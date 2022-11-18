Next week, the Madison School Board will consider the reinstatement of Jeffrey Copeland as principal of Sennett Middle School. On Monday night, the board heard once again from school staff about the positive change Copeland brought to the school in his short time before being fired in September for comments left on an accidental voicemail. The testimonials were similar to those given at the September board meeting that came just days after his firing was announced, two weeks after he’d been put on administrative leave. Copeland led the school for only nine days of the 2022-23 school year.

