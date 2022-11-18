Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Related
cnycentral.com
Negative this year, positive in the future: Dino Baber's message on SU Football injuries
In the blink of an eye, Syracuse Football went from 6-0 (the best start since 1987) to 6-5, with only one more regular-season opportunity to crawl their way back into the win column. The way this season unfolded—a strong start followed by a (thus far) forgettable finish has happened on...
cnycentral.com
Breanna Stewart to hold basketball camp in hometown North Syracuse in December
North Syracuse, N.Y. — WNBA star and North Syracuse native Breanna Stewart has announced she will be holding a basketball camp in North Syracuse on Sunday, December 4th. The camp will take place at North Syracuse Junior High School on West Taft Road. Breanna Stewart graduated from C-NS High...
cnycentral.com
Landmark Theatre in Syracuse to show all Team USA's World Cup group stage matches
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Landmark Theatre in downtown Syracuse will be screening all three of Team USA's group stage matches in this year's World Cup. The games will be shown in the lobby of the theater. Each event is free and organizers encourage people to get there early. The...
Syracuse home may be total loss after morning fire, official says
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police and firefighters responding to a fire Monday arrived to find the side of a house engulfed in flames, firefighters say. Around 11:34 a.m., a 911 caller said the home at 218 Putnam St. was on fire, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
cnycentral.com
Country artist Park McCollum to play at St. Joseph's Amphitheatre in August
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Yet another act has been announced for next year's line-up at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheatre. Parker McCollum is coming to the Amphitheatre on August 19, 2023. He will be joined by Larry fleet, Jackson Dean, and the Randy Rogers Band. "Cannot wait to be out on...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police increasing their presence at Destiny USA ahead of this Black Friday
SYRACUSE, NY — Thanksgiving is coming up but soon after it will be Black Friday. Syracuse Police is expecting heavy foot traffic at Destiny USA, even with the large numbers of people that might be at the mall, will it be safe?. In 2019, there was a shooting at...
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Derek Mack
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 38-year-old Derek Mack. Mack, whose last known address is on North Clinton Street in Syracuse, has 20 prior local arrests and is currently on parole, according to Syracuse Police. Mack is...
30-year-old found with gunshot wound to face in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 30-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the face on Tuesday, November 22 around 2:23 p.m. according to Syracuse Police Department. Police say they responded to the 500 block of S. Salina Street for a shooting with injuries call. Once they arrived, they found a 30-year-old man who […]
cnycentral.com
Memory of West Genny lacrosse teammates lives on in WG14 Foundation
CAMILLUS, N.Y. — Efforts are now underway to award new scholarships to graduating seniors who reflect the values of two close friends and West Genny Lacrosse teammates who passed away far too young. The WG14 Foundation hosts its second annual fundraising event this Friday and proceeds will go towards...
Lake effect snow, high winds shift to Central NY this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A shift in the winds over the weekend will bring lake effect snow into Central New York, although it won’t be anywhere near the pounding that that Buffalo and Watertown are getting. Central New York, especially Oswego County, could see several inches of snow on Sunday,...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse airport announces SYR Reading Runway
MATTYDALE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Hancock International Airport and the Onondaga County Public Library unveiled the SYR Reading Runway, a children’s library located at the airport. The children’s library is located on the second level of the airport near the TSA security screening checkpoint. Christian Zabriskie, executive...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse community responds to Colorado Springs shooting
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The tragic shooting in Colorado Springs gay bar, 'Club Q' brought many throughout the country to express their support and shared their sadness over the loss of 5 people. 25 people were injured that night leaving some in critical condition. Many said that this was a...
cnycentral.com
AAA: Gas prices fall ahead of Thanksgiving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse this morning is $3.77. That's a drop of 4 cents compared to last Monday. Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.66, down 11 cents from a week ago. The New York State average is $3.85, down 5 cents since last Monday.
localsyr.com
Syracuse police respond to shooting in Westside
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Officers responded to a shooting at 224 Sabine Street on Wednesday, November 16. On arrival, officers found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was then taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is active and...
cnycentral.com
SPD discusses Thanksgiving reminders, Black Friday shopping safety, and winter safety
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses Thanksgiving reminders, Black Friday shopping safety, and winter safety. Watch the video for his full response.
1 to 2 feet of lake effect snow to hit much of Central New York
Syracuse, N.Y. — One to 2 feet of lake effect snow is expected to blanket much of Central New York by Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A lake-effect snow warning has been issued for Oswego, Cayuga, and Oneida counties until Monday morning, the National Weather Service said. The warnings for Oswego and Oneida finish at 4 a.m. Monday but northern Cayuga County gets an earlier finish at 1 a.m., weather officials said.
Shots fired in Roberts Elementary School parking lot in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Shots were fired in the parking lot of Roberts Elementary School, along the 700 block of Glenwood Ave. according to Syracuse Police Department. Just after 2 p.m. on Friday, November 18, many shell casings were found in the parking lot of the elementary school, which is part of the Syracuse City […]
Comments / 0