New Jersey State

You Can Own a Private Rail Car and Hook It Up to an Amtrak Train

Are private rail cars the new private jet? For some lucky travelers, it looks that way. You hear about it endlessly if someone on Instagram takes a private jet. But it seems a new kind of luxury transportation is gaining momentum. Described as “An Extraordinary Way to See North America,” Amtrak is willing to hook up your privately-owned rail car attached to their trains in specific locations across the country.
Archer Reveals Its Electric Air Taxi for 10-Minute Flights to the Airport

Archer Aviation's glossy black-and-gray four-passenger electric aircraft could begin shuttling passengers from downtown Manhattan to Newark, New Jersey's Liberty International Airport as soon as 2025, the company said Thursday. That 10-minute flight on Midnight at $100 a pop could be a first step in a potentially dramatic transformation of aviation.
MANHATTAN, NY
US says airlines to refund more than $600 million to flyers

Frontier Airlines and four foreign carriers have agreed to refund more than $600 million combined to travelers whose trips were canceled or significantly delayed since the start of the pandemic, federal officials said Monday.The U.S. Department of Transportation said it also fined the same airlines more than $7 million for delaying refunds so long that they violated consumer-protection rules.The largest U.S. airlines, which accounted for the bulk of complaints about refunds, avoided fines, and an official said no other U.S. carriers are being investigated for potential fines.Consumers flooded the agency with thousands of complaints about their inability to get refunds...
Amazon air cargo service takes wing at Manchester-Boston airport

An Amazon cargo jet made the first delivery to a new air cargo facility at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) on Thursday morning, marking the extension of the electronic retailer’s air network to enable faster online deliveries in New England. The e-commerce giant’s private airline, Amazon Air, will provide daily...
MANCHESTER, NH
Toms River, NJ
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey

