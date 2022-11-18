Read full article on original website
Mechanicsburg’s Gracen Nutt highlights Mid-Penn Keystone volleyball all-star picks
Mid-Penn Keystone coaches released their divisional all-star selections on Monday, and Mechanicsburg’s Gracen Nutt was at the top of that list— she was named player of they year. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Northern York’s Shay Kolivoski highlights Mid-Penn Colonial volleyball all-star picks
Mid-Penn Colonial coaches released their divisional all-star selections on Monday, and Northern York’s Shay Kolivoski was at the top of that list— she was named player of the year. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. And Greencastle-Antrim’s Corry Eagler was named coach...
d9and10sports.com
After Lengthy Layoff, Prep set to Battle WPIAL Champ Pine-Richland in PIAA 5A Quarterfinals
ERIE, Pa. – By the time the Cathedral Prep Ramblers take the field at Pine-Richland in the PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals, it will have been nearly a month since they’ve played in an actual game. The Ramblers (8-2) beat Canisius 40-6 in their regular-season finale, and as the...
State College’s Kate Lally, Cumberland Valley’s Teaguen Reynolds highlight Mid-Penn Commonwealth volleyball all-star picks
Mid-Penn Commonwealth coaches released their divisional all-star selections on Monday, and State College’s Kate Lally and Cumberland Valley’s Teaguen Reynolds were at the top of that list— they both received player of the year honors. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Greencastle-Antrim’s Rylee Henson highlights Mid-Penn Colonial girls soccer all-star picks
Greencastle-Antrim had a historic 2022 in girls soccer, making the first PIAA state semifinal in program history after earning a District 3 second-place finish. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Boiling Springs midfielder Shae Bennett headlines Mid-Penn Capital field hockey all-stars
The Mid-Penn Capital coaches released their annual All-Star picks for field hockey Monday, with Boiling Springs midfielder Shae Bennett earning top honors as the division’s player of the year. Bubblers coach Kortney Showers, who guided the team to the PIAA Class 1A title Saturday, earned coach of the year honors.
Boosted by their bigs, Chambersburg wrestlers have the lineup pieces to make a District 3 run
The Chambersburg Trojans will bring “an interesting group” into Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division competition this season, according to coach Matt Mentzer. Chambersburg has a chance to give opponents fits with the composition of its lineup, and Mentzer can rattle off a long list of names of kids who have potential to take a major leap elsewhere.
How to get last-minute tickets to the Penn State vs. Michigan State football game (11/26/22)
The Penn State Nittany Lions will face the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Game time is 4 p.m. at Beaver Stadium. Penn State is coming off a win, 55-10, against Rutgers on Nov. 19. If you are hoping to travel to Happy Valley for the Thanksgiving weekend...
Penn State bowl projections point to SEC showdown; Lions open as 18-point favorites over Michigan State, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature a look at the latest bowl forecasts following the Lions’ win over Rutgers, plus an early point spread for Saturday’s season finale against the Michigan State Spartans. Signs are beginning to point toward Penn State slipping just outside the New...
Penn State’s Kaytron Allen earns Big Ten co-freshman of the week honors
This week, it was Kaytron Allen’s turn to be recognized by the Big Ten. Allen was named the Big Ten’s co-freshman of the week on Monday for the second time this season, seven days after Nick Singleton earned the honor for a third time. Allen made quite the...
Penn State WR Parker Washington out for the remainder of the season with injury
Sean Clifford and Penn State will be without their top target for the last two games of the season. Parker Washington, the Nittany Lions’ leading receiver, will miss Saturday’s regular-season finale against Michigan State and the upcoming bowl game with an undisclosed injury, head coach James Franklin said at his Tuesday press conference.
Top Pennsylvania Recruit Making Late-Season Visit to Penn State
Rodney Gallagher, a four-star Pennsylvania prospect who has committed to West Virginia, will visit Penn State on Saturday for its regular-season finale. It's a chance for Penn State coach James Franklin and his staff to make a late-cycle flip in the 2023 recruiting class. Gallagher, a multi-position player at Laurel...
Three takeaways from Penn State basketball’s performance at the Charleston Classic
The Nittany Lions won two games over the weekend.
Penn State’s James Franklin on Manny Diaz’s impact, Sean Clifford’s future, more takeaways
Penn State’s regular season is almost over. The No. 11 Nittany Lions face Michigan State Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium. James Franklin’s team is looking for its fourth consecutive victory and a 10-2 finish.
Penn State bowl projections: Where could the Nittany Lions go after blowing out Rutgers?
The Nittany Lions are 9-2 on the season.
College football Week 12 top 25 ballot: Our rankings and where Penn State stands after Rutgers win
Week 12 of the college football season is in the books, and the updated Associated Press top 25 will be out Sunday afternoon. As an AP voter this season, I’ll be sharing my top 25 week by week and giving you a peek behind the curtain as to my thought process.
Watch: Boiling Springs senior swimmers talk about hard work, dedication and good times
Members of the Boiling Springs swimming team took time to visit and chat with PennLive during Winter Media Day earlier this month at Cumberland Valley High School. Below, senior swimmers Jillian Stine and Braelen More spoke about their expectations for the new season:
Penn State loses pledge from 2023 4-star wide receiver
Penn State lost the commitment late Sunday night of Atco (N.J.) Winslow Township four-star receiver Ejani Shakir. The 6-foot, 185-pound speedster in the Class of 2023, who originally committed to Penn State on May 11, announced his decision on Twitter. In the post, he thanked the Penn State coaching staff...
Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold at Pa. casino over the weekend
A winning $1 million Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold over the weekend at a casino in Philadelphia, according to 6ABC. The jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket matched all five balls drawn on Sunday: 8-17-27-31-38, where the lucky winner scored the winning ticket worth $1,077,663.50. The...
Pennsylvania firearms deer season opens Saturday. What Lehigh Valley hunters need to know.
If you’re a Keystone State hunter, it’s hard not to get excited about Thanksgiving weekend. That’s because not only do you have the opportunity to spend time with family and friends for the holiday, it also marks the kickoff to the state’s most popular hunting season, the firearms deer season. And this year, hunters have much to be enthusiastic about, with decent-to-excellent deer numbers in most areas of the state, plus plenty of quality bucks likely running around as well.
