New Orleans, LA

Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver

Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
GREEN BAY, WI
New context proves Jets player illegally blocked wasn’t even eligible

The New York Jets faced a tough Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots, and there was controversy on if Justin Hardee could’ve stopped it. The Jets held the Patriots to just three points for the entire Week 11 game before rookie Marcus Jones ran an explosive 83-yard touchdown in the final minute of the game to win it.
WWL-TV

What they're saying nationally about the Saints win against the Rams

NEW ORLEANS — In what many believed to be a season-deciding game, the New Orleans Saints dominated the second half to defeat the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams, 27-20. While the Saints offense didn't put up earth-shattering numbers, the unit was effective throughout the entirety of the game, especially the second half.
5 best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 12

Let’s break down the five best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 12. Week 12 of the NFL season included some breakout performances and notable storylines, some of which fantasy football owners will want to have their eyes on. Christian Watson continued his recent tear with a two-touchdown...
TENNESSEE STATE
Cardinals: New payroll numbers makes Wainwright signing questionable

Despite deferring money in his contract, Adam Wainwright’s contract still a major salary hit for the 2023 season. The St. Louis Cardinals began their offseason resigning club icon Adam Wainwright for his final season, giving him an opportunity to out on a higher note than his 2022 ended. Initial reports on his contract excited fans, but new budget numbers make the signing look like a potential mistake.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Cowboys offseason gamble is paying off like a major win

The Denver Broncos put their eggs in the Dorance Armstrong basket, and that decision is paying dividends. This offseason, Dallas Cowboys fans were frustrated when the team lost Randy Gregory in free agency to the Denver Broncos. According to reports at the time, terms were agreed upon, but Gregory wasn’t happy with some of the fine print in the contract language that protected the Cowboys more than the player.
DENVER, CO
VikingsTerritory

Vikings CB Problem Intensifies

Injuries were not a mammoth problem for the Minnesota Vikings before the bye week, but the state of play has changed in recent weeks. Already battling the second-worst passing defense in all of football via passing yards allowed (267.3 per game), the Vikings must now manage a litany of injuries. And that’s down the line on the CB depth chart, starting with Cameron Dantzler.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Eagles DTs Ndamukong Suh, Linval Joseph active vs. Colts

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackles Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph are listed as active for Sunday's game against the host Indianapolis Colts. Suh signed a one-year contract with the Eagles on Thursday, one day after Joseph inked a one-year deal. While Suh and Joseph are listed as active, quarterback Ian Book,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WAFB

Saints-Falcons to play Saturday matchup in Week 15

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints will take on rival Atlanta Falcons in a Week 15 matchup on Saturday, Dec. 17, according to Fox 8 sports analyst Jeff Duncan. Kickoff time and broadcast network have not been decided yet. The rivals last met in Week 1 of the...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Look: Every NFL Team Ranked From Healthiest To Most Injured

The NFL is often considered a game of attrition that gives healthiest teams a huge advantage. A FOX Sports injury analyst, Dr. Matt Provencher, developed a "Banged Up Score" (BUS) to determine which teams have been most and least affected by injuries. While health isn't always a guarantee or hindrance to success, it has certainly impacted some squads this season.
