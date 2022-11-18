Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
1 killed, and 16 injured after a car crashed into a Massachusett storekandelHingham, MA
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBoston, MA
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts man arrested after driving into New Hampshire restaurant, injuring three
“Hampton Fire Alarm received a call at 9:12pm reporting a motor vehicle crash into an occupied building. First due companies were on scene at 9:16pm. On scene was Eng. 2, Eng. 4, Amb. 2, Amb. 1, Chief, North Hampton Fire and Rescue Ambulance 1 and Seabrook NH Fire Department Amb. A total of 4 patients were transported, 1 person from the vehicle and 3 patrons of the restaurant. Driver of the vehicle has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.
newbedfordguide.com
Bristol County Sheriff’s Office donates vehicles to Attleboro High School
“What high school student isn’t thrilled about some new wheels?. Attleboro High School students and staff showed plenty of joy Tuesday when the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office handed over the keys and titles of two vehicles it’s donating to the school. First, an old law enforcement cruiser...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts man dives or falls off of bridge, dive team search underway
“Massachusetts crews are searching for a man that reportedly landed in frigid waters early this morning from a bridge. According to Lieutenant Paul Sullivan of Massachusetts State Police, at 3:15 a.m. they received a report of a white male 29-30 years old either jumping or falling off the Larz Anderson Bridge into the Charles River.
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford reaches agreement with Acushnet to improve Lake Street area facilities
“Mayor Jon Mitchell has submitted to the City Council for approval a 25-year Intermunicipal Agreement with the Town of Acushnet which would allow for improvements to waterside public recreational facilities in the Lake Street area of Acushnet. Under the Agreement, the City, which owns the Lake Street Pond System and...
newbedfordguide.com
Lakeville Fire Department reminds motorists to be vigilant after several deer collisions
“The Lakeville Police Department would like to remind motorists to remain vigilant while driving amid an increase in motor vehicle collisions with deer. The Lakeville Police Department has responded to several vehicles striking deer over the past few weeks in multiple areas of the Town. According to the Massachusetts Division...
newbedfordguide.com
Wareham, Marion, Onset, Carver Fire Departments respond to structure fire
“On Saturday, November 19, at 11:19 a.m. the Wareham Fire Department received multiple reports of a structure fire at 426 Main Street. Captain Mickey Bird, who was in charge of Engine 1, immediately ordered a 2nd alarm on arrival, due to heavy fire conditions in the large multi-family residence. Arriving...
newbedfordguide.com
Lakeville Fire Department responds to overturned vehicle overnight
“Your Lakeville Firefighters responded overnight for an overturned vehicle. The call came in at approximately 2 am on Long Point Rd, sending Ambulance 3, Squad 3, Engine 1, Car 2, and Car 1 to the scene. Responders arrived to find the vehicle abandoned. Responders searched the area for potential victims...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford’s Jireh Swift School closed on Wednesday, November 23
“Due to boiler issues, Jireh Swift Elementary School, 2203 Acushnet Avenue, will be closed November 23, 2022. Parents/guardians who need to pick up any student belongings may do so on Wednesday morning from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Arthur P. Motta, Jr. Community & Public Affairs Manager. New Bedford Public...
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford honors Whaling City Youth Baseball League
“Congrats to McCann & Sons, whom we honored today at City Hall, on another championship season in the Whaling City Youth Baseball League!. Many thanks to the coaches, league officials, and sponsors for making a first-rate little league experience available to the youth of our city.” -Jon Mitchell.
