Adam Korsak has already put together one of the best careers as a punter, not just at Rutgers, but all-time. Now, he will have one final shot at the coveted Ray Guy award. Korsak has been named a semifinalist for the award for the third time in his career. He is now one of 10 semifinalists left before it gets cut to three, which will be announced on Nov. 29. In 2021, Korsak won the fan vote after reaching the finals but was passed up for the overall award.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO