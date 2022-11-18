While the free-agent market remains quiet for the Atlanta Braves, the rumor mill remains in full motion. Here’s everything you missed from the weekend. The biggest looming decision for Atlanta general manager Alex Anthopoulos this offseason will be whether or not the Braves bring back Dansby Swanson. The former No. 1 overall pick has blossomed into one of the best shortstops in the National League. Coming off a breakout season, Swanson now hits the free-agent market.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO