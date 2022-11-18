ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Lawmaker disputing report on AG office cost overrun

(Bismarck, ND) -- A North Dakota lawmaker is disputing a state auditor's report that has implicated him in wrongdoing in the one-point-eight million dollar cost overrun in the Attorney General's office. Representative Jason Dockter owns the building leased by the late Wayne Stenehjem's office, which racked up questionable costs according...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota state lawmaker offers own report after being implicated in state auditor's report

(Fargo, ND) -- A state lawmaker is challenging an auditor's report with his own report. State Representative Jason Dockter was implicated in wrong-doing after a state auditor's report showed a one-point-eight-million-dollar over-run for a building he leased out to the Attorney General's office. State Auditor Joshua Gallion's report alleges "hundreds of thousands of questionable costs." Dockter says the rent he charges is fair and his report claims the over-run is "only" one-point-two-million-dollars.
William Davis

Governor Tim Walz Says Adult-use Cannabis Legalization in Minnesota in 2023

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The Democratic victory in the state's elections significantly increased the likelihood of Minnesota legalizing recreational marijuana and Gov. Tim Walz said on Friday that he informed former Gov. Jesse Ventura that he believes it may be one of the first pieces of legislation he signs in the new year.
knsiradio.com

With New Minnesota Legislature Elected, Groups Pushing Priorities

(KNSI) — Funding bills collapsed at the end of the last legislative session leaving many organizations empty handed. Now with the Democrats in charge, those groups are hoping lawmakers can come to a consensus and get money to where it is needed most. Take Action Minnesota says no matter...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota State Fair CEO retiring

(Falcon Heights, MN) -- Minnesota State Fair CEO Jerry Hammer is retiring. Fair officials announced Hammer's retirement Monday. Hammer has been CEO for the past 26 years and is the longest serving chief executive in the organization's 169-year history. Hammer began working at the fair's greenhouse in the early 1970s...
KX News

In Case You Missed It: 11/14-11/20 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Just because snow shut down North Dakota for a little bit of the previous week, the news cycle never does. There’s been plenty of different stories about things occurring throughout the state, but unfortunately, not too many of them were positive. Here are the six major stories that took KX’s digital […]
fox9.com

Minnesota Republicans say changes needed after losing power to DFL 'trifecta'

The 2022 election seemed to align for Republicans: an unpopular president, high inflation, concerns about crime, and the GOP's historical edge during lower-turnout midterms. Republicans expected to split the four statewide races while regaining control of the state Legislature. Instead, Democrats swept the statewide races, kept the House, and retook the Senate, giving them full control for the first time in a decade.
KX News

These are the most common birds seen in North Dakota

STACKER — Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in North Dakota using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percentage of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not […]
KELOLAND TV

North Dakota authorities search for missing girl

FORT YATES, N.D. (KELO) — Authorities in North Dakota are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl. Memarie White Mountain was last seen on November 10th in the Boot Hill area of Fort Yates, which is just north of the South Dakota border along the Missouri river.
KROC News

CEO says Iron Range Mine Running Out of Ore

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs says an iron ore mine in northern Minnesota will close in a few years if it doesn’t get mineral rights from a nearby project that hasn't been completed. Hibbing Taconite, which is owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, is expected to run out of...
valleynewslive.com

Elbow Lake business banned from operating in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Attorney General Drew Wrigley has announced that the Stutsman County District Court entered judgment against David Alex Hansen of Elbow Lake, Minnesota, doing business as Hansen Elevator Service. The court determined Hansen had engaged in consumer fraud by contracting to perform elevator service and repair for two condominiums in Valley City, and two grain elevators in Streeter and Doyon and then failed to complete the work.
redlakenationnews.com

Eyeing state surplus, Minnesota DNR to try again for huge outdoors investment

Repair crumbling boat ramps. Modernize antiquated fish hatcheries and campgrounds. Expand conservation land and storage for tree seedlings. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' to-do list is substantial, and with Democrats now in control of Minnesota's House, Senate and governor's office, the agency has a greater chance of getting the "once-in-a-generation" spending to manage natural resources and improve outdoors access it failed to secure last session.
