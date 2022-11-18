Man sentenced to time served after making bomb for his 20th birthday

TULSA, Okla. — A Broken Arrow man was sentenced to time already served Thursday after he plead guilty earlier this year to manufacturing a destructive device.

Zane Bennett, 20, was arrested in January after he built a bomb in the days leading up to his 20th birthday with large, commercially available fireworks, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Screws, rivets and fishhooks were used to hold multiple firework tubes together prior to wrapping the entire device with electrical tape, according to court records.

Witnesses told prosecutors that the plan for the device was to take it to a farm and set it off for Bennett’s birthday.

Bennett will also serve three years of supervised release.

