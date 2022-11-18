Litecoin sees signs of a slowdown after being in the list of top performers last week. A look at what investors should expect moving forward. Last week we saw Litecoin achieve an upside as most of the top coins failed remained struggled to bounce back. As a result, Litecoin was receiving a lot of attention, aided by a favorable mention by Michael Saylor during an interview. But can it sustain its upside now that the market is showing some signs of a slight recovery?

2 DAYS AGO