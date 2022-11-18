Read full article on original website
David Felton Jr., 88; service Nov. 26
David Richard Felton Jr, 88, of Havelock, died Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center of New Bern. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 11:00 to 11:45 on Saturday at the Church.
Joseph Patsky, 73; incomplete
Joseph Patsky, 73, of Morehead City, died Monday, November 21, 2022, at PruittHealth in Sealevel. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
Guy Funston, 86; service Nov. 27
Guy Funston, 86, of Newport, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home officiated by Rev. Patrick Whaley. Guy was born on July 11, 1936, in Mt. Kisco, New York,...
Harry Fulcher, 70; incomplete
Harry Michael Fulcher, 70, of Atlantic, died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Area Death Notices - Nov. 20, 21 & 22
Charles McDonald Sr., Beaufort. Charles McDonald Sr, 74,...
Angelia Howard, 84; service later
Angelia Pringle Howard, 84, of Newport, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2022, at Carteret Landing, surrounded by her family. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Angelia was born on January 26, 1938, in Newport, North Carolina, to the late Charles and Fleta Pringle....
Martha Hancock, 93; service Nov. 27
Martha “Sissy” Hancock, 93, of Stacy, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, November 27th, at Stacy Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Ernest Laxton. Interment will follow at Stacy Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, November 26th, at Stacy Free Will Baptist Church. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Norma Midgett, 86; service Nov. 23
Norma Sally Swinson Midgett, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and faithful servant of Christ, went to her eternal reward on November 20, 2022, at the age of 86. She died with her husband of almost 68 years, and her daughters, by her side. Services will be held at 2pm on Wednesday,...
Joan Ferebee, 85; incomplete
Joan Ferebee, 85, of Swansboro, died Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Bayview Nursing Home in New Bern. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Project Christmas Cheer sees increase in those applying for assistance
— Just beginning its third week of accepting applications, Project Christmas Cheer organizers say they have already seen a significant increase in those applying for Christmas assistance compared to last year. PCC co-coordinator Jeanne Ellegate said Nov. 18, “At this time, our numbers of angels and senior citizens are higher...
Hope Mission to serve Thanksgiving meal
— County families struggling with the rising cost of food will have a place to come for a free Thanksgiving meal Thursday. Hope Mission of Carteret County Inc., a nonprofit Christian ministry that operates a community kitchen at 1410 Bridges St., will be open to serve turkey and all the trimmings from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Giving thanks to our Carteret County Commissioners
Western Carteret County, N.C. I have so much to be grateful for this holiday season, but I'd like to voice my sincere appreciation for our Carteret County Commissioners. In the midst of an era of distrust for government, we are lucky to have county leadership that is so transparent, helpful, and working so hard to build a future of prosperity.
Carteret County Health Department accredited with honors
CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department (CCHD) successfully completed a review process to maintain state accreditation and has achieved honors designation through the North Carolina Local Health Department Accreditation (NCLHDA) Board. County health officials formally accepted the reaccreditation with honors achievement Nov. 18 during the accreditation board...
Registration still open for Morehead City Christmas Parade
— Registration is still open for those who want to participate in the Morehead City Christmas Parade along Arendell Street at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. To register, go to: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfe0toSKeeVALrXIhaLnLfgH3O8GMsI_6raFoO0N6C90NXROA/viewform. Enter your business or organization with a float, golf cart, boat or just walk. Float judging takes place...
Emerald Isle Bridge requires daytime lane closures
EMERALD ISLE — The N.C. Department of Transportation contractor working to preserve the high-rise bridge between Emerald Isle and the western Carteret County mainland will begin instituting daytime one-lane closures on Monday, Nov. 28. The contractor will follow this schedule for lane closures, lasting until March 31, when the...
Body of 16-year-old Miyonna Jones found in Pender County
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The two week search for a missing Wilmington teen has ended with the discovery of the 16-year-old’s body in Pender County. Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams and District Attorney Ben David released those details during a news conference on Thursday afternoon. They said there...
2 North Carolina river sites fail fecal bacteria tests in year-round checks
A group that normally tests North Carolina river water quality during summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.
Hundreds of homes coming to Kinston
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you live in Kinston, you may have noticed some construction work. Crews are working on just the beginning of what will be 542 new homes. They’re being handled by private developers, but the opportunities they’re expected to bring will affect everyone in the city.
Cape Carteret Turkey Trot set for Thanksgiving morning; registration still open
CAPE CARTERET — There’s still time to sign up for the fun and family-friendly annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning at The GYM Cape Carteret Aquatic & Wellness Center at 300 Taylor Notion Road. Participants can choose either a 5K or 1-mile course through the residential Star Hill...
Kinston Police Department focused on bridging gap with community
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Kinston Police Department is working on ways to build stronger relationships in the community. The department launched Cops Listening, Engaging, and Responding or CLEAR.. for short. It’s a way to get out and gather more feedback from the community. The main goal for...
