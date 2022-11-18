Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
People warned not to use 'cowboy' foam insulation firms
People are putting their homes at risk by using rogue companies that offer spray foam insulation, according to one of the UK's largest mortgage providers. Nationwide Building Society says thousands of pounds worth of damage can be caused if it is wrongly installed. The lender says it expects enquiries about...
BBC
Gwent Police: Family of racism probe policemen no trust in force
The family of a former Gwent Police officer at the centre of an investigation into corruption, misogyny, racism and homophobia have said they have no trust in the police. Ricky Jones appeared to be a respected officer with Gwent Police, before he retired in 2017. He took his own life...
BBC
Five boys and girl charged over listed building fire in Dundee
Five boys and a girl have been charged over a fire at a listed building in Dundee. Firefighters tackled the blaze at the former Robertson's furniture shop on Barrack Street for nine hours after an alarm was raised on 12 November. Police Scotland confirmed four boys age 13, one boy...
BBC
Pier push killer to be assessed in secure hospital
A 29-year-old man who killed a stranger by picking her up and then pushing her off a pier is to be assessed at the State Hospital in Carstairs. Jacob Foster attacked Charmaine O'Donnell at Helensburgh Pier, in Argyll and Bute, in April 2021. Ms O'Donnell, 25, suffered severe neck injuries...
BBC
Baby given one day to live reaches first birthday
When Marie Clare Tully gave birth to her son Hector, prematurely at just 23 weeks, doctors said he probably only had a day to live. His mum was told to say her goodbyes because he had a very low chance of survival. But Hector defied the odds and Marie Claire's...
BBC
Gower illegal tree felling: Man fails in appeal bid
A man convicted of illegally felling more than 2,000 trees has failed in an appeal against his conviction. Jeff Lane was found guilty in March of felling more than eight hectares (20 acres) of woodland on Gower, Swansea, without the appropriate licence. Recorder R Kenber told Swansea Crown Court there...
Comments / 0