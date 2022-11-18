Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
A woman who uses similar fraud scheme across the nation spotted in Manitowoc County
WHITELAW, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Manitowoc are looking for any information on a woman who is accused of attempted fraud across the country. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on November 21 around 4:15 p.m., authorities were sent to a bank for a reported fraud. A woman came into the back and tried to cash a $3,640 check using the name Kelly Sutherland.
WBAY Green Bay
Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A state alert has been issued for a bank fraud suspect who recently struck in eastern Wisconsin. On Nov. 21, Kimberly A. Maine, 51, attempted to cash a check worth $3,640 at Bank First National, 202 N Hickory Street in Whitelaw. Investigators say she used the name Kelly E. Sutherland and provided a debit card and Wisconsin driver’s license with the name Kelly Sutherland.
WISN
Man opens fire inside Menomonee Falls pub, police say
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — A Menomonee Falls man has been arrested, accused of opening fire inside a bar over the weekend. Prosecutors charged 22-year-old Dylan Breidenbach with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and having a gun while intoxicated. Police said employees of Sal's Pub and Grill escorted Breidenbach out for...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - November 19, & 20, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday & Sunday. November 19-20, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Shawano Police: Suspect holding shotgun fatally shot by police
An officer fatally shot a person who was allegedly seen with a shotgun in a Shawano home, according to the Shawano Police Department. Police did not specify the gender of the person who was shot. An investigation is now underway by the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Police Warn of Scam Targeting Seniors
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Green Bay police are developing leads regarding a fraud investigation that targeted the elderly from October 23-31. It’s believed that at least three people are involved in this suspicious activity, where a scam occurs over the phone. “Individuals are pretending to be a...
11-year-old hunting incident victim identified as Berlin Middle School student
An 11-year-old boy was shot in the chest after an attempt at discharging a firearm in the Township of Seneca in Green Lake County.
CBS 58
Child victim in weekend hunting accident identified
BERLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An area organization accepting donations on behalf of the affected family has identified the name of the child who lost his life in a hunting accident on Sunday, Nov. 20. Unimaginable Hope reports that 11-year-old Easton Thom was the victim of the incident in Green...
seehafernews.com
Officer Involved Shooting
One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting Saturday evening in Shawano,. Shawano Police were responding to a disturbance call when they entered the home Officers found 2-subjects, one person with their hands in the air and another person holding a shotgun. One officer fired their weapon, striking the person holding the shotgun, the victim was transported to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.
wapl.com
Dodge County waste company fined $160,000
MADISON, WI — An area waste recycling company receives a hefty judgment from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. United Liquid Waste Recycling Incorporated is fined $160,000 for violating the state’s hazardous substance spill laws and wastewater discharge laws. Attorney General Josh Kaul say those incidents allegedly happen at United’s Dodge County storage facility. According to a criminal complaint, United failed to report and remediate hazardous substance spills, maintain its wastewater storage facilities, improperly applied waste as fertilizer to farm fields and failed to report waste collection, sampling and application activities. Those actions are required under the terms of United’s waste water discharge permit.
seehafernews.com
Drunk Driver Blamed for 2-Deaths
The sheriff in Outagamie County is blaming a drunk driver for starting a series of crashes that left two people dead and sent nine others to the hospital. It started Sunday afternoon on I-41 near Highway 441. Deputies say a drunk driver rolled their car and had to be cut...
95.5 FM WIFC
One Dead in Shawano County Incident
SHAWANO, WI (WSAU) — Police in Shawano shot and killed one person after they were called to a home for a domestic incident on Saturday. Officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Lafayette Street for a disturbance. Once they got to the home, they went to the basement to find one person with their hands in the air and another holding a shotgun.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shot fired inside Menomonee Falls' Sal's, man arrested
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A Menomonee Falls man was arrested after police said he fired a shot inside Sal's Pub and Grill on Appleton Avenue Sunday morning, Nov. 20. According to police, the man, identified as Dylan Breidenbach, had been harassing customers earlier that evening and was asked to leave before being escorted out.
11-year-old fatally shot in Wisconsin as hunter tried to unload gun in back seat
An 11-year-old boy is dead after he was shot in the chest Sunday morning in what authorities are calling a "hunting-related incident." It happened in the Seneca Township in Green Lake County, Wisconsin, which is located about 25 miles west of Oshkosh in the central region of the state. The...
Driver facing criminal charges in fatal Hwy. 10 crash
An Appleton man is facing felony charges in a crash that led to the death of a 58-year-old passenger, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported at about 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18 on Hwy. 10 west of CTH B in Amherst Junction. Miguel Angel Hernandez-Valdivia, of Appleton, died at the scene.
wearegreenbay.com
Waste management company in Wisconsin required to pay $160k penalty for hazardous waste violations
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has received a civil judgment against a southern Wisconsin waste management company requiring it to pay penalties for hazardous waste violations. The announcement was made by Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday, and the complaint states that United Liquid...
wearegreenbay.com
Residence on Green Bay’s west side shot at, police looking for suspects
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are investigating an incident where suspects shot at a residence on He-Nis-Ra Lane. According to the Green Bay Police Department, on November 18 around 10:30 p.m. officers were sent to a residence in the 2500 block of He-Nis-Ra Lane for a weapon incident. Gunfire had reportedly hit and entered the residence.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Purse stolen from Menomonee Falls Woodman's parking lot, man sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are seeking help in identifying and locating a suspect who allegedly stole a purse from Woodman's Food Market on Thursday, Nov. 17. Police said the suspect stole a purse that contained several personal identification documents from a car at Woodman's Food Market in...
6 Shot, 1 Dead Following Opening Weekend Of Wisconsin Deer Hunting Season
The season opened Saturday.
WBAY Green Bay
Police: Appleton death was homicide, and it wasn’t a random crime
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Police Department says the suspicious death they’re investigating on W. Summer St. is now being investigated as a homicide, and it was not a random crime. As we reported Tuesday, people coming to visit a relative found a person dead inside a house...
