Rutgers AD Pat Hobbs sends letter to Scarlet Knights’ fanbase encouraging NIL collectives

The NCAA made a decision to allow student-athletes to benefit from their name-image-likeness 18 months ago. Now, Rutgers has publicly asked fans for support. On Monday, Athletic Director Pat Hobbs sent a letter to the fanbase asking for support of the athletes in their NIL journeys. This is the first time that the school has made a public endorsement since the NCAA’s decision.
Rutgers enjoys bounce back with blowout victory over Rider

A bounce-back effort from Rutgers was needed after suffering its first loss. On Friday afternoon, the Scarlet Knights came out flat and fell behind early against Temple. Tuesday night — it was quite the opposite. Rutgers looked like a team on a mission during a 76-46 victory over Rider...
Men’s Basketball Game Thread: Rider at Rutgers

Rider (1-3) at Rutgers (3-1) Rutgers is coming off its first loss of the season on Friday during the Hall of Fame Showcase. The Scarlet Knights got off to a slow start against Temple before attempting to make a surge in the second half. On Tuesday night, Rutgers returns home to take on Rider.
Adam Korsak named semifinalist for Ray Guy Award

Adam Korsak has already put together one of the best careers as a punter, not just at Rutgers, but all-time. Now, he will have one final shot at the coveted Ray Guy award. Korsak has been named a semifinalist for the award for the third time in his career. He is now one of 10 semifinalists left before it gets cut to three, which will be announced on Nov. 29. In 2021, Korsak won the fan vote after reaching the finals but was passed up for the overall award.
