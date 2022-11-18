Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
abcnews4.com
Healthy Blue to hold a day off Thanks and Giving on Monday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday afternoon, Healthy Blue is holding a day of Thanks and Giving in North Charleston. The free event will feature a turkey and holiday trimmings giveaway and much more as the holiday season kicks off. It is being held in partnership with Z-93...
abcnews4.com
One80 Place Celebrates 10th Annual Turkey and a $20 donation drive
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Community members looking to lend a helping hand this holiday season are in luck. One80 Place is holding its tenth annual Turkey and $ 20 donation drive on Nov.22. The organization is asking individuals and families to collect and drop off monetary gifts, proteins, and...
abcnews4.com
Charleston Basket Brigade packs meals for more than 3K families this Thanksgiving
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Volunteers young and old gathered at the Charleston Convention Center Tuesday to pack meals for thousands of families this Thanksgiving. The Charleston Basket Brigade packed meals with the goal of serving 3,500 families this year. That's about 21,000 people. Hundreds of volunteers got started at...
abcnews4.com
80 Georgetown Co. families in need to get Thanksgiving baskets
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Eighty needy families across Georgetown County will get a Thanksgiving basket delivered to them on Monday. It's all part of an initiative the Murrells Inlet Elks Lodge has been doing for 15 years to help feed families for the holidays. The baskets will be...
abcnews4.com
Black Food Truck Festival wraps up fall weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Black Food Truck Festival wraps up Sunday with another day of food and fun. The festival is described as a family-oriented event, featuring food trucks from the Charleston region. "Our mission is to make an economic and social impact on the community by showcasing...
abcnews4.com
The Beach Company breaks ground on The Assembly in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Beach Company and ParkProperty Capital have announced the groundbreaking of a new multifamily community in North Charleston called The Assembly. There will be 210 units featuring a variety of floorplans. Those floorplans will include including studio, one- and two-bedroom residential apartments. Some features...
abcnews4.com
New $1.5 million field brings new possibilities to kids with disabilities in Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Monday night, a ribbon cutting took place for the new Home Telecom Miracle League Field. The new park will give children and adults with disabilities a chance to play America's favorite pass time. “It frees them from any barriers, so they are able to...
abcnews4.com
Charleston City Council to vote on employee bonuses tonight
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Tonight, the Charleston City Council will vote on the approval of $2,100,000.00 to be used for bonuses for all city employees. Pending the approval of this expenditure, bonuses will be distributed the week of Nov.28. In 2022, salary savings have exceeded the budgeted amount. The...
abcnews4.com
Victim's hand caught in grain elevator, airlifted to hospital in Georgetown Co.:Officials
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A victim was transported to the hospital Tuesday morning after getting their hand caught in a grain elevator in Georgetown County. EMS met the vehicle with the victim inside and a medevac helicopter was requested to take the victim to a hospital, according to Asst. Fire Chief Aaron Bostic.
abcnews4.com
'Jackass' star Steve-O to make tour stop in Charleston next month
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Christmas is coming to Charleston early this year. Jackass star Steve-O is set to make an appearance at Charleston Music Hall on Wednesday, Dec. 7 as part of his Bucket List Tour. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show, which are available for those 18 and...
abcnews4.com
Charleston City Council to vote on authorization of fake ID detection
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston City Council will vote on the authorization of technology that detects fake identification cards. The council is set to approve an agreement for a six-month pilot program between the City of Charleston and Intellicheck for $20,000. Intellicheck is a company that provides a...
abcnews4.com
North Charleston Police searching for runaway 16-year-old
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police are searching for a 16-year-old deemed a "runaway." Ana Lopez Mejia, 16, was last seen by family on Nov. 17. She is described as having black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-ft tall and weighing 154 pounds. She was last seen wearing a navy hoodie, grey jeans, and green/grey Nike shoes.
abcnews4.com
South Carolina neighbors, police work together to save kitten from storm drain
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WPDE) — Neighbors and police in a South Carolina community came together to rescue a kitten stuck in a storm drain. The Goose Creek Police Dept. said an odd request came on Sunday, Nov. 13 from a council member needing assistance to help save a kitten.
abcnews4.com
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Home Telecom Miracle League Field set for Monday
Moncks Corner, S.C. (WCIV) — Monday Afternoon will be special in Moncks Corner as a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. for Home Telecom Miracle League Field. Following the ceremony, the first game on the new field will be played. All athletes are welcomed to join...
abcnews4.com
NCPD searching for missing runaway teenager
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing runaway teenager. Michael Gadsden, 16, was reportedly last seen on Nov. 15, wearing grey sweatpants and a white hoodie. If you see Michael, contact Detective Cameron Miller at (843) 740- 2521 (office) or (843)...
abcnews4.com
Federal relief approved for SC residents, businesses who suffered damage during Ian
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIV) — Federal aid is on its way to residents and businesses in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties who were affected by Hurricane Ian between Sept. 25 and Oct. 4, the White House announced on Monday. Grants will be available for temporary housing, home repairs and loans...
abcnews4.com
Lavel 'Tyler' Davis Jr. remembered with candlelight vigil in Ridgeville Sunday
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Ridgeville community gathered Sunday evening to reflect on and honor the memory of Lavel "Tyler" Davis Jr., a victim of a shooting on the University of Virginia campus. “Lavel was the type of person who wanted to reach back and bring everyone with him...
abcnews4.com
Reported gas leak in Goose Creek now fixed, says Dominion Energy
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8:30pm): Dominion Energy crews responded to the Hamlet Circle area of Goose Creek for reports of a damaged natural gas line on Monday at around 5:45 p.m. A third-party contractor accidentally struck the line while doing work in the area, according to Dominion...
abcnews4.com
26-year-old charged with murder after shooting in North Charleston Sunday: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a suspect was arrested early Monday morning after a shooting the night before left one person dead. Rigoberto Rojas-Santiago, 26, was charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a violent crime. The charges come from...
abcnews4.com
Gun found in parking lot of Colleton County High School during K9 search, district says
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A gun was found Monday in a vehicle in the parking lot of Colleton County High School, according to the school district. The campus is seeing an increased presence of law enforcement officers due to "recent community violence that has affected the school climate and culture," a spokesperson for the district says.
