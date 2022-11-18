Read full article on original website
Magnolia man arrested for shooting that injured one
DOVER, Del. – A Magnolia man has been charged following a shooting that injured one Monday afternoon. At around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of North West Street. Officers arrived at the scene to find a large crowd and a 24-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his thigh. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Wanted suspects arrested following incident at Dover business
DOVER, Del. – Police arrested two wanted suspects late last week following an incident at the Golden Fleece Tavern. Just before midnight Friday, Dover Police responded to the business for a report of a man who pointed a gun at an employee. Officers met with the victim at the scene, who reported that he was trying to remove Darnell Griffin from the bar because he was being disorderly. The victim told officers that when he was confronted, Griffin pulled two handguns from his jacket and pointed them at the victim. A second suspect, identified as Tiffany Lassiter, took Griffin from the bar and they both left in a Chevrolet Malibu with a temporary Delaware registration.
Millsboro Homeowner Injured in Monday Night Shooting
MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a Monday night shooting in Millsboro that left one person injured. Shortly before 9 p.m., troopers responded to the 30000 block of Ayers Lane regarding a shooting. When troopers arrived, they discovered that the home had been shot numerous times with an unknown firearm. The homeowner sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso and was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Delaware State Police Investigating Shooting in Millsboro
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Millsboro area on Monday night. On November 21, 2022, at approximately 8:43 p.m., troopers responded to the 30000 block of Ayers Lane regarding a shooting. When troopers arrived, they discovered that the residence had been shot numerous times with an unknown firearm. The homeowner sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso and was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was harmed during this incident. The circumstances and motive surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.
Millsboro crash leads to recovery of stolen handgun
MILLSBORO, Del. – Two Millsboro men have been arrested on weapons charges following a crash Monday night. At around 9 p.m., police say a 2016 Hyundai Accent, driven by 22-year-old Evan Briscoe, was traveling eastbound on John J. Williams Highway, east of Long Neck Road, at a high rate of speed. At the same time, a 2022 Lexus RX, driven by a 35-year-old Lewes man, was also traveling eastbound on John J. Williams Highway, in front of the Hyundai. As the Hyundai quickly approached the Lexus, Briscoe reportedly tried to avoid hitting the rear of the Lexus by swerving to the left, but ended up hitting the Lexus. The impact caused the Lexus to spin and hit a guardrail before being redirected into the path of the Hyundai, where the vehicles collided a second time.
Early morning RV fire leaves one critically injured in Dagsboro
DAGSBORO, Del. – Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that critically injured a 46-year-old Dagsboro man early Monday morning. The fire was reported shortly after 3 a.m. in the 32000 block of DuPont Boulevard. Firefighters arrived on scene to find a recreational camper engulfed in flames. The victim was taken to Christiana Hospital for treatment of burns and fractures and has since been transferred to the Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, PA. He is listed in critical condition.
Franklin Twp., NJ, Police Trying to Find Young Child Walking Alone on Delsea Drive
Officials in Gloucester County are asking for help as they try to find out why a young child was walking alone along a very busy road early Tuesday morning. The Franklin Township Police Department says they were contacted by a bus driver at 6:34 AM to report the pictured juvenile walking along Delsea Drive near Porchtown Road alone.
11-year-old girl shot in Wilmington: Police
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- An 11-year-old girl was shot in Wilmington on Friday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 800 block of North Church Street around 10 p.m.Police believe the girl was shot accidentally. They transported her to a local hospital where she was listed in stable condition.The incident remains under investigation.
Three charged following Wicomico Co. drug investigation
SALISBURY, Md. – Three people have been charged in connection with a recent drug investigation involving a minor. Police say over the last couple of weeks, an investigation began regarding controlled dangerous substances being sold from a residence in the 300 block of Pine Way in Salisbury. Initial investigation revealed that the residence was being rented by 50-year-old Brian Elliott and 46-year-old Victoria Ross, and suggested they were allowing 37-year-old Alvin Thompson to sell controlled dangerous substances from the residence. Further information revealed that a 14-year-old female was also possibly involved in the CDS activity.
Del. firefighter who suffered cardiac arrest at fire scene thanks first responders
"I got out of the truck, opened the back door to get my fire gear, that's all I remember. I collapsed at the fire scene," firefighter Jon Stewart said.
Apartment fire in Salisbury
Salisbury, MD- The Salisbury Fire Department responded to a call for an apartment fire on Jersey Road Tuesday evening. The call went out at approximately 6:15 pm. At this moment we have no details on what caused the flames, or if any injuries were sustained. We will provide more updates...
