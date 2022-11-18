Read full article on original website
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune awayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Lakers fans should be seething over reported trade LA turned down
The Los Angeles Lakers have not made the best roster decisions over the last several years. After winning the NBA Championship in October of 2022, Rob Pelinka and the front office have done everything possible to make the team worse. If it was intentional, it would be a fantastic job.
Former Lakers favorite wants to join Dwight Howard after monster game
Dwight Howard has enjoyed three different stints on the Los Angeles Lakers and while the first stint did not go as planned at all, Howard grew on Lakers fans with his contributions to the 2020 NBA Championship team. Howard’s NBA career appears to be over as no team signed him...
2 potential buy-low trade targets for the Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons have the worst record in the NBA are mired in a seven game losing streak with no end in sight, so trade talk has already begun. There have already been teams reportedly inquiring about Bojan Bogdanovic and it won’t be long before Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel are mentioned in rumors.
Russell Westbrook’s likely next team after the Lakers is revealed
The biggest story around the Los Angeles Lakers all summer was a potential Russell Westbrook trade. While rumors swirled all summer, the Lakers ultimately did not move Westbrook and he entered the season — controversially — in the purple and gold. To be fair, the Westbrook experience has...
Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons latest to face wrath of jilted fans
Deion Sanders, Bryce Harper and Kevin Durant know what Simmons went through. Many of them got to relish facing their former supporters.
Heisman Trophy Race Down to Two Quarterbacks After Injuries, Big Upset
One colossal game this week will be when No. 3 Michigan visits No. 2 Ohio State in a battle of frontrunners.
Atlanta Braves rumor roundup: Dansby Swanson news and more
While the free-agent market remains quiet for the Atlanta Braves, the rumor mill remains in full motion. Here’s everything you missed from the weekend. The biggest looming decision for Atlanta general manager Alex Anthopoulos this offseason will be whether or not the Braves bring back Dansby Swanson. The former No. 1 overall pick has blossomed into one of the best shortstops in the National League. Coming off a breakout season, Swanson now hits the free-agent market.
Florida withdraws scholarship offer to QB Marcus Stokes after video surfaces of him rapping racial slur
The University of Florida withdrew a scholarship offer for Nease High School (Fla.) quarterback Marcus Stokes on Sunday after he posted a video on social media of him rapping along to a song using a racial slur. Sports Illustrated reported that Stokes can be seen in the car in the now deleted video saying "welcome back" followed by the slur.
