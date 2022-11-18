ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Man sentenced to time served after making bomb for his 20th birthday

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZTCwH_0jFjnlMK00

TULSA, Okla. — A Broken Arrow man was sentenced to time already served Thursday after he plead guilty earlier this year to manufacturing a destructive device.

Zane Bennett, 20, was arrested in January after he built a bomb in the days leading up to his 20th birthday with large, commercially available fireworks, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Screws, rivets and fishhooks were used to hold multiple firework tubes together prior to wrapping the entire device with electrical tape, according to court records.

Witnesses told prosecutors that the plan for the device was to take it to a farm and set it off for Bennett’s birthday.

Bennett will also serve three years of supervised release.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Missouri man pleads guilty using violence against witnesses with knowledge

TULSA, Okla. — Another person has pleaded guilty to using physical force against two individuals to stop them from communicating with law enforcement about the kidnapping and murder of a Joplin, Missouri, woman, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson of the Northern District of Oklahoma. Lane Ryan Bronson, 29, pleaded...
TULSA, OK
1600kush.com

Four arrested at Cushing house on meth charges

(Stillwater, Okla.) — Three men and a woman were arrested on felony methamphetamine charges after Payne County Sheriff’s Investigator Brandon Myers served a search warrant at a Cushing house in the 1100 block of E. 5th Street, with assistance from sheriff’s deputies and Cushing police. David Alexander...
CUSHING, OK
KRMG

Skiatook Police asks public for information on hit-and-run

SKIATOOK, Okla. — The Skiatook Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that happened around 1:40 p.m. Monday. The crash happened near W Rogers Blvd and Broadway. Police said the victim was driving a white SUV, and investigators believe the suspect was driving a dark-colored Dodge Ram pulling a trailer.
SKIATOOK, OK
KRMG

Police investigate armed robbery at midtown Tulsa QuikTrip

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they are investigating an armed robbery at a QuikTrip near East 11th Street and South Harvard Avenue Tuesday morning. Tulsa Police Lt. Matt Arnold said officers were called to the convenience store around 4 a.m. after a man took off with cash. Arnold said a white man with a dark green hoodie walked into the QuikTrip and asked for cigarettes. He then showed the store clerk a semi-automatic handgun in his waistband.
TULSA, OK
blackchronicle.com

One of the longest manhunts in Oklahoma history

TULSA, Okla. — The seek for now-death row inmate Scott Eizember is taken into account one of the longest in Oklahoma state history. Eizember is clemency listening to is ready for Dec. 7. If denied clemency, he will be executed on Jan. 12 — nearly twenty years after the manhunt began.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Local man remembers girlfriend who died in Jenks crash

JENKS, Okla. — The boyfriend of a Sapulpa woman who died after driving off the Creek Turnpike and crashing into Jenks home is paying tribute to her and said he doesn’t know how the crash happened. Drew Stanley had been dating 29 year old Mckenzie Gee for about...
JENKS, OK
KRMG

Tulsa woman killed in Wagoner County crash

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a Tulsa woman is dead after a car crash in Wagoner County on Sunday. OHP said the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. about four miles east of Wagoner. A Hyundai Elantra driven by 34-year-old Tonya Delozier, of Tulsa, was heading westbound on East 700 Road when the car went left of center into the other lane, hitting a truck headed eastbound.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Haskell Woman Sentenced To 3 Years For Involuntary Manslaughter, Driving On Meth

A Haskell woman has been sentenced to three years in prison for killing another woman in a crash. In December 2020, Courtney Lawson hit and killed Chelsea Pugh in Bixby and injured three other people. Prosecutors say Lawson was driving more than 100 miles per hour when she hit Pugh's car head-on. Lawson admitted that she had a detectable amount of methamphetamine in her system at the time of the crash.
HASKELL, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
18K+
Followers
105K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy