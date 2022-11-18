Read full article on original website
How to make butternut squash hummus with chef Mary Kastman of Driftless Café
The latest edition of Cooking with the Cap Times features Driftless Café chef Mary Kastman at the Kessenich's Innovation Center in Madison. Watch the demonstration below, hosted by food editor Lindsay Christians. Kastman demonstrated how to make butternut squash hummus with mushroom confit and other toppings, and described this...
Be spontaneous with your subs at North Shore Pizza in Monona
What do I miss the most about Boston? I might say it’s the breeze coming off of the ocean on a humid summer evening, but that’s not quite the truth. It’s actually the wall of fatty aromas, melted cheese and fresh baked bread at the neighborhood sub and roast beef shops riding shotgun on those muggy nights that hits that nostalgia nerve. These delicacies are at the top of my list every time I go east. In my 13 years living on the Isthmus, I haven’t been able to find the perfect reproduction.
Q&A: UW-Madison's Emmett Lockwood is breaking barriers in the pool
Emmett Lockwood, 19, is the first openly transgender athlete on the University of Wisconsin-Madison men's water polo team and proud of it. But it hasn’t been an easy journey. The summer before Lockwood started at UW, Wisconsin’s Republican Legislature renewed a push to bar transgender athletes from participating in...
Sennett Middle School staff advocate again for Copeland's return
Next week, the Madison School Board will consider the reinstatement of Jeffrey Copeland as principal of Sennett Middle School. On Monday night, the board heard once again from school staff about the positive change Copeland brought to the school in his short time before being fired in September for comments left on an accidental voicemail. The testimonials were similar to those given at the September board meeting that came just days after his firing was announced, two weeks after he’d been put on administrative leave. Copeland led the school for only nine days of the 2022-23 school year.
Letter | Amtrak should bring people downtown
Dear Editor: A recent letter suggested that the advantages of placing Madison’s Amtrak station at the airport were “blatantly obvious and overwhelming,” but I have to disagree. The great advantage of rail travel is that it can provide a city center-to-center connection. When you travel to Milwaukee,...
Reyes would 'explore' police officers return to MMSD high schools if elected
A little more than two years after voting to remove police officers from Madison high schools, now-mayoral candidate Gloria Reyes said she would explore putting them back if elected mayor. Reyes, who announced her mayoral bid earlier this month, shared her position with For The Record Sunday. She was president...
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announces reelection bid
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced her reelection bid Sunday, touting her strong record of low unemployment rates and a rapidly recovering economy over the past four years. “I am happy to announce that I am running for reelection as Mayor of Madison. I ask you to join me in building...
Here are all the major changes to Madison's 2023 budgets
The Madison City Council unanimously passed the 2023 budgets last Wednesday after making some tweaks, for a total $376.5 million capital budget and $382.3 million operating budget. The budgets prioritize investments in affordable housing, climate change-ready infrastructure and other community projects, like the Reindahl Park Imagination Center and a permanent...
