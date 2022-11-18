Read full article on original website
Social Security: 5 Things You May Not Know You Can Do Online
The Social Security Administration wants to spread the word that you can handle a number of tasks on its website -- and avoid having to call the agency or visit it in person, where you are likely to...
SSI Schedule Reminder: Supplemental Security Income Recipients Receive Two Payments in December 2022
Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will receive two payments in December. SSI benefits are usually paid on the first of the month unless the date falls on a weekend, in which case payments...
House sales held steady last month but experts warn of ‘looming storm’
House sales held steady in October, with the volume of transactions increasing by 2% month-on-month, according to HM Revenue and Customs figures.An estimated 108,480 sales took place, which was also 38% higher than in October 2021 – when a stamp duty holiday in England and Northern Ireland ended.Figures released by Moneyfacts.co.uk on Tuesday showed the average five-year fixed mortgage rate has dropped below 6% for the first time in seven weeks.Mortgage lenders are offering 5.95% on average for a five-year fixed-rate deal. Mortgage rates jumped following the mini-budget and recent Bank of England base rate hikes are also pushing up...
Food Stamps Schedule: California (CalFresh) Benefits for December and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
CalFresh, California's version of SNAP, provides monthly food assistance to low-income households that meet state and federal eligibility guidelines. Benefits are distributed on a monthly schedule to...
