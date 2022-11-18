ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, MI

St. Clair County Sheriff Department urges drivers to use caution in winter weather conditions

By Laura Fitzgerald, Port Huron Times Herald
 4 days ago
The St. Clair County Sheriff Department is urging drivers to use caution when on the roads Friday after icy conditions caused numerous traffic crashes.

Public Information Officer Erika Hrynyk said at about 8 a.m. the sheriff department had responded to more than 10 crashes in the past few hours, as well as calls to assist citizens who had encountered car troubles. Most of the crashes were caused by icy road conditions, she said.

Tammy Holzberger, deputy managing director of the St. Clair County Road Commission, said salt trucks started treating roads between 4 and 4:30 a.m., with the full crew of 28 trucks on the road by 7 or 7:30 a.m.

Holzberger said crews focus on treating state roads — including I-94, I-69 and M-29 — first, then primary roads, then local roads.

Hrynyk shared several safety tips for driving in winter weather:

  • Allow yourself extra time
  • Drive at a speed that is appropriate for the conditions
  • Put your turn signal on sooner
  • Avoid distractions now more than ever
  • Watch for black ice
  • Scrape/brush off your car completely for your safety and others
  • If you do get into an accident, pull of the road and put on your hazard lights to ensure others see you.

Contact Laura Fitzgerald at (810) 941-7072 or lfitzgeral@gannett.com.

