“Hampton Fire Alarm received a call at 9:12pm reporting a motor vehicle crash into an occupied building. First due companies were on scene at 9:16pm. On scene was Eng. 2, Eng. 4, Amb. 2, Amb. 1, Chief, North Hampton Fire and Rescue Ambulance 1 and Seabrook NH Fire Department Amb. A total of 4 patients were transported, 1 person from the vehicle and 3 patrons of the restaurant. Driver of the vehicle has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

HAMPTON, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO