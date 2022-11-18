Read full article on original website
Related
Saints continue to absolutely disrespect Jameis Winston with quarterback shuffle
The New Orleans Saints have seemingly sunk to a new low in their flagrant disrespect for quarterback Jameis Winston after his recent interview. For years, there’s been an unwritten rule when it comes to NFL starters: those who fought to earn the starting gig should never lose it as a result of injury.
Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver
Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
New context proves Jets player illegally blocked wasn’t even eligible
The New York Jets faced a tough Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots, and there was controversy on if Justin Hardee could’ve stopped it. The Jets held the Patriots to just three points for the entire Week 11 game before rookie Marcus Jones ran an explosive 83-yard touchdown in the final minute of the game to win it.
Former Browns quarterback benched for a second time
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been benched for a second time in Carolina.
NFL World Wants Prominent Quarterback To Get Benched
The New York Jets and the New England Patriots have played one of the worst games of the NFL season on Sunday afternoon. It's New York 3, New England 3 on Sunday. We could be heading into overtime. No one needs that. Jets fans are even calling for quarterback Zach...
WWL-TV
What they're saying nationally about the Saints win against the Rams
NEW ORLEANS — In what many believed to be a season-deciding game, the New Orleans Saints dominated the second half to defeat the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams, 27-20. While the Saints offense didn't put up earth-shattering numbers, the unit was effective throughout the entirety of the game, especially the second half.
Saints 2023 draft pick going to Eagles moves out of top-4 after Week 11 win
The 2023 NFL draft order projections have updated after Week 11, meaning the New Orleans Saints’ pick going to the Philadelphia Eagles has moved out of the top-4 selections. That’s a little bit of good news for New Orleans, but it still isn’t great: Tankathon projects that first-round draft choice in 2023 to end up at No. 10 overall.
5 best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 12
Let’s break down the five best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 12. Week 12 of the NFL season included some breakout performances and notable storylines, some of which fantasy football owners will want to have their eyes on. Christian Watson continued his recent tear with a two-touchdown...
Hendon Hooker’s Tennessee career has sadly come to an end due to injury
Hendon Hooker tore his ACL in the South Carolina defeat, meaning his Tennessee career is over. Tennessee’s worst loss of the season was made even worse with the news of Hendon Hooker’s devastating knee injury. The Tennessee football account confirmed on Sunday afternoon that the Vols’ star quarterback...
Packers lost at hands of division rival without even playing on Sunday
The Packers didn’t play on Sunday, but they still took a huge L. Their 2022 season is a whole lot of hot garbage at this point. The Green Bay Packers should be looking toward 2023 at this point, and Sunday was just further confirmation of that. Without even playing on Sunday, the Detroit Lions twisted the knife for Packers fans.
Cardinals: New payroll numbers makes Wainwright signing questionable
Despite deferring money in his contract, Adam Wainwright’s contract still a major salary hit for the 2023 season. The St. Louis Cardinals began their offseason resigning club icon Adam Wainwright for his final season, giving him an opportunity to out on a higher note than his 2022 ended. Initial reports on his contract excited fans, but new budget numbers make the signing look like a potential mistake.
Cowboys offseason gamble is paying off like a major win
The Denver Broncos put their eggs in the Dorance Armstrong basket, and that decision is paying dividends. This offseason, Dallas Cowboys fans were frustrated when the team lost Randy Gregory in free agency to the Denver Broncos. According to reports at the time, terms were agreed upon, but Gregory wasn’t happy with some of the fine print in the contract language that protected the Cowboys more than the player.
Vikings CB Problem Intensifies
Injuries were not a mammoth problem for the Minnesota Vikings before the bye week, but the state of play has changed in recent weeks. Already battling the second-worst passing defense in all of football via passing yards allowed (267.3 per game), the Vikings must now manage a litany of injuries. And that’s down the line on the CB depth chart, starting with Cameron Dantzler.
Yardbarker
Eagles DTs Ndamukong Suh, Linval Joseph active vs. Colts
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackles Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph are listed as active for Sunday's game against the host Indianapolis Colts. Suh signed a one-year contract with the Eagles on Thursday, one day after Joseph inked a one-year deal. While Suh and Joseph are listed as active, quarterback Ian Book,...
Saints-Falcons to play Saturday matchup in Week 15
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints will take on rival Atlanta Falcons in a Week 15 matchup on Saturday, Dec. 17, according to Fox 8 sports analyst Jeff Duncan. Kickoff time and broadcast network have not been decided yet. The rivals last met in Week 1 of the...
Look: Every NFL Team Ranked From Healthiest To Most Injured
The NFL is often considered a game of attrition that gives healthiest teams a huge advantage. A FOX Sports injury analyst, Dr. Matt Provencher, developed a "Banged Up Score" (BUS) to determine which teams have been most and least affected by injuries. While health isn't always a guarantee or hindrance to success, it has certainly impacted some squads this season.
FanSided
296K+
Followers
571K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0