UPMATTERS
One adult, one juvenile charged in Sault Ste. Marie animal abuse and abandonment at bridge case
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – Two subjects, one adult and one juvenile, have been formally charged in a case regarding dropping a puppy off a bridge and then abandoning the puppy. According to Sault Ste. Marie Police Department, the adult, Jasmine Elise Clark, was charged with Torturing Animals...
WLUC
Man arrested for human trafficking at Mackinac Bridge while trying to enter UP
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - A 38-year-old man from Comstock Park was arrested for human trafficking after Mackinac Bridge Authority workers spotted him attempting to smuggle a teen across the bridge and into the Upper Peninsula. The Kent County Sheriff’s Human Trafficking Task Force arrested the Comstock Park man on...
Arkansas Couple Arrested in Manistee for Stealing Hundreds of Items
An Arkansas couple were arrested in Manistee for stealing hundreds of items across Northern Michigan. Troopers say the couple came to Michigan on Nov. 5 in a stolen car. Soon after, storage units and businesses in Manistee, Traverse City, Cadillac and Ludington started reporting items being stolen. Troopers and detectives...
Hundreds of stolen items found: Arkansas couple arrested in Northern Michigan
MANISTEE, MI – Police seized hundreds of stolen items from a Manistee residence and arrested two suspects on Monday, Nov. 21. Troopers and detectives from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post executed a search warrant at a residence on First Avenue in Manistee on Monday, according to a MSP news release. They discovered hundreds of items that had been reported stolen from storage units and businesses in Manistee, Traverse City, Cadillac and Ludington.
Michigan man accused of stealing, torturing ex-girlfriend’s Yorkie
DETROIT – A Michigan man is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, stealing her Yorkshire Terrier mix dog, beating the dog and then leaving it outside in a bucket, authorities said. The incident was part of ongoing abuse and harrassment against the suspect’s former girlfriend, according to...
WNEM
Fatal crash under investigation, deputies say
WHEELER TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A fatal car crash is under investigation after a pickup truck ran a stop sign and struck a semi, killing the pickup driver, according to the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office. On Nov. 22 at 6:20 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a call about a...
Fire rips through Northern Michigan farm, killing one person, one dog
A person and their dog have died after an overnight fire at the Green River Trout Farm in Northern Michigan, according to Michigan State Police.
22 WSBT
Michigan State Police reopen two 1973 cold cases
Michigan State Police are reopening a pair of cold cases from 1973 involving two local women. Police say Niles resident Janis Kay Sanders and South Bend resident Janeice Langs went missing in November that year. Investigators say both women had dated Gerald Libertowski at different times. They went missing shortly...
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police seeks your help to locate a wanted man
INDIANA – Indiana State Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help locating 43-year-old Timothy Preston of Indianapolis. Preston is wanted on warrants for drug offenses in Hendricks County. He has made threats to Law Enforcement and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have information on...
One killed in house fire in Northwest Michigan
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI – One person died in an early morning house fire Sunday, Nov. 20, and investigators are working to determine how the blaze started. It could be several days, however, before the victim’s identity can be confirmed, according to Michigan State Police.
Three Michigan Men Plead Guilty In $1.2 Million Courier Van Armed Robbery
Three Michigan men pleaded guilty to their roles in staging the armed robbery of a courier van transporting over $1.2 million in cash. The trio included Paschal Osinachi Uchendu, 27, of Mason, Stephen Ikechuwku Uchendu, 21, of Mason, and Todd Lamonte Harris, Jr., 20, of
Michigan suspect in stabbing allegedly took selfies with body
Caleb Anderson was charged with the stabbing death of Patrick Ernst
Police dog helps rescue 80-year old hunter after he fell into a Michigan river
Proof that dogs really are man's best friend.
Behind the scene of a mass shooting with Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police is showing folks what it really looks like at the scene of mass shooting by holding at mass shooting exercise.It's a situation you never want to see, but as Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw explains, it is an exercise that requires both preparation, teamwork and takes time. "One of the biggest questions I always get is what is taking so long?" says Lt. Shaw.On Thursday, Michigan State Police lead several local MSP agencies through a mass fatality exercise at Proud Lake Recreation Area Headquarters in Commerce Township."We're going to show you today some of the things...
Detroit News
39 years after Mich. man went missing, suspect found guilty
More than 39 years after a Newaygo County man vanished, a suspect has been found guilty in his death, officials announced Friday. After a trial in 27th Circuit Court, a jury on Wednesday reached their verdict for Roy Snell, 57, on one count each of homicide and felony firearm, records show.
Friday fire kills woman, destroys 2 homes, 2 cars in Washington Park, Illinois
WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. — A woman died and two cars and homes were destroyed in a fire in Washington Park, Illinois, Friday. Washington Park Battalion Chief Greg Stevens said they were called to a car fire on North 59th Street at around noon. When they arrived, firefighters found the fire had spread to a home and another car.
Missing man found dead in Lake Superior after deputies notice damaged guardrail
BARAGA COUNTY, MI – A 35-year-old Michigan man was found dead in 11 feet of water Thursday, Nov. 17, after he had been reported missing earlier in the week, police said. At 9:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, deputies from the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a missing person complaint, according to a news release. The L’Anse man hadn’t reported to work that day and was last seen early Monday morning.
Colorado Shooting Hits ‘Close to Home’ For Some in Northern Michigan
The shooting in Colorado last weekend that left five dead and dozens injured is being felt in Northern Michigan. UpNorth Pride Secretary and Advocacy Chair Anna Dituri says she was shocked when she heard the news Sunday. She guesses the shooting happened because of the spread of hateful speech against the LGBTQ community.
Search continues for woman missing for 2 days in freezing temperatures after New Hampshire hike
The search continued Tuesday for a 20-year-old woman who officials say has been missing for two days after going hiking in New Hampshire mountains. The state's fish and game law enforcement division said Emily Sotelo was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Fraconia and she intended to hike Mounts Lafayette, Haystack and Flume.
First responders stay busy as crashes piled up throughout West Michigan
The snowy conditions made for a mess out on the roads, especially on Friday, as crashes piled up throughout the region.
