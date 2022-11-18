ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Something Isn't Right!': Jessica Simpson's Barely There Legs Freak Fans Out

By OK! Staff
 4 days ago
Jessica Simpson sparked concern yet again when she posted a photo of herself on Thursday, November 17.

"Three Generations of Cozy! Thanks for having us @hsn!" the pop star, 42, captioned the snap of herself with her eldest daughter, Maxi Drew , and her mom, Tina Simpson .

In the photo, the blonde babe sported a plaid shirt and jeans, but people couldn't help but bring up her weight .

One person wrote, "Jessica, are you OK?" while another added, "She looks Shockley thin…… 😢."

  • A third person said, "Her speech and she’s Soo thin something isn’t right. Concern fans that’s all. If you read Matthew perry book it’s shocking how much he was struggling and no one knew," while a fourth stated, "It’s sad to see her look extremely unhealthy and too thin. I’m sure she doesn’t realize it. It’s part of the illness and things can get out of hand. I hope she gets the proper support/treatment."

    • However, some users defended the "With You" songstress, who has made headlines for her weight over the years .

    "WTF is wrong with you people?!?!? She’s knows her body! She’s been shamed for it her whole life! Leave her the hell alone! Jessica you’re beautiful! And women should be lifting each other up….not tearing each other apart!" one fumed.

    A second person said, "I ❤️ Jessica Simpson! If she needs support - I hope she gets it in whatever form is needed for her."

    'I'M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSON

    As OK! previously reported, Simpson made fans nervous when she posted a video of her youngest daughter's bedroom.

    "Hi, I'm Jessica Simpson and welcome to my daughter Birdie' s room, designed by Pottery Barn Kids and a little bit of me," she said. "I was really drawn to the geometric prints and color scheme. This really to me is Birdie's personality. Thank you everyone for checking out the adorable room of Birdie Mae Johnson."

    But the mom-of-three — she shares Maxi Drew, Ace Knute and Birdie Mae with Eric Johnson clapped back at the haters .

    "I needed to be in my studio today because this is where I ground myself and heal," Simpson began. "As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise…people's comments and judgements can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging 'you will never be good enough.'"

    A PUBLIC AFFAIR! INSIDE JESSICA SIMPSON’S 5 MOST ICONIC OUTFITS — GET THE LOOKS

    "The most important thing I have learned through the last 5 [years] without alcohol being a guard for escapism, is that I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through it," she continued. "I am capable of pretty much anything I care enough about to put my mind to. I am present. I am deeply inspired. I am determined. I am honest. I care about other people. After grounding myself just now with my voice and the lyrics across my heart, I feel compassion for the opinionated hate that some people can so effortlessly just blurt out with such intensity on social media or in the media in general. We all have our days of wanting to be, look, do, and feel better. Nobody is alone with that feelin’ that I can promise you."

    Comments / 26

    Guest
    2d ago

    I don't understand the attacks on Jessica. She's to fat, she's to thin, she drinks and now she doesn't. She doesn't seem to fit in the Hollyweird life style and yet they periodically have to go after her. Please Explain

