AG announces investigation into Optimum cable after hundreds of complaints
HARTFORD, Conn — A flood of complaints about poor service from their cable provider has prompted an investigation by the attorney general's office. Attorney General William Tong announced the investigation Monday into Altice Optimum Cable under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act. He said the nearly 500 consumer complaints received by his office dating back to January 2017 detailed slow internet speeds, hidden fees, and unacceptable technical support.
Monroe student named 2023 Connecticut's Kid Governor
MONROE, Connecticut — A fifth-grade student from Monroe has been elected by her peers to serve as Connecticut's Kid Governor for 2023. Elisavet "Ellie" Mendez attends Monroe Elementary School and ran on a platform to bring awareness to anxiety and depression in youth. Mendez will be the state's eighth...
Fire Ground Survival Program comes to Connecticut
MANCHESTER, Conn. — A federal program geared to assist firefighters made its first visit to Connecticut to offer a week-long of training. Through a FEMA grant, the “Fire Ground Survival Program” came to the Manchester Fire Department to train their firefighters as well as some East Hartford Firefighters and firefighters from Manchester’s 8th District Department.
100-year-old Connecticut woman completes 5K road race, spreads joy for life
EAST HAMPTON, Conn. — They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away. For a 100-year-old Connecticut woman, the saying is more like a few miles a day. Mick Roberts walks several miles a day and most recently completed a 5K road race that grabbed the attention of many people across the state.
New Haven OKs monument to replace Columbus statue
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A public monument representing the Italian-American immigrant experience was approved by the New Haven Board of Alders, replacing a Christopher Columbus statue that was removed in 2020 amid a climate of racial reckoning after the police killing of George Floyd. The Wooster Square Monument Committee...
New Haven warming centers now open through spring
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Several warming centers in New Haven will open up for the winter starting Tuesday. These winter warming centers will house up to 160 people who are experiencing homelessness thanks to the $4.6 million in federal funds intended to enhance the service infrastructure for helping the city's homeless population.
Connecticut Lottery holds 9th annual ‘Give a Child a Toy, Not a Ticket’ holiday toy drive
ROCKY HILL, Conn. — The Connecticut Lottery will host its 9th annual “Give a Child a Toy, Not a Ticket” holiday toy drive that will collect gifts to benefit Connecticut Children’s Medical Center. The toy drive, which also seeks to spread CT Lottery’s Responsible Gambling message...
For Burfoot, this year will be a sweet 60 at Manchester Road Race
MANCHESTER, Conn. — Groton native Amby Burfoot has had a world-class running career, even winning the Boston Marathon in 1968. Here in Connecticut though, Burfoot’s name is synonymous with the Manchester Road Race because he’s been the most dominant runner the race has ever seen. And if he can complete the 4.748-mile run once again this Thanksgiving, he will become the most prolific runner of the race as well.
The return of the 'Road Race Ruckers' means Thanksgiving Day is around the corner
EAST GRANBY, Conn — The Road Race Ruckers are returning to the Manchester Road Race once again. This team of athletes has made Manchester Road Race Day into a Thanksgiving tradition that endures. The Road Race Ruckers were started by an army of one – Dave Bouchard, a retired...
‘Today’s been miserable’ | Hartford’s LGBTQ community reacts to Colorado shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. — Five people are dead and 25 others are injured after a 22-year-old opened fire at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub Saturday. Even though the tragedy happened thousands of miles away from Connecticut, the impact is felt by the LGBTQ community as if it happened at home. The Metropolitan Community Church of Hartford held a service Sunday for Transgender Day of Remembrance. Pastor Rev. Aaron Miller says the shooting is a reminder being authentic and loving whoever is at risk.
Warming center open in Hartford this weekend as temperatures drop
HARTFORD, Conn. — The City of Hartford is opening up an overnight warming center as this weekend sees chilly temperatures. The warming center will be at the Arroyo Recreation Center at Pope Park. It will open up at 8 p.m. and end at 7 a.m. The warming center will...
Thanksgiving food costs soar, local shoppers preparing for the holiday
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Thanksgiving is just two days away and unfortunately, inflation is on the menu this year. Some shoppers are hitting multiple stores to find the best deals, and the last-minute hunt for the lowest cost on all the fixings starts now. "Everything is too expensive," said one...
Connecticut Foodshare and Sen. Blumenthal tackle hunger ahead of Thanksgiving
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Connecticut Foodshare stocks food pantries across the state. But it's not immune from rising inflation. "We're also out in the market buying food at wholesale and that price has gone up," said CEO and President Jason Jakubowski. Foodshare has a goal to collect and distribute 50,000...
Winter boot and health event a big step for Hartford’s homeless
HARTFORD, Conn. — Just as the weather turns chillier, Hartford’s homeless population was invited Friday to Dunkin’ Donuts Park to receive new socks, warm boots and a host of other wellness options as part of Footwear with Care’s Winter Boot and Health event. The non-profit Footwear...
Eversource, UI customers could pay double the current rates for energy
BERLIN, Conn — Both Eversource and UI have submitted their new electricity supply prices with Connecticut's Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) for the first half of 2023. If PURA approves the submission, residential Eversource customers would be charged 24.2 cents per kilowatt-hour. This is double the current rate, which...
Education leaders and state lawmakers talk rising teacher shortages, burnout
HARTFORD, Conn. — Tuesday, education leaders and state legislators gathered at the Legislative Office Building for a call to action to address what they say is a rising wave of stress, burnout, shortages, and teachers leaving the profession. The Connecticut Education Association (CEA) surveyed over 5,600 K-12 educators last...
State utility regulator says old law prevents them from stopping giant electric rate hike
CONNECTICUT, USA — Both of Connecticut’s mega energy conglomerates have filed for an electric rate increase that’ll have you paying, on average, about $85 more a month. “It’s going to be a grim holiday for a lot of people,” said Richard Buggy of Simsbury. It’s...
Jury finds New Haven man guilty in 1987 home invasion murders
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A jury has convicted a New Haven man of killing two people in a Hamden home back in 1987, the state's attorney's office said Tuesday. Willie McFarland was found guilty of two counts of murder in connection to the deaths of Fred Harris, 59, and his son Greg, 23, in their Hamden home in August 1987.
Nearly 50 Connecticut kids get adopted in celebration of National Adoption Day
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — It was a special day for dozens of Connecticut children who are settling in with their now-legal families. In celebration of National Adoption Day, which is officially recognized on Saturday, Nov. 19, courts across the state were filled with nothing but love on Friday. One...
Woman killed in New Hartford crash
NEW HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman died after a car crash in New Hartford on Friday. State police confirm Gena Marie Hartzell, 60, of Torrington succumbed to her injuries sustained in the crash. The other driver involved, a 53-year-old man from Hartford, was possibly injured in the crash and...
