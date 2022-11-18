ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts man arrested after driving into New Hampshire restaurant, injuring three

“Hampton Fire Alarm received a call at 9:12pm reporting a motor vehicle crash into an occupied building. First due companies were on scene at 9:16pm. On scene was Eng. 2, Eng. 4, Amb. 2, Amb. 1, Chief, North Hampton Fire and Rescue Ambulance 1 and Seabrook NH Fire Department Amb. A total of 4 patients were transported, 1 person from the vehicle and 3 patrons of the restaurant. Driver of the vehicle has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.
HAMPTON, NH
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts man dives or falls off of bridge, dive team search underway

“Massachusetts crews are searching for a man that reportedly landed in frigid waters early this morning from a bridge. According to Lieutenant Paul Sullivan of Massachusetts State Police, at 3:15 a.m. they received a report of a white male 29-30 years old either jumping or falling off the Larz Anderson Bridge into the Charles River.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Wareham, Marion, Onset, Carver Fire Departments respond to structure fire

“On Saturday, November 19, at 11:19 a.m. the Wareham Fire Department received multiple reports of a structure fire at 426 Main Street. Captain Mickey Bird, who was in charge of Engine 1, immediately ordered a 2nd alarm on arrival, due to heavy fire conditions in the large multi-family residence. Arriving...
WAREHAM, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Lakeville Fire Department responds to overturned vehicle overnight

“Your Lakeville Firefighters responded overnight for an overturned vehicle. The call came in at approximately 2 am on Long Point Rd, sending Ambulance 3, Squad 3, Engine 1, Car 2, and Car 1 to the scene. Responders arrived to find the vehicle abandoned. Responders searched the area for potential victims...
LAKEVILLE, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford’s Jireh Swift School closed on Wednesday, November 23

“Due to boiler issues, Jireh Swift Elementary School, 2203 Acushnet Avenue, will be closed November 23, 2022. Parents/guardians who need to pick up any student belongings may do so on Wednesday morning from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Arthur P. Motta, Jr. Community & Public Affairs Manager. New Bedford Public...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

City of New Bedford honors Whaling City Youth Baseball League

“Congrats to McCann & Sons, whom we honored today at City Hall, on another championship season in the Whaling City Youth Baseball League!. Many thanks to the coaches, league officials, and sponsors for making a first-rate little league experience available to the youth of our city.” -Jon Mitchell.
NEW BEDFORD, MA

