Penn State loses pledge from 2023 4-star wide receiver

Penn State lost the commitment late Sunday night of Atco (N.J.) Winslow Township four-star receiver Ejani Shakir. The 6-foot, 185-pound speedster in the Class of 2023, who originally committed to Penn State on May 11, announced his decision on Twitter. In the post, he thanked the Penn State coaching staff...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Pennsylvania firearms deer season opens Saturday. What Lehigh Valley hunters need to know.

If you’re a Keystone State hunter, it’s hard not to get excited about Thanksgiving weekend. That’s because not only do you have the opportunity to spend time with family and friends for the holiday, it also marks the kickoff to the state’s most popular hunting season, the firearms deer season. And this year, hunters have much to be enthusiastic about, with decent-to-excellent deer numbers in most areas of the state, plus plenty of quality bucks likely running around as well.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Harrisburg, PA
