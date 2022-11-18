DOVER, Del. – Police arrested two wanted suspects late last week following an incident at the Golden Fleece Tavern. Just before midnight Friday, Dover Police responded to the business for a report of a man who pointed a gun at an employee. Officers met with the victim at the scene, who reported that he was trying to remove Darnell Griffin from the bar because he was being disorderly. The victim told officers that when he was confronted, Griffin pulled two handguns from his jacket and pointed them at the victim. A second suspect, identified as Tiffany Lassiter, took Griffin from the bar and they both left in a Chevrolet Malibu with a temporary Delaware registration.

