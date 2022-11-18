ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westford, MA

Westford COVID-19 Update: New Strain Predominant in Massachusetts

WESTFORD — Westford’s coronavirus cases have remained steady week over week according to data published by the Department of Public Health on Thursday. Between Oct. 30 and Nov. 12, 31 positive cases have been reported in Westford. In those two weeks, Westford reported 40 total positive tests, with 7.13% of 519 tests returning positive.
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Bozo

WESTFORD — Bozo, a 3-year-old male Domestic medium hair is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. “He is quite a playful cat,” said Matthew M., a volunteer with the Lowell Humane Society. “He does like to climb around.”. He continued, “he loves attention, but there...
New Hampshire crews search for missing Westford hiker

FRANCONIA, N.H. — A 19-year-old hiker who is considered “overdue” is missing in the White Mountain National Forest, authorities say. Emily Sotelo, of Westford, planned to hike Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack and Mount Flume on Sunday. She was dropped off at Lafayette Place Campground at approximately 5 a.m. Sunday morning.
