What Is the Most Luxurious Train Ride in America?
Commuters may think of a train ride as a dull, bare-bones trek on the Long Island Railroad or even an affordable Amtrak trip. Either of these modes of transportation will get you where you're going....
You Can Own a Private Rail Car and Hook It Up to an Amtrak Train
Are private rail cars the new private jet? For some lucky travelers, it looks that way. You hear about it endlessly if someone on Instagram takes a private jet. But it seems a new kind of luxury transportation is gaining momentum. Described as “An Extraordinary Way to See North America,” Amtrak is willing to hook up your privately-owned rail car attached to their trains in specific locations across the country.
United passenger incident that sent flight attendant to hospital renews calls to protect airline workers
After a United Airlines flight attendant was hospitalized following an incident with an unruly passenger, union officials are renewing calls for federal action to protect the workers. The incident happened on United Flight 476 from San Francisco to Chicago on Sunday morning. Law enforcement removed a "disruptive customer" upon landing...
Amtrak planning to replace 116-year-old Susquehanna River Rail Bridge
Amtrak says it's planning to replace a 116-year-old rail bridge along the northeast corridor of the Susquehanna River.
New air taxi will fly you 30 miles every 10 minutes and seats four passengers
A NEW air taxi designed to streamline popular U.S. travel routes has been unveiled. The aircraft is on track to reach Federal Aviation Administration approval by the end of 2024, with the first delivery set for 2025. Archer, an aerial ridesharing platform, produced this air taxi and named it Midnight.
CNET
Archer Reveals Its Electric Air Taxi for 10-Minute Flights to the Airport
Archer Aviation's glossy black-and-gray four-passenger electric aircraft could begin shuttling passengers from downtown Manhattan to Newark, New Jersey's Liberty International Airport as soon as 2025, the company said Thursday. That 10-minute flight on Midnight at $100 a pop could be a first step in a potentially dramatic transformation of aviation.
US says airlines to refund more than $600 million to flyers
Frontier Airlines and four foreign carriers have agreed to refund more than $600 million combined to travelers whose trips were canceled or significantly delayed since the start of the pandemic, federal officials said Monday.The U.S. Department of Transportation said it also fined the same airlines more than $7 million for delaying refunds so long that they violated consumer-protection rules.The largest U.S. airlines, which accounted for the bulk of complaints about refunds, avoided fines, and an official said no other U.S. carriers are being investigated for potential fines.Consumers flooded the agency with thousands of complaints about their inability to get refunds...
freightwaves.com
Amazon air cargo service takes wing at Manchester-Boston airport
An Amazon cargo jet made the first delivery to a new air cargo facility at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) on Thursday morning, marking the extension of the electronic retailer’s air network to enable faster online deliveries in New England. The e-commerce giant’s private airline, Amazon Air, will provide daily...
As holiday travel heats up, nearly 60 airports see service slashed in half
Airlines’ service cuts that ramped up this summer show no sign of relenting this holiday season, leaving more travelers likely to pay higher fares for fuller planes at crowded airports. Service has been slashed in half from pre-pandemic levels at 59 small and regional U.S. airports, according to the...
