Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Related
MLive

Hundreds of stolen items found: Arkansas couple arrested in Northern Michigan

MANISTEE, MI – Police seized hundreds of stolen items from a Manistee residence and arrested two suspects on Monday, Nov. 21. Troopers and detectives from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post executed a search warrant at a residence on First Avenue in Manistee on Monday, according to a MSP news release. They discovered hundreds of items that had been reported stolen from storage units and businesses in Manistee, Traverse City, Cadillac and Ludington.
MANISTEE, MI
WNEM

Fatal crash under investigation, deputies say

WHEELER TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A fatal car crash is under investigation after a pickup truck ran a stop sign and struck a semi, killing the pickup driver, according to the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office. On Nov. 22 at 6:20 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a call about a...
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

Michigan State Police reopen two 1973 cold cases

Michigan State Police are reopening a pair of cold cases from 1973 involving two local women. Police say Niles resident Janis Kay Sanders and South Bend resident Janeice Langs went missing in November that year. Investigators say both women had dated Gerald Libertowski at different times. They went missing shortly...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wbiw.com

Indiana State Police seeks your help to locate a wanted man

INDIANA – Indiana State Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help locating 43-year-old Timothy Preston of Indianapolis. Preston is wanted on warrants for drug offenses in Hendricks County. He has made threats to Law Enforcement and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have information on...
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
CBS Detroit

Behind the scene of a mass shooting with Michigan State Police

Michigan State Police is showing folks what it really looks like at the scene of mass shooting by holding at mass shooting exercise.It's a situation you never want to see, but as Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw explains, it is an exercise that requires both preparation, teamwork and takes time.  "One of the biggest questions I always get is what is taking so long?" says Lt. Shaw.On Thursday, Michigan State Police lead several local MSP agencies through a mass fatality exercise at Proud Lake Recreation Area Headquarters in Commerce Township."We're going to show you today some of the things...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

39 years after Mich. man went missing, suspect found guilty

More than 39 years after a Newaygo County man vanished, a suspect has been found guilty in his death, officials announced Friday. After a trial in 27th Circuit Court, a jury on Wednesday reached their verdict for Roy Snell, 57, on one count each of homicide and felony firearm, records show.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
MLive

Missing man found dead in Lake Superior after deputies notice damaged guardrail

BARAGA COUNTY, MI – A 35-year-old Michigan man was found dead in 11 feet of water Thursday, Nov. 17, after he had been reported missing earlier in the week, police said. At 9:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, deputies from the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a missing person complaint, according to a news release. The L’Anse man hadn’t reported to work that day and was last seen early Monday morning.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
