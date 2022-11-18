ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Migrants are Stranded and Sleeping in this Texas Airport

Migrants in El Paso International AirportScreenshot from New York Times. A month ago, this Texas city stopped its busing program sending migrants to New York City. El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and the city is waiting to receive funds to reimburse them for sending migrants to the Big Apple.
EL PASO, TX
NBC News

'Our horses are ready': Native Americans and white farmers form an unlikely alliance to oppose a pipeline in the Dakotas

Since 2010, Joye Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, has fought the construction of oil and gas pipelines in her region, working to protect sacred places where her forebears hunted and fished and lived and died. In many of those battles, Braun came up against white ranchers and farmers who supported the pipelines and received fees from the developers for the use of their land.
NEBRASKA STATE
Jus4Net

A New Hurricane Called Lisa Has Formed

There was a tropical storm called Lisa that was forming in the Atlantic but now Lisa is no longer a tropical storm: it is a hurricane. This morning, the storm was thirty-five miles east-southeast of Belize City. Now, it is moving west at 14 mph and sustaining winds around eighty miles per hour.
Vice

A Marine Known as ‘El Marino’ Has Allegedly Started His Own Cartel

A former Mexican marine and ex-lieutenant for the infamous Sinaloa Cartel drug lord Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada is forming a new cartel, according to a series of official documents leaked by a hacker group. Carlos Enrique Martínez Cuesta, known as “El Marino” or “El 5,” recently parted ways...
natureworldnews.com

Federal Government Plans to Cut Water Supply From Colorado to Both Powell and Mead for the First Time

The federal government intends to halt the deliveries of water from the Colorado River's Powell and Mead for the first time. Although the federal government has the authority to unilaterally stop receiving water from Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the two main reservoirs on the Colorado River, this has never happened. The seven states that rely on the river and the federal government have always bargained over previous cuts.
COLORADO STATE

