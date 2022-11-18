Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
KVOE
Emporia High volleyball gets six on All-Centennial League teams
Six members of the Emporia High volleyball team received Centennial League honors Tuesday. Freshman Jade Xu is the Spartans’ lone first-team selection. She was also named the Centennial League Newcomer of the Year. Emporia High had three players earn second-team honors. Sophomores Sadie Rethman and Lexsey Dewitt and junior...
KVOE
Emporia High boys soccer earns 12 on All-Centennial League teams; Victor Ibarra named Coach of the Year
Twelve members of the Emporia High boys soccer team received Centennial League honors released Tuesday. Five are first-team selections. Diego Reyes at goalkeeper, Jefry Linares at midfielder, Rudy Bedolla and Alex Mosiman at defender, and Gio Garcilazo at forward. Emporia High coach Victor Ibarra was named the Centennial League Coach...
KVOE
Emporia State mens basketball team 5-0
The Emporia State men’s basketball team used another strong defensive effort to pick up their 5th win of the season defeating Truman State 63-42 Tuesday night. The Hornet defense held Truman to 27 percent shooting for the night. Coach Craig Doty was pleased with the defensive effort. Alija Comithier...
KVOE
Area football players receive Lyon County League, 8-man DI district 2 honors
Area football players were recognized with honors from the Lyon County League or 8-Man Division I District 2. The Lyon County League announced its teams on Sunday, while 8-Man DI D2 announced its on Monday. First team LCL offensive selections as backs are Burlingame’s Colby Middleton, Madison’s Bryson Turner, Lebo’s...
KVOE
Emporia States Alijah Comithier MIAA Player of Week
Emporia States Alijah Comithier has been named the MIAA men’s basketball player of the week. Comither scored 20 points in the Hornets’ win over Rockhurst and 17 points in the win over William Jewell. The Hornets are 4-0 to start the season and will host Truman Tuesday night.
KVOE
Emporia State quarterback Braden Gleason Harlon Hill nominee
Emporia State quarterback Braden Gleason is one of 48 players nominated for the Harlon Hill Award. Gleason led the MIAA in passing yards, Completions, passing attempts, and total offense. He was 2nd in completion percentage and touchdowns. The Harlon Hill Award goes to the top player in Division II.
KVOE
Emporia State men to host Truman
The Emporia State men’s basketball team plays their only game of the week Tuesday night. They will be renewing an old MIAA rivalry with Truman. The two teams have not played since Truman left the MIAA in 2013. The Hornets take a 4-0 record into the game. Coach Craig...
KVOE
Kansas State advances to Cayman Island Classic Championship game
Kansas State advanced to the championship game of the Cayman Island Classic by outscoring Nevada 96-87 in overtime Tuesday. The game featured 16 ties and 10 lead changes. During regulation, Kansas State led by as many as 9 points and trailed by as many 7 points. Kansas State Coach Jerome...
Daily Delivery: If Kansas State beats Kansas, a sweet as Sugar Bowl trip could await the Wildcats
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. If Kansas State beats Kansas on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, the Wildcats will advance to the Big 12 Championship game in Arlington, Texas, on December 3. And as Fitz explains, if the Wildcats make it to Arlington to play TCU, win or lose, the Cats may be headed to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans to play the best available team from the SEC.
K-State hosts Kansas Saturday
1) Following a 48-31 road win at West Virginia, Kansas State returns home to close out the 2022 regular season with the annual Dillons Sunflower Showdown against in-state rival KU. The Wildcats can clinch a berth in the Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship with a win against the Jayhawks. The game will be televised nationally on FOX with a 7 p.m. kickoff from Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against Kansas
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against Kansas on Saturday, November 26, 2022. “Good afternoon, everyone. Looking back on Saturday, obviously a strange first half how everything went down. Both teams scored on defense. There were some explosive plays. We were able to get the extra turnover on the fourth-and-one stop, which I thought was big to take that one and score. It’s 14-nothing, then 14-13, and then, 28-13 and kind of went back and forth a little bit. A couple things that really stuck out to us is getting two field goals in two-minute drives, in essence, with the first field goal with around two minutes left. They elected to use some timeouts to try to save time, which I thought was smart because they were going to get the ball the second half. Then we got a sack and so we started using our timeouts, and then we were able to get another field goal to score twice before half. Even though they were field goals, I thought it was really important there. Then the missed extra points, I thought, were really important because West Virginia was kind of chasing a lot of points the rest of the day and had to go for two and weren't successful there. In essence, you're losing almost a touchdown with two-point conversions misses and missed PATS, and then the missed field goal. So, special teams, I thought, was really good. I thought Malik Knowles was dynamite on special teams as well as a receiver, and our offense was very aggressive and did some really good things in the first half. A little bit tougher probably to do things in the second half because they took about nine minutes off the clock on the first drive and don't get points, which was, I'm sure, demoralizing to the fact of they needed some quick scores, and we were able to get a stop there. Pleased anytime you can go on the road and get a win, especially in Morgantown. It's a really tough place to play. It's a tough environment and our guys were able to handle business and now we're back this week. We’ve got a really good KU team coming in here. I've got a lot of respect for Coach Leipold, does a great job, and they're playing really well. I know they've been beaten the last couple of weeks, but they're a good football team and it should be a heck of a battle here on Saturday.”
KVOE
Kansas State outscores Rhode Island in Cayman Island Classic
Kansas State opened play in the Cayman Island Classic with a 77-57 win over Rhode Island Monday night. Junior Nae’Qwan Tomlin led a balanced attack with 15 points, including 13 in the first half, while senior Keyontae Johnson and junior David N’Guessan added 14 and 12 points. The...
KVOE
Did you win Powerball this past weekend? Winning ticket sold in northeast Kansas
If you bought a Powerball ticket for Saturday night’s drawing, you need to check it if you haven’t already done so. One ticket was bought in northeast Kansas — which could mean a winner in the north half of Lyon County, as well as Osage, Morris or Wabaunsee counties in the KVOE listening area. Winning numbers drawn Saturday were 7, 28, 62, 63 and 64, with the Powerball of 10.
Nebraska Football: Kansas sweetening the pot for Lance Leipold
If the Nebraska football team wants to hire Lance Leipold as the next permanent head coach, it appears that the school is going to have to work a little bit harder. On the other hand, that might actually be a good sign, should you be someone hoping the Kansas coach will make the jump to Lincoln.
KVOE
Trash burn between Emporia and Reading destroys barn, contents after winds pick up speed
Authorities say a fire that initially was controlled between Emporia and Reading ultimately destroyed a barn and all its contents Monday. Firefighters from Emporia Rural, Reading and Hartford-Neosho Rapids joined Lyon County deputies at 2067 Road U after a structure fire was reported shortly after 4:20 pm. Deputy Brandon Early says a grass fire had spread to a nearby barn, destroying it before firefighters put the fire out.
garnett-ks.com
Hobo camp finally earns Lawrence, Kansas, a place among nation’s top Lefty Towns
Lawrence’s new tourism development project – a hobo jungle on the north bank of the Kaw River just west of the Mass/Vermont Street bridges – is drawing lots of statewide attention and is finally rounding out the city’s decades-long quest for stature among the nation’s most Liberal enclaves.
KVOE
Pair of missing Emporia juveniles found
Two juveniles briefly listed as missing Friday were found shortly after being highlighted by Emporia Police. Officers put out separate social media calls to the public asking for help in finding 10-year-old Alexis Holt and 11-year-old Daisy Blevins after they went missing around 4:30 pm in eastern Emporia. Both were reported as safe by Friday night.
KVOE
Hartford-Neosho Rapids Fire leads response on two incidents Monday
Lyon County District 5 handled two reported fires early Monday afternoon that developed within 30 minutes of each other. The first call was at Roads 120 and U shortly after 12:15 pm. Smoke was emanating from a combine, but Hartford-Neosho Rapids Fire Chief Greg Zumbrunn says there was no actual fire. Early indications are a mechanical issue was the cause of that incident.
KAKE TV
One dead in head-on crash with a semi late Saturday night
GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - One person has died after crashing head-on into a semi-truck late Saturday night just outside Junction City. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash took place shortly before 10:30 p.m. when 34-year-old Saeu Suluvale was heading west on I70 in her Chevrolet Colorado. As a semi-truck was approaching heading east, Suluvale's truck crossed the median and ran into the semi head-on.
KVOE
Hay bale loss estimated at between $4,800-$15,000 after fire south of Hartford
Hartford-Neosho Rapids and Olpe Fire crews made quick work of a grass fire south of Hartford late Sunday afternoon. Crews were called to 2176 Road 30, roughly 14 miles east of Olpe and nearly nine miles south of Hartford, at 4:30 pm. According to Hartford-Neosho Rapids Fire Chief Greg Zumbrunn, crews found roughly 30 acres of grass and 55-60 large round bales on fire.
Comments / 0