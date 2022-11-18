Al Roker 'on the way to recovery' after being hospitalized with blood clots in leg and lungs

Al Roker is on the road to recovery after recently being hospitalized with blood clots in his leg and lungs.

The weatherman took to Instagram Friday to explain why he hasn't been on the Today show for two weeks amid concern from fans, revealing he was hospitalized last week "with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs." He shared the news along with a photo taken from the hospital.

"After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery," Roker added. "Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon."

The news was also shared by Roker's colleagues on Friday's Today . "He's in good spirits," co-anchor Savannah Guthrie said. "We've all talked to him." In fact, meteorologist Dylan Dreyer noted that when she called Roker to check in on him, he immediately started asking her how her sons were doing, calling this "classic Al."

"It's hard to slow down Al," Guthrie said, "but he's on the mend."

Roker was last seen on the Today show two weeks ago on Nov. 4 . He was flooded with more well-wishes on Instagram after sharing the reason for his absence, with Today co-host Jenna Bush Hager writing that he's "missed and loved beyond measure," while co-anchor Hoda Kotb said, "Hurry back to us … counting the days xoxoxo."