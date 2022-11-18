ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localsyr.com

On the Lookout: Derek Mack

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 38-year-old Derek Mack. Mack, whose last known address is on North Clinton Street in Syracuse, has 20 prior local arrests and is currently on parole, according to Syracuse Police. Mack is...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

30-year-old found with gunshot wound to face in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 30-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the face on Tuesday, November 22 around 2:23 p.m. according to Syracuse Police Department. Police say they responded to the 500 block of S. Salina Street for a shooting with injuries call. Once they arrived, they found a 30-year-old man who […]
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Memory of West Genny lacrosse teammates lives on in WG14 Foundation

CAMILLUS, N.Y. — Efforts are now underway to award new scholarships to graduating seniors who reflect the values of two close friends and West Genny Lacrosse teammates who passed away far too young. The WG14 Foundation hosts its second annual fundraising event this Friday and proceeds will go towards...
CAMILLUS, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse airport announces SYR Reading Runway

MATTYDALE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Hancock International Airport and the Onondaga County Public Library unveiled the SYR Reading Runway, a children’s library located at the airport. The children’s library is located on the second level of the airport near the TSA security screening checkpoint. Christian Zabriskie, executive...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse community responds to Colorado Springs shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The tragic shooting in Colorado Springs gay bar, 'Club Q' brought many throughout the country to express their support and shared their sadness over the loss of 5 people. 25 people were injured that night leaving some in critical condition. Many said that this was a...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

AAA: Gas prices fall ahead of Thanksgiving

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse this morning is $3.77. That's a drop of 4 cents compared to last Monday. Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.66, down 11 cents from a week ago. The New York State average is $3.85, down 5 cents since last Monday.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse police respond to shooting in Westside

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Officers responded to a shooting at 224 Sabine Street on Wednesday, November 16. On arrival, officers found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was then taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is active and...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

SPD discusses Thanksgiving reminders, Black Friday shopping safety, and winter safety

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses Thanksgiving reminders, Black Friday shopping safety, and winter safety. Watch the video for his full response.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

1 to 2 feet of lake effect snow to hit much of Central New York

Syracuse, N.Y. — One to 2 feet of lake effect snow is expected to blanket much of Central New York by Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A lake-effect snow warning has been issued for Oswego, Cayuga, and Oneida counties until Monday morning, the National Weather Service said. The warnings for Oswego and Oneida finish at 4 a.m. Monday but northern Cayuga County gets an earlier finish at 1 a.m., weather officials said.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy