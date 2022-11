STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Benjamin's 19 points helped Mount St. Mary's defeat Pacific (CA) 69-65 on Tuesday. Benjamin added six assists for the Mountaineers (3-3). Malik Jefferson scored 12 points and added 10 rebounds. Deandre Thomas was 4 of 10 shooting (2 for 6 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

