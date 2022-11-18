ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

2 potential buy-low trade targets for the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have the worst record in the NBA are mired in a seven game losing streak with no end in sight, so trade talk has already begun. There have already been teams reportedly inquiring about Bojan Bogdanovic and it won’t be long before Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel are mentioned in rumors.
DETROIT, MI
Atlanta Braves rumor roundup: Dansby Swanson news and more

While the free-agent market remains quiet for the Atlanta Braves, the rumor mill remains in full motion. Here’s everything you missed from the weekend. The biggest looming decision for Atlanta general manager Alex Anthopoulos this offseason will be whether or not the Braves bring back Dansby Swanson. The former No. 1 overall pick has blossomed into one of the best shortstops in the National League. Coming off a breakout season, Swanson now hits the free-agent market.
ATLANTA, GA
