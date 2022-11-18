ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wearegreenbay.com

A woman who uses similar fraud scheme across the nation spotted in Manitowoc County

WHITELAW, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Manitowoc are looking for any information on a woman who is accused of attempted fraud across the country. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on November 21 around 4:15 p.m., authorities were sent to a bank for a reported fraud. A woman came into the back and tried to cash a $3,640 check using the name Kelly Sutherland.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A state alert has been issued for a bank fraud suspect who recently struck in eastern Wisconsin. On Nov. 21, Kimberly A. Maine, 51, attempted to cash a check worth $3,640 at Bank First National, 202 N Hickory Street in Whitelaw. Investigators say she used the name Kelly E. Sutherland and provided a debit card and Wisconsin driver’s license with the name Kelly Sutherland.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Man opens fire inside Menomonee Falls pub, police say

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — A Menomonee Falls man has been arrested, accused of opening fire inside a bar over the weekend. Prosecutors charged 22-year-old Dylan Breidenbach with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and having a gun while intoxicated. Police said employees of Sal's Pub and Grill escorted Breidenbach out for...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - November 19, & 20, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday & Sunday. November 19-20, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
wtaq.com

Green Bay Police Warn of Scam Targeting Seniors

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Green Bay police are developing leads regarding a fraud investigation that targeted the elderly from October 23-31. It’s believed that at least three people are involved in this suspicious activity, where a scam occurs over the phone. “Individuals are pretending to be a...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS 58

Child victim in weekend hunting accident identified

BERLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An area organization accepting donations on behalf of the affected family has identified the name of the child who lost his life in a hunting accident on Sunday, Nov. 20. Unimaginable Hope reports that 11-year-old Easton Thom was the victim of the incident in Green...
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Officer Involved Shooting

One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting Saturday evening in Shawano,. Shawano Police were responding to a disturbance call when they entered the home Officers found 2-subjects, one person with their hands in the air and another person holding a shotgun. One officer fired their weapon, striking the person holding the shotgun, the victim was transported to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.
SHAWANO, WI
wapl.com

Dodge County waste company fined $160,000

MADISON, WI — An area waste recycling company receives a hefty judgment from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. United Liquid Waste Recycling Incorporated is fined $160,000 for violating the state’s hazardous substance spill laws and wastewater discharge laws. Attorney General Josh Kaul say those incidents allegedly happen at United’s Dodge County storage facility. According to a criminal complaint, United failed to report and remediate hazardous substance spills, maintain its wastewater storage facilities, improperly applied waste as fertilizer to farm fields and failed to report waste collection, sampling and application activities. Those actions are required under the terms of United’s waste water discharge permit.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Drunk Driver Blamed for 2-Deaths

The sheriff in Outagamie County is blaming a drunk driver for starting a series of crashes that left two people dead and sent nine others to the hospital. It started Sunday afternoon on I-41 near Highway 441. Deputies say a drunk driver rolled their car and had to be cut...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

One Dead in Shawano County Incident

SHAWANO, WI (WSAU) — Police in Shawano shot and killed one person after they were called to a home for a domestic incident on Saturday. Officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Lafayette Street for a disturbance. Once they got to the home, they went to the basement to find one person with their hands in the air and another holding a shotgun.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shot fired inside Menomonee Falls' Sal's, man arrested

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A Menomonee Falls man was arrested after police said he fired a shot inside Sal's Pub and Grill on Appleton Avenue Sunday morning, Nov. 20. According to police, the man, identified as Dylan Breidenbach, had been harassing customers earlier that evening and was asked to leave before being escorted out.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
WausauPilot

Driver facing criminal charges in fatal Hwy. 10 crash

An Appleton man is facing felony charges in a crash that led to the death of a 58-year-old passenger, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported at about 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18 on Hwy. 10 west of CTH B in Amherst Junction. Miguel Angel Hernandez-Valdivia, of Appleton, died at the scene.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Residence on Green Bay’s west side shot at, police looking for suspects

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are investigating an incident where suspects shot at a residence on He-Nis-Ra Lane. According to the Green Bay Police Department, on November 18 around 10:30 p.m. officers were sent to a residence in the 2500 block of He-Nis-Ra Lane for a weapon incident. Gunfire had reportedly hit and entered the residence.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Purse stolen from Menomonee Falls Woodman's parking lot, man sought

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are seeking help in identifying and locating a suspect who allegedly stole a purse from Woodman's Food Market on Thursday, Nov. 17. Police said the suspect stole a purse that contained several personal identification documents from a car at Woodman's Food Market in...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police: Appleton death was homicide, and it wasn’t a random crime

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Police Department says the suspicious death they’re investigating on W. Summer St. is now being investigated as a homicide, and it was not a random crime. As we reported Tuesday, people coming to visit a relative found a person dead inside a house...
APPLETON, WI

