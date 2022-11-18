ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinton, WV

Christmas at the Fair to open Nov. 25

By Hinton News
Hinton News
Hinton News
 4 days ago

LEWISBURG (Hinton News) – Christmas at the Fair, the State Fair of West Virginia’s drive-through light show will open to the public on Friday, Nov. 25. The show will run from 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays–Sundays until Dec. 24.

“We are so excited to once again offer Christmas at the Fair to the public,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “Because of its popularity, we’ve set a goal to grow each year, and we cannot wait to show off what we’ve added this year.”

Christmas at the Fair is available to the public for donations only so that all have the opportunity to enjoy the sights and sounds of the holidays. The show begins at the livestock gate on 219 North just past the horse barns. Mobile donations are accepted via Paypal at https://bit.ly/3oj0sMi.

The light show begins at the livestock gate on 219 North just past the horse barns. Patrons are asked to follow traffic patterns, turn on a designated radio station, and turn off headlights when driving through the show.

“This event would not be possible without the support of our community and sponsors,” Collins said. “We could not have done this without them.”

Major sponsors for this event include Lost World Caverns, United Sound and Equipment, Leslie Equipment, Safe and Sound Security Systems, Greenbrier Physicians, Martin and Jones, Red Oaks Shopping Center, Gayle Mason CPA, Meadows and Wilson Family Dentistry, David. M. Moore Real Estate Law, City National Bank, Barbara Hamilton Ford, Greenbrier Valley Airport, Magic Computer, Knight Henderson – The Henderson Group Representing American National Insurance and several individual donors.

The post Christmas at the Fair to open Nov. 25 appeared first on The Hinton News .

Comments / 0

Related
Hinton News

Hinton Christmas parade announced

The annual Hinton Christmas parade is scheduled to take place on Dec. 3, beginning at 6 p.m. This year’s theme is Hinton’s Hallmark Christmas. The lineup starts at 5 p.m. at Pivont Funeral Home. The tree lighting will be at City Park immediately following the parade. Before the parade, Hinton’s Hometown Christmas Festival will be […] The post Hinton Christmas parade announced appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

HHF sponsors A Hometown Christmas Show

The Hinton Hope Foundation is sponsoring “A Hometown Hinton Christmas Show” on Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. at the Summers County Memorial Building (handicap accessible). The show will feature local artists of all ages performing your favorite Christmas songs. This year's emcee is WVVA's, Christina Kass. The Hinton Hope Foundation provides college scholarships each year to two Summers County High School Seniors. The proceeds from the show will go towards the scholarship fund. Admission is $10 for ages five and up; $7 with a new, unwrapped toy. The toys will benefit the Summers County Toy Fund (ages birth to 12), which has helped hundreds of local children receive Christmas gifts over the years. Monetary donations will also be accepted towards the efforts of the Toy Drive. This is a family-friendly event! Bring extra cash for some yummy concessions.For more information, call 681-238-3045 or visit the Hinton Hope Foundation on Facebook. The post HHF sponsors A Hometown Christmas Show appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
wwnrradio.com

Beckley Residents Believe In The Magic This Weekend.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – Christmas came early to Beckley over the weekend. The first ever Believe In The Magic Christmas Vendor Show was held Friday, November 18th and Saturday, November 19th at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. Organized by the Convention Center and Southern Communications, and sponsored...
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

“The Noel Express” set for Dec. 13, 2022

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A group of retired police officers have a “murder” planned at Historic Black Knight Municipal Park this holiday season. The Beckley Police Department Alumni Association welcomes back the “Murder and Merriment” interactive play for the fourth year, to raise funds for the organization. Dinner guests will help solve a staged murder, and […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Chipotle is coming to Beckley!

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley City Officials confirm Chipotle is finally making its way to Beckley. Mayor Rob Rappold announced today, November 22, 2022, that Beckley’s City Planning Commission has been into contact with developers who plan to bring the restaurant to 1080 North Eisenhower Drive. “I’ve been told it’s near Kohl’s, in that shopping […]
BECKLEY, WV
Hinton News

Deadline arrives for Toy Fund applications

If your family lives in Summers County and is in need of assistance for Christmas, you may pick up an application at the Summers County DHHR office at 322 Summers St. Hinton, WV. Applications are available starting November 1, 2022. The deadline to apply will be November 30, 2022. The program can assist Summers County […] The post Deadline arrives for Toy Fund applications appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Hardy, Raleigh, and Morgan Counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

FirstEnergy and Mon Power to Brighten Summersville with Holiday Lights Display

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – FirstEnergy Corp. and its subsidiary Mon Power will brighten the city of Summersville with a professionally designed light display as part of the company’s “Light Up Holiday Smiles with FirstEnergy” program. The initiative is helping make the season brighter and merrier with the gift of holiday lights for three deserving communities across FirstEnergy’s service areas in West Virginia, Ohio and New Jersey.
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia highway worker flagger hit by car

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways is reminding drivers to be careful in work zones after a flagger was injured Monday morning. According to the DOH, the flagger was hit at around 8:30 a.m. at a construction site in Raleigh County; they were treated for minor injuries. “It’s a constant reminder […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Rose’s officially opens in Hinton

HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Hinton residents have been in suspense ever since the announcement came that a Rose’s Discount Store would be going into the old Magic Mart location on Stokes Drive. After months of work and preparation, the days of waiting are over as Rose’s officially opened...
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Obituary: Garnett Imogene Ratliff (Jeanie)

RATLIFF Matthew 11:28: “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” On November 16, 2022, Garnett Imogene Ratliff (Jeanie) left her frail body behind to stand before her Lord and Savior and gained eternal rest. Jeanie was born on May 30, 1937, in Hinton to the late Reverend E. C. “Buck” and Ruby Keffer Wheeler. Jeanie was a pillar of her community and was a part of many churches and church activities. She was also very active with the Union Rescue Squad for many years; and she worked with her husband at Sears and their...
HINTON, WV
WVNS

Structure fire reported near Beaver Antique Mall

UPDATE 7:05 P.M.: Raleigh County dispatch has confirmed the scene is clear and there are no injuries reported. BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Dispatch confirm reports of a structure fire along the strip that holds the Beaver Antique Mall today, November 22, 2022, around 5:45p.m. Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, along with Ghent VFD and […]
BEAVER, WV
WVNS

The Hinton sinkhole is actually filled with ash

HINTON, WV (WVNS) – The Hinton sinkhole, which has become a growing problem for the local community, has finally seen progress. The sinkhole has proved to be far more difficult to deal with than anticipated because it is actually filled with ash. Engineers with the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) were hard at work designing […]
HINTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia lists two Mid-Ohio Valley residents among COVID casualties

CHARLESTON — Two residents from Wood and Jackson counties are among the six confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus deaths reported on Monday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department on Monday reported the deaths of a 72-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 73-year-old man from Wood...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Potts Creek Tree Farm prepares for grand opening

Picture it: snow blows gently through the air, and you're wrapped up tight in a heavy coat and scarf as your family piles into the car and heads out to find the perfect Christmas tree. Holiday music plays softly on the radio, and everything is perfect and beautiful. Memories like this are treasured moments preserved in time and cherished. A new tree farm, Potts Creek Tree Farm in Waiteville, is preparing to be the local destination for creating such iconic winter moments. According to the owner, Darla Miller, the idea for this farm began some time ago with one of her clients,...
WAITEVILLE, WV
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy