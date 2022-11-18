Read full article on original website
thelivingstonpost.com
High-speed chase through Howell ends when car crashes into house
Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling eastbound I-96 near M-59 in Howell Township when they attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2014 Ford Explorer after determining that it has been stolen out of Melvindale. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle failed to pull over, and instead accelerated at a high rate of speed while continuing east on I-96.
wlen.com
Multi-State Chase on I-75 Leads to Arrest in Monroe County
Monroe, MI – Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough is reporting the apprehension of a subject involved in a fleeing and eluding and stolen vehicle incident that originated in Toledo. The incident began when Monroe County Central Dispatch received information of a stolen vehicle traveling along northbound I-75, entering Michigan....
WNEM
Several crashes reported; NB US-23 closed in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Northbound US-23 is closed at the Clyde Road exit in Livingston County due to a crash. The Michigan Department of Transportation says the crash happened just after 8pm tonight. The freeway was closed due to the crash. MDOT also reported a crash in Genesee County...
What’s Being Built Near Flint Township’s Most Popular Intersection?
Driving through Flint Township there isn't a whole lot to see on the west side of Linden Road driving north beyond Miller. After Halo Burger, the strip malls on that side have sparse businesses occupying space. What's caught my attention the last few times driving through there has been a...
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Nov. 20
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. Dhu Varren Road: The road between Pontiac Trail and Nixon Road will fully close at Carrot Way starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. This full closure will remain in place 24 hours a day for the duration of construction work.
Parts of Michigan could see more than 20 inches of snow piled up by Sunday — What to expect
While it’s not quite the five feet they could get in Buffalo, New York, parts of Michigan are seeing record-setting snow — with more on the way this weekend.
Police dog helps rescue 80-year old hunter after he fell into a Michigan river
Proof that dogs really are man's best friend.
thelivingstonpost.com
Report: Recession imminent for 2023, could be blunted in Michigan
A recession is coming in 2023, according to a forecast University of Michigan Research Seminar in Quantitative Economics, or RSQE, released today at their 70th annual two-day conference.The report from RSQE Director Gabriel Ehrlich is forecasting a mild recession in 2023 with minimal job loss and a 4.7% unemployment peak by early 2024. The report predicts a plateau of personal income in 2023 with growth in 2024 and inflation coming down to 4.5% in 2023 and 2.5% in 2024. “If there's a genie who says you can either make this forecast reality or just take your chances with how things.
wearegreenbay.com
Waste management company in Wisconsin required to pay $160k penalty for hazardous waste violations
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has received a civil judgment against a southern Wisconsin waste management company requiring it to pay penalties for hazardous waste violations. The announcement was made by Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday, and the complaint states that United Liquid...
thelivingstonpost.com
Livingston County named a Top Workplace 2022
Livingston County has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 title by Detroit Free Press Top Workplaces. Based solely on employee feedback, the Top Workplace title is a badge of honor for the county. With over 700 employees in 18 departments, five elected offices, and five courts, Livingston County’s top priority is providing effective and efficient services that improve the quality of life for all of our residents.
Driving Thru an Abandoned Trailer Park in Flint, Michigan
Here's another look at yet another abandoned trailer park. When I see pictures like this, I always wonder: 'why was so much left behind'?. 'Why were the trailers left there to get vandalized?. 'Why hasn't there been an effort to clear out all that debris?'. 'Why was everyone kicked out...
Multi-day lake effect snowfall shatters records
After multiple days with round the clock snowfall, we are finally seeing those showers taper off. As they taper off, snowfall totals are being tallied all across West Michigan.
fox2detroit.com
Pontiac motorcyclist dead after crashing on icy road; alcohol considered factor
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after he crashed his motorcycle on an icy road early Thursday. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Nicholas Miner, 30, was riding his 2016 Yamaha motorcycle east on Montcalm near Glenwood in Pontiac around 2:25 a.m. when he lost control, hit a curb, and was ejected from the motorcycle.
michiganradio.org
"Irruption" phenomenon causes some bird species to return to Michigan
Heading into winter, Michigan bird watchers can expect to see some uncommon birds for this time of year. The phenomenon is called an “irruption,” and is extending the bird watching season in the Midwest, as birds return from the Northeast and parts of Canada due to a lack of food.
Michigan could get Thundersnow with weekend storm
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - As if these winter storm warnings and impending gale warnings weren’t enough to keep weather enthusiasts buzzing, now we’ve got some thundersnow mixed into today’s forecast. The National Weather Service’s latest forecast update out of the Grand Rapids office says there is a...
fox2detroit.com
Winter storm warning: Snow starts Thursday in west Michigan, up to a foot possible
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Much of Michigan will be under a winter storm warning starting Thursday night at 7 p.m. as up to a foot of snow is possible during the first major snowstorm of the season for the Lower Peninsula. The National Weather Service is forecasting up to 12...
Major winter storm forecasted to dump at least a foot of snow on West and Mid-Michigan while other areas can see close to 18 inches
A major snow storm taking aim at Michigan’s westside is forecasted to be a doozy as widespread lake-effect snow will blanket the region in over a foot of snowfall, while other areas may see close to two feet from now through the weekend, experts say.
3 dead, possibly kids, after SUV crashes in Detroit suburb
A SUV crashed and rolled over in suburban Detroit, killing three of five people inside, authorities said.
Detroit News
Metro Detroit personal injury attorney convicted of tax fraud
A Metro Detroit attorney largely known for his 855-CAR-HIT-YOU billboards has been convicted of committing tax fraud, failing to report millions of dollars in income, federal officials said. A federal jury on Wednesday found Carl Collins III had willfully submitted six false tax returns for 2012, 2015 and 2018. In...
wcsx.com
Michigan Snowstorm – When Will It End?
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
