Bitcoin [BTC] holders sell at a loss, but here’s the catch
BTC holders distribute their holdings at a loss as the coin’s price fell below $16,000. Short traders overrun the market as many bet on a continued decline in price. As the general market continues to languish under severe bearish conditions, the price of the leading coin Bitcoin [BTC] dropped below $16,000 during the intraday trading session on 21 November.
Reasons Tron investors can expect some chaos from TRX in the last weeks of 2022
TRX’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) was oversold, which was bullish. According to a report by LunarCrush, TRON [TRX] had made it on the list of cryptos that had the highest Galaxy score. This was optimistic for TRX, as it indicated a price pump in the coming days. Though this...
Is SNM’s 4000% surge evidence of another market pump and dump? Assessing…
The price of the SNM altcoin, surged by 4,545% on 21 November. The alt was seen exchanging hands at $10.91 — its all-time high. The altcoin’s trading volume rose from $1.2 million to $720 million in the span of just one day. This sudden rise in fortunes cannot...
Why BNB is in the running for the best-performing cryptos in 2023
BNB has managed to outperform some of the top cryptocurrencies in terms of its ability to hold value. The robust utility of the BSC contributed greatly to sustaining BNB’s demand. BNB has performed better than Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) in terms of price performance during the bear market....
Why BTC miners, investors could have to delay their profit expectations to 2023
Bitcoin miners’ wallet balance fell to the minimum value in ten months. Overall market condition and mining sector state revealed that miners could remain unprofitable unless the market cycle changes. Bitcoin [BTC] miners’ resolve to scale through the barrenness attached to the current market condition might have been tested...
Why LTC may not offer a buying opportunity upon the retest of $60 as support
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. In early November, Litecoin attempted to break out past the $63 resistance level with a strong show of force. For a few days, the bullish mission was successful. Even though the $72-$80 region would pose stiff resistance, it appeared that Litecoin could make that push higher. Bitcoin, too, had a bullish aura when the price reached the $21.5k mark.
Litecoin [LTC] rejects the itch to go to ground with the market- Here’s how
Litecoin’s social metrics increased, neglecting the downturn recorded by most assets in the market. The hikes could not produce enough profits for LTC holders. Although it was likely that investors might not have to deal with massive a price fall in the short-term. Gloom-ridden! That might be the perfect...
NEAR sees a volume uptick after weeks of bearish activity, are bulls in the vicinity
NEAR’s volume sees an uptick, but bears prove dominant. Imagine finding an oversold cryptocurrency that is native to a layer 1 blockchain and whose network already has five years of runtime. This can be considered as NEAR’s latest situation, which has been on a bearish trend for most of November so far. Interestingly, its volume registered a significant uptick in the last three days.
Reasons AVAX investors must tread carefully despite probable short-term gains
Metrics also favored an optimistic outlook for AVAX. After weeks of decline, Avalanche’s [AVAX] total value locked (TVL) finally registered an uptick. This could be considered as an optimistic update for the blockchain. AVAX Daily, a Twitter handle that posts updates regarding the Avalanche blockchain, posted its weekly stats...
Filecoin is back at near-term range lows but can traders look to buy FIL
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The one-hour timeframe order block has served well in the past. Indicators showed bearish momentum but this could shift soon. Filecoin has traded within a range over the past...
Binance Coin’s 9% decline strengthens this notion about BNB and its sellers
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Repeated retests of the support zone saw buyers exhausted. Binance Coin had a healthy start to November, but it all went haywire for the bulls. The implosion of...
Litecoin’s latest decline could have everything to do with these LTC holders
Litecoin sees signs of a slowdown after being in the list of top performers last week. A look at what investors should expect moving forward. Last week we saw Litecoin achieve an upside as most of the top coins failed remained struggled to bounce back. As a result, Litecoin was receiving a lot of attention, aided by a favorable mention by Michael Saylor during an interview. But can it sustain its upside now that the market is showing some signs of a slight recovery?
Bitcoin: What this ‘gray-haired’ exchange movement could mean for BTC
Bitcoin’s exchange inflows CDD value witnessed a surge. BTC exchange inflow stood lower than BTC’s exchange outflow. Bitcoin[BTC] exchange inflows Coin Days Destroyed (CDD) increased tremendously as several dormant addresses moved their coins. According to CryptoQuant analyst, Tomáš Hančar, the recent movement signaled the highest since BTC hit its lowest in 2021.
SUSHI’s new achievements look promising, but the danger still remains
SushiSwap [SUSHI] recently made headlines as it was named the most influential project in the Avalanche ecosystem. This development was positive for the token as it reflected its popularity and influence in the crypto community. SUSHI also achieved a new milestone in the Polygon ecosystem after it was on the...
The Hideaways (HDWY) lesson: Property needs crypto, crypto needs property
The Hideaways (HDWY) is a new real estate crypto project that will revolutionize how investors view property investment. Real estate investors are vying for access to high-end blockchain investments. The Hideaways (HDWY) is one of the most innovative uses of crypto, merging fractionalized NFTs with luxury real estate assets. What...
Bitget registers in Seychelles and plans to grow its global workforce by 50%
Leading global cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announces that it has registered in Seychelles to aid global expansion. The exchange operates in a decentralized manner with no specific headquarters, with regional hubs in strategic markets, and plans to set up more regional hubs in the future. The exchange has also updated its...
Here’s what this hedge fund manager thinks of crypto despite the FTX wreck
Pershing Square Capital Management’s founder and CEO, Bill Ackman, stated that cryptocurrency has the potential to tremendously benefit society. However, this was as long as the sector managed to wipe out the bad actors in the market. Even after the collapse of FTX, the billionaire investor was still optimistic about cryptocurrencies. He said,
Ethereum: A rally in whale holdings might not help ETH investors. Here is why…
Ethereum whales are adding more ETH coins to their holdings. The current market outlook can make it difficult for whale accumulation to positively influence price. During the intraday trading session on 21 November, data from on-chain analytics Santiment revealed a significant surge in Ethereum [ETH] whale holdings. ETH whales that held between $10.9 million to $1.09 billion ETH added 947,940 ETH, which was worth $1.03 billion at the current price.
Genesis onboards financial advisors as it explores ‘all possible options’
Genesis has hired global investment bank – Moelis & Company to explore all possible options including bankruptcy. DCG’s CEO Barry Silbert revealed that the parent company owes Genesis $575 million. Genesis Global Trading may soon join FTX’s sinking ship. A bankruptcy option has made it on the table...
XMR’s decline on the social front has more to show than just bearish signals
Monero recorded decreases in its social volume and dominance, leading to a shrink in trading volume. The decline, however, did not stop XMR from showing signs of leaving the bearish zone. Privacy-focused cryptocurrency Monero [XMR] faced investor concern recently as its social metrics decreased. Based on revelations from Santiment, not...
