ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

Healthy Blue to hold a day off Thanks and Giving on Monday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday afternoon, Healthy Blue is holding a day of Thanks and Giving in North Charleston. The free event will feature a turkey and holiday trimmings giveaway and much more as the holiday season kicks off. It is being held in partnership with Z-93...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

One80 Place Celebrates 10th Annual Turkey and a $20 donation drive

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Community members looking to lend a helping hand this holiday season are in luck. One80 Place is holding its tenth annual Turkey and $ 20 donation drive on Nov.22. The organization is asking individuals and families to collect and drop off monetary gifts, proteins, and...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Black Food Truck Festival wraps up fall weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Black Food Truck Festival wraps up Sunday with another day of food and fun. The festival is described as a family-oriented event, featuring food trucks from the Charleston region. "Our mission is to make an economic and social impact on the community by showcasing...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

The Beach Company breaks ground on The Assembly in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Beach Company and ParkProperty Capital have announced the groundbreaking of a new multifamily community in North Charleston called The Assembly. There will be 210 units featuring a variety of floorplans. Those floorplans will include including studio, one- and two-bedroom residential apartments. Some features...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston City Council to vote on employee bonuses tonight

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Tonight, the Charleston City Council will vote on the approval of $2,100,000.00 to be used for bonuses for all city employees. Pending the approval of this expenditure, bonuses will be distributed the week of Nov.28. In 2022, salary savings have exceeded the budgeted amount. The...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

'Jackass' star Steve-O to make tour stop in Charleston next month

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Christmas is coming to Charleston early this year. Jackass star Steve-O is set to make an appearance at Charleston Music Hall on Wednesday, Dec. 7 as part of his Bucket List Tour. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show, which are available for those 18 and...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston City Council to vote on authorization of fake ID detection

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston City Council will vote on the authorization of technology that detects fake identification cards. The council is set to approve an agreement for a six-month pilot program between the City of Charleston and Intellicheck for $20,000. Intellicheck is a company that provides a...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

North Charleston Police searching for runaway 16-year-old

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police are searching for a 16-year-old deemed a "runaway." Ana Lopez Mejia, 16, was last seen by family on Nov. 17. She is described as having black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-ft tall and weighing 154 pounds. She was last seen wearing a navy hoodie, grey jeans, and green/grey Nike shoes.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

NCPD searching for missing runaway teenager

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing runaway teenager. Michael Gadsden, 16, was reportedly last seen on Nov. 15, wearing grey sweatpants and a white hoodie. If you see Michael, contact Detective Cameron Miller at (843) 740- 2521 (office) or (843)...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Reported gas leak in Goose Creek now fixed, says Dominion Energy

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8:30pm): Dominion Energy crews responded to the Hamlet Circle area of Goose Creek for reports of a damaged natural gas line on Monday at around 5:45 p.m. A third-party contractor accidentally struck the line while doing work in the area, according to Dominion...
GOOSE CREEK, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy