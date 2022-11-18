ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

FOX 61

AG announces investigation into Optimum cable after hundreds of complaints

HARTFORD, Conn — A flood of complaints about poor service from their cable provider has prompted an investigation by the attorney general's office. Attorney General William Tong announced the investigation Monday into Altice Optimum Cable under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act. He said the nearly 500 consumer complaints received by his office dating back to January 2017 detailed slow internet speeds, hidden fees, and unacceptable technical support.
FOX 61

Monroe student named 2023 Connecticut's Kid Governor

MONROE, Connecticut — A fifth-grade student from Monroe has been elected by her peers to serve as Connecticut's Kid Governor for 2023. Elisavet "Ellie" Mendez attends Monroe Elementary School and ran on a platform to bring awareness to anxiety and depression in youth. Mendez will be the state's eighth...
MONROE, CT
FOX 61

Fire Ground Survival Program comes to Connecticut

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A federal program geared to assist firefighters made its first visit to Connecticut to offer a week-long of training. Through a FEMA grant, the “Fire Ground Survival Program” came to the Manchester Fire Department to train their firefighters as well as some East Hartford Firefighters and firefighters from Manchester’s 8th District Department.
MANCHESTER, CT
FOX 61

New Haven OKs monument to replace Columbus statue

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A public monument representing the Italian-American immigrant experience was approved by the New Haven Board of Alders, replacing a Christopher Columbus statue that was removed in 2020 amid a climate of racial reckoning after the police killing of George Floyd. The Wooster Square Monument Committee...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

New Haven warming centers now open through spring

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Several warming centers in New Haven will open up for the winter starting Tuesday. These winter warming centers will house up to 160 people who are experiencing homelessness thanks to the $4.6 million in federal funds intended to enhance the service infrastructure for helping the city's homeless population.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

For Burfoot, this year will be a sweet 60 at Manchester Road Race

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Groton native Amby Burfoot has had a world-class running career, even winning the Boston Marathon in 1968. Here in Connecticut though, Burfoot’s name is synonymous with the Manchester Road Race because he’s been the most dominant runner the race has ever seen. And if he can complete the 4.748-mile run once again this Thanksgiving, he will become the most prolific runner of the race as well.
MANCHESTER, CT
FOX 61

‘Today’s been miserable’ | Hartford’s LGBTQ community reacts to Colorado shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. — Five people are dead and 25 others are injured after a 22-year-old opened fire at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub Saturday. Even though the tragedy happened thousands of miles away from Connecticut, the impact is felt by the LGBTQ community as if it happened at home. The Metropolitan Community Church of Hartford held a service Sunday for Transgender Day of Remembrance. Pastor Rev. Aaron Miller says the shooting is a reminder being authentic and loving whoever is at risk.
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Jury finds New Haven man guilty in 1987 home invasion murders

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A jury has convicted a New Haven man of killing two people in a Hamden home back in 1987, the state's attorney's office said Tuesday. Willie McFarland was found guilty of two counts of murder in connection to the deaths of Fred Harris, 59, and his son Greg, 23, in their Hamden home in August 1987.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Woman killed in New Hartford crash

NEW HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman died after a car crash in New Hartford on Friday. State police confirm Gena Marie Hartzell, 60, of Torrington succumbed to her injuries sustained in the crash. The other driver involved, a 53-year-old man from Hartford, was possibly injured in the crash and...
NEW HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
