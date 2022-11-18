Read full article on original website
Closing arguments of father stabbing child’s mother
On July 3rd of last year, 24-year-old Kout Akol allegedly stabbed and killed 27-year-old Takecia Mitchell at Saratoga Apartments in Binghamton.
Chenango County man arrested following police pursuit
On November 17th, a South Otselic man was arrested following a vehicle pursuit that began in the Town of Norwich.
Ithaca man charged with burglary over Newfield break-in
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Deputies from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) responded to Little Lawn Equipment on Elmira Road in the Town of Newfield for a reported burglary at approximately 11 p.m. on Nov. 16. During the investigation, evidence was found that implicated 29-year-old Leandre D. Lovett, of Ithaca,...
cnycentral.com
Two arrested for crystal meth possession in Cortland County
CORTLAND, N.Y. — Elijah J. Closson, 43, and Rachael E. Norton, 43, of the Town of Taylor have been arrested following a narcotics search warrant executed by The Cortland County Sheriff's Department with assistance from Cortland County Drug Task Force and the Cortland and Homer Police Departments. During the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: Nov. 14 to Nov. 20
During the week of Monday, November 14 to Sunday, November 20, the Owego Police Department had 75 service calls, 3 arrests, 0 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 1 traffic ticket. Bo J Angel of Owego was arrested and charged after an investigation into a domestic violence incident on Adaline Street.
Police looking to ID Lansing theft suspect
New York State Police are looking to identify a man who they say stole several items from a Dick's Sporting Goods in Lansing, New York.
whcuradio.com
NYSP at Ithaca seek help identifying theft suspect
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – New York State Police at Ithaca are looking for help identifying a theft suspect in the Village of Lansing. Authorities say the man pictured below entered Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Shops at Ithaca Mall around 4:23 p.m. on November 14th and left the store without paying for several items. He allegedly stole an air gun, a CO2 powered arrow rifle, and two cylinders of propane.
waynetimes.com
Vehicle theft leads to police pursuit in Galen
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Saturday (11/12) at 8:42 a.m. of Kevin A. Huntington Jr, age 18, of Wolcott, following an investigation into a vehicle larceny resulting in a police pursuit. Huntington was charged with Attempted Aggravated Assault Against a Police Officer, Reckless Endangerment in...
iheart.com
Suspect Sought in Ontario County Road Rage Shooting
Ontario County Deputies are looking for a suspect in an alleged road rage shooting. They say a man was sent to Strong Hospital after the shooting on Route 96 in Farmington shortly before 9 last night. The victim was treated and released. The Sheriffs Office is looking for a silver...
Elmira Police asking for info on weekend stabbing
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Elmira are asking the public for information in an alleged stabbing on the southside last week. Elmira Police responded to Arnot Ogden Medical Center on November 13, 2022 for a report of a stabbing victim. Police said the victim had a non-life-threatening injury in their leg. The police report […]
Elmira Police looking for info on report of gunshots
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the City of Elmira last weekend and asking for information. EPD said it received a report of shots fired from the 900 block of Grand Central Ave. around 10:49 p.m. on Nov. 12. The man on the phone said he was involved […]
waynetimes.com
Three face slew of charges after vehicle chase that starts in Phelps, ends in Lyons
State Troopers out of Canandaigua attempted to stop a Chevy Camaro for Speeding in the Town of Phelps on Sunday (11/13) morning and that led to a pursuit that ended at 9:20 a.m. in the Town of Lyons. During the chase police observed a loaded 223 pistol being tossed out the vehicle window to the side of the road. The gun was recovered.
Man charged with setting fire to Campbell home
CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been arrested in connection to the fire at a Campbell home that left the house destroyed over the weekend. Dustin Cole, 30, of Campbell was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on November 19 in connection to the fire. The arrest report said that Cole allegedly intentionally […]
Syracuse woman rejects 5-year plea in slaying, faces possible life in prison in murder trial
Syracuse, NY — A Syracuse woman, whose social-distancing dispute allegedly led to another woman’s death, rejected an offer of five years in prison Monday for her role in the slaying. Instead, Fontasia Toran will take her chances before a jury next week on a murder charge, which carries...
13 WHAM
Police identify pedestrian killed in Macedon
Macedon, N.Y. — Police have identified a pedestrian hit by a plow truck and killed Friday night in Wayne County. Daniel Wing, 51, of Rochester, was hit and killed while walking across Main Street in Macedon just before 7:30 p.m. The truck driver remained on scene and cooperated with...
Woman pleads guilty to drug possession in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A woman has pleaded guilty to drug possession in Elmira, stemming from an incident earlier this year. The Chemung County Court said that Hailey Cadek pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance on Nov. 18, 2022. As a result, Cadek received a sentence of five years probation. Cadek […]
Drug bust at area hotel leads to guilty verdict for New York man
An Owego, NY man was found guilty by a Bradford County jury on Tuesday of possessing a large amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine with the intent to deliver them. Tuan T. Vo, 36, was found guilty of possessing over 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and over 30 grams of fentanyl with the intent to deliver, according to the Bradford County District Attorney's office. Vo was also found guilty of criminal conspiracy...
Elmira man arrested on multiple weapons charges
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man is in custody after dozens of weapons were found inside an Elmira residence by police on Thursday. Police say that Madixx J. Burge, 22, was arrested and charged with seven counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a class D Felony. The arrest comes […]
Two young children released from hospital after vehicle hits horse and buggy
BENTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Two young children have been released from the hospital after they and their parents were thrown from a buggy in a crash over the weekend. The Yates County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a report of a crash between a vehicle and a horse and buggy in the Town of […]
Broome County men sent to prison for violating probations
Today in Broome County Court, two men received prison time for violating their probations.
