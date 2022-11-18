ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyrone Township, MI

thelivingstonpost.com

High-speed chase through Howell ends when car crashes into house

Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling eastbound I-96 near M-59 in Howell Township when they attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2014 Ford Explorer after determining that it has been stolen out of Melvindale. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle failed to pull over, and instead accelerated at a high rate of speed while continuing east on I-96.
HOWELL, MI
wlen.com

Multi-State Chase on I-75 Leads to Arrest in Monroe County

Monroe, MI – Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough is reporting the apprehension of a subject involved in a fleeing and eluding and stolen vehicle incident that originated in Toledo. The incident began when Monroe County Central Dispatch received information of a stolen vehicle traveling along northbound I-75, entering Michigan....
MONROE COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Nov. 20

ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. Dhu Varren Road: The road between Pontiac Trail and Nixon Road will fully close at Carrot Way starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. This full closure will remain in place 24 hours a day for the duration of construction work.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Report: Recession imminent for 2023, could be blunted in Michigan

A recession is coming in 2023, according to a forecast University of Michigan Research Seminar in Quantitative Economics, or RSQE, released today at their 70th annual two-day conference.The report from RSQE Director Gabriel Ehrlich is forecasting a mild recession in 2023 with minimal job loss and a 4.7% unemployment peak by early 2024. The report predicts a plateau of personal income in 2023 with growth in 2024 and inflation coming down to 4.5% in 2023 and 2.5% in 2024. “If there's a genie who says you can either make this forecast reality or just take your chances with how things.
MICHIGAN STATE
thelivingstonpost.com

Livingston County named a Top Workplace 2022

Livingston County has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 title by Detroit Free Press Top Workplaces. Based solely on employee feedback, the Top Workplace title is a badge of honor for the county. With over 700 employees in 18 departments, five elected offices, and five courts, Livingston County’s top priority is providing effective and efficient services that improve the quality of life for all of our residents.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

Driving Thru an Abandoned Trailer Park in Flint, Michigan

Here's another look at yet another abandoned trailer park. When I see pictures like this, I always wonder: 'why was so much left behind'?. 'Why were the trailers left there to get vandalized?. 'Why hasn't there been an effort to clear out all that debris?'. 'Why was everyone kicked out...
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Pontiac motorcyclist dead after crashing on icy road; alcohol considered factor

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after he crashed his motorcycle on an icy road early Thursday. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Nicholas Miner, 30, was riding his 2016 Yamaha motorcycle east on Montcalm near Glenwood in Pontiac around 2:25 a.m. when he lost control, hit a curb, and was ejected from the motorcycle.
PONTIAC, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan could get Thundersnow with weekend storm

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - As if these winter storm warnings and impending gale warnings weren’t enough to keep weather enthusiasts buzzing, now we’ve got some thundersnow mixed into today’s forecast. The National Weather Service’s latest forecast update out of the Grand Rapids office says there is a...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Metro Detroit personal injury attorney convicted of tax fraud

A Metro Detroit attorney largely known for his 855-CAR-HIT-YOU billboards has been convicted of committing tax fraud, failing to report millions of dollars in income, federal officials said. A federal jury on Wednesday found Carl Collins III had willfully submitted six false tax returns for 2012, 2015 and 2018. In...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Snowstorm – When Will It End?

It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
MICHIGAN STATE

