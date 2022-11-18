Read full article on original website
Northern York’s Shay Kolivoski highlights Mid-Penn Colonial volleyball all-star picks
Mid-Penn Colonial coaches released their divisional all-star selections on Monday, and Northern York’s Shay Kolivoski was at the top of that list— she was named player of the year. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. And Greencastle-Antrim’s Corry Eagler was named coach...
State College’s Kate Lally, Cumberland Valley’s Teaguen Reynolds highlight Mid-Penn Commonwealth volleyball all-star picks
Mid-Penn Commonwealth coaches released their divisional all-star selections on Monday, and State College’s Kate Lally and Cumberland Valley’s Teaguen Reynolds were at the top of that list— they both received player of the year honors. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Watch: Boiling Springs senior swimmers talk about hard work, dedication and good times
Members of the Boiling Springs swimming team took time to visit and chat with PennLive during Winter Media Day earlier this month at Cumberland Valley High School. Below, senior swimmers Jillian Stine and Braelen More spoke about their expectations for the new season:
Trinity’s Sammi McAuliffe, Middletown’s Addison Huber highlight Mid-Penn Capital volleyball all-star picks
Mid-Penn Capital coaches released their divisional all-star selections on Monday, and Trinity’s Sammi McAuliffe and Middletown’s Addison Huber were at the top of that list— they both received player of the year honors. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Mechanicsburg’s Gracen Nutt highlights Mid-Penn Keystone volleyball all-star picks
Mid-Penn Keystone coaches released their divisional all-star selections on Monday, and Mechanicsburg’s Gracen Nutt was at the top of that list— she was named player of they year. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Cumberland Valley’s Isaac Sines, State College’s JW Scott highlight Mid-Penn Commonwealth football all-star picks
The Mid-Penn Commonwealth’s coaches released their All-Star picks for football Monday, and they picked Cumberland Valley quarterback Isaac Sines as the division’s offensive player of the year and State College linebacker/defensive end JW Scott as the defensive player of the year. State College’s Matt Lintal was picked as...
Mechanicsburg’s Sage Thomas, Greencastle’s Tavon Cooper highlight Mid-Penn Colonial all-star picks
Mid-Penn Colonial coaches released their divisional all-star picks Monday, and Mechanicsburg linebacker Sage Thomas and Greencastle-Antrim running back Tavon Cooper were atop the list. Thomas was picked as the division’s defensive player of the year while Cooper was picked as the offensive player of the year.
Boosted by their bigs, Chambersburg wrestlers have the lineup pieces to make a District 3 run
The Chambersburg Trojans will bring “an interesting group” into Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division competition this season, according to coach Matt Mentzer. Chambersburg has a chance to give opponents fits with the composition of its lineup, and Mentzer can rattle off a long list of names of kids who have potential to take a major leap elsewhere.
Boiling Springs midfielder Shae Bennett headlines Mid-Penn Capital field hockey all-stars
The Mid-Penn Capital coaches released their annual All-Star picks for field hockey Monday, with Boiling Springs midfielder Shae Bennett earning top honors as the division’s player of the year. Bubblers coach Kortney Showers, who guided the team to the PIAA Class 1A title Saturday, earned coach of the year honors.
Penn State’s James Franklin on Manny Diaz’s impact, Sean Clifford’s future, more takeaways
Penn State’s regular season is almost over. The No. 11 Nittany Lions face Michigan State Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium. James Franklin’s team is looking for its fourth consecutive victory and a 10-2 finish.
Fictional Coach Ted Lasso Leaves Billboard Message For Christian Pulisic
>Fictional Coach Ted Lasso Leaves Billboard Message For Christian Pulisic. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Fictional Coach Ted Lasso has left a billboard message for Christian Pulisic. The Hershey native is playing midfield for Team USA in the World Cup. Ted Lasso is a fictional American football coach from the Apple TV series of the same name who's hired to coach a soccer team in the UK. The character has been leaving messages for many United States men's national soccer team players. The one that sprang up for Pulisic in Hershey reads, "Although Benjamin Franklin created the lighting rod, Pulisic has perfected it with his right foot."
Penn State WR Parker Washington out for the remainder of the season with injury
Sean Clifford and Penn State will be without their top target for the last two games of the season. Parker Washington, the Nittany Lions’ leading receiver, will miss Saturday’s regular-season finale against Michigan State and the upcoming bowl game with an undisclosed injury, head coach James Franklin said at his Tuesday press conference.
College football Week 12 top 25 ballot: Our rankings and where Penn State stands after Rutgers win
Week 12 of the college football season is in the books, and the updated Associated Press top 25 will be out Sunday afternoon. As an AP voter this season, I’ll be sharing my top 25 week by week and giving you a peek behind the curtain as to my thought process.
Scenes from Hershey Bears Fight Cancer Night: photos
The Hershey Bears hosted Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Sunday evening at the GIANT Center. Hershey fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack, 4-2. The Bears wore lavender Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys. Post game, the jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit local charities Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and American Cancer Society.
Penn State’s Kaytron Allen earns Big Ten co-freshman of the week honors
This week, it was Kaytron Allen’s turn to be recognized by the Big Ten. Allen was named the Big Ten’s co-freshman of the week on Monday for the second time this season, seven days after Nick Singleton earned the honor for a third time. Allen made quite the...
Big-time recruiting target expected to visit Penn State Football this weekend
Penn State Football may be making a move on a former top target that is currently committed elsewhere. Penn State Football received some promising news on Monday when 4-star athlete Rodney Gallagher tweeted he will visit this weekend. The news of Gallagher’s visit comes less than 24 hours after 4-star...
Ted Lasso leaves billboard message for Christian Pulisic in Hershey ahead of World Cup
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Soccer fans in central Pennsylvania have their eyes set on the FIFA World Cup ahead of Team USA facing Wales on Monday. They will also get a glimpse of Captain America -- and it's not the Marvel superhero. Dauphin County native, Christian Pulisic, will be taking...
Three takeaways from Penn State basketball’s performance at the Charleston Classic
The Nittany Lions won two games over the weekend.
Pennsylvania's Christian Pulisic Plays In USA's First World Cup Match Tying With Wales
Hershey's homeboy helped the USA team advance in the World Cup in Qatar at Ahmad Bin Ali stadium; earning one point for the tied game with Wales on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. In one of the first games of the cup, 24-year-old Christian Pulisic, No. 10, did some key plays and a good corner kick while on a team led by 23-year-old Tyler Adams, of Wappinger, New York.
Penn State loses pledge from 2023 4-star wide receiver
Penn State lost the commitment late Sunday night of Atco (N.J.) Winslow Township four-star receiver Ejani Shakir. The 6-foot, 185-pound speedster in the Class of 2023, who originally committed to Penn State on May 11, announced his decision on Twitter. In the post, he thanked the Penn State coaching staff...
