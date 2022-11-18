ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Whole Heartedly Believes the Dyson Laser Head Mop Is Making Her Crazy

By Kourtney Borman
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jYFdX_0jFjnhpQ00

Look at all that dust you would have missed!

Cleaning can drive even the best of us just a little bit crazy. After all, whether you are living alone or with a house full of people and/or animals, you’ll find yourself spending more time cleaning up the same mess time and time again and that is enough to drive anyone at least a little bit batty.

But what if there was something, specifically, that was making you a bit more crazy than normal? Well, TikTok creator Taylor Lavin swears she’s made one recent change to her cleaning routine that is doing just that.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

View the original article to see embedded media.

So, to preface this story, Taylor recently bought a Dyson laser head. If you are like me and have never heard or seen of a ‘laser head’, essentially you are supposed to go in a room, say your bathroom, turn the light off, and switch the laser on. The immediate results, as Taylor shows off, reveal every last bit of dust and gunk that you managed to miss with the light on, and which already has me itching to clean up!

Essentially the point of the Dyson laser head is to ‘reveal microscopic dust on hard floors’, but Taylor thinks it was invented just to point out what things aren’t clean and thus drive her to insanity making sure that she was cleaning it up. It is essentially shining a big spotlight on all the dust and going ‘hey, you missed this’!

Now, while I could see where this can be extremely helpful, I’d honestly also say that I would never get anything else done because I would always be running off to find a new spot I could use my laser on and see where else dust was collecting! It would be a never-ending cycle of finding dust and cleaning it up, which is obviously what Taylor means when she talks about it making her crazy.

But worth it? Maybe!


