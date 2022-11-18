Read full article on original website
Related
KVOE
Kansas State outscores Rhode Island in Cayman Island Classic
Kansas State opened play in the Cayman Island Classic with a 77-57 win over Rhode Island Monday night. Junior Nae’Qwan Tomlin led a balanced attack with 15 points, including 13 in the first half, while senior Keyontae Johnson and junior David N’Guessan added 14 and 12 points. The...
KVOE
Emporia State basketball teams add players
Emporia State men’s basketball Coach Craig Doty has announced the signing of Chris Harris a 6-8 player from Andover High School. He was a 1st team all-league player and honorable mention all-5A selection as a junior after averaging almost 13 points and 5 rebounds a game. Emporia State women’s...
KVOE
Emporia State men to host Truman
The Emporia State men’s basketball team plays their only game of the week Tuesday night. They will be renewing an old MIAA rivalry with Truman. The two teams have not played since Truman left the MIAA in 2013. The Hornets take a 4-0 record into the game. Coach Craig...
KVOE
Emporia High volleyball gets six on All-Centennial League teams
Six members of the Emporia High volleyball team received Centennial League honors Tuesday. Freshman Jade Xu is the Spartans’ lone first-team selection. She was also named the Centennial League Newcomer of the Year. Emporia High had three players earn second-team honors. Sophomores Sadie Rethman and Lexsey Dewitt and junior...
KVOE
Emporia States Alijah Comithier MIAA Player of Week
Emporia States Alijah Comithier has been named the MIAA men’s basketball player of the week. Comither scored 20 points in the Hornets’ win over Rockhurst and 17 points in the win over William Jewell. The Hornets are 4-0 to start the season and will host Truman Tuesday night.
KVOE
Area football players receive Lyon County League, 8-man DI district 2 honors
Area football players were recognized with honors from the Lyon County League or 8-Man Division I District 2. The Lyon County League announced its teams on Sunday, while 8-Man DI D2 announced its on Monday. First team LCL offensive selections as backs are Burlingame’s Colby Middleton, Madison’s Bryson Turner, Lebo’s...
KVOE
Emporia State quarterback Braden Gleason Harlon Hill nominee
Emporia State quarterback Braden Gleason is one of 48 players nominated for the Harlon Hill Award. Gleason led the MIAA in passing yards, Completions, passing attempts, and total offense. He was 2nd in completion percentage and touchdowns. The Harlon Hill Award goes to the top player in Division II.
KVOE
Did you win Powerball this past weekend? Winning ticket sold in northeast Kansas
If you bought a Powerball ticket for Saturday night’s drawing, you need to check it if you haven’t already done so. One ticket was bought in northeast Kansas — which could mean a winner in the north half of Lyon County, as well as Osage, Morris or Wabaunsee counties in the KVOE listening area. Winning numbers drawn Saturday were 7, 28, 62, 63 and 64, with the Powerball of 10.
KVOE
Trash burn between Emporia and Reading destroys barn, contents after winds pick up speed
Authorities say a fire that initially was controlled between Emporia and Reading ultimately destroyed a barn and all its contents Monday. Firefighters from Emporia Rural, Reading and Hartford-Neosho Rapids joined Lyon County deputies at 2067 Road U after a structure fire was reported shortly after 4:20 pm. Deputy Brandon Early says a grass fire had spread to a nearby barn, destroying it before firefighters put the fire out.
KVOE
Happy Holidaze coming to David Traylor Zoo Tuesday night
The David Traylor Zoo will be lighting up for the holiday season Tuesday night and the entire community is invited to come watch them flip the switch. The annual Happy Holidaze lighting ceremony will take place at the zoo beginning at 5 pm. Zoo Director Lisa Keith says this year has more than 20,000 feet of lights wrapping around the zoo.
KVOE
Lyon County Commission to consider donation payment to Ignite Emporia
Lyon County commissioners have an action meeting Wednesday morning. The main order of business is possibly approving a $20,000 donation payment to Ignite Emporia, although commissioners will also look at a request for closing Americus’ Main Street between Broadway and Walnut for the town’s Christmas parade on Dec. 3.
KVOE
More than 300 residents turn out for 17th annual Happy Holidaze lighting ceremony at the David Traylor Zoo Tuesday night
The David Traylor Zoo is all lit up following the annual Happy Holidaze tree lighting ceremony Tuesday. More than 20,000 feet of lights were flipped on by the Mitchell family. Rick and Colleen Mitchell won the opportunity during the annual roundup auction earlier this year and passed the duties on to their three grandchildren Eliza, Rowan and Remy.
KVOE
Water main in north downtown Emporia repaired after better than seven hours
Several Emporia businesses and apartment dwellers lost water service for better than seven hours after a water main break Monday. The break occurred outside the Kwik Shop convenience store just before 11 am, prompting Emporia city officials to turn off water service along Merchant between 10th and 12th as well as 12th between Commercial and Merchant. The disruption to service affected Kwik Shop, Country Mart, the strip mall in the 10 block of West 12th and several apartment buildings in the 1000 and 1100 block of Merchant.
KVOE
Audio – Monday – 11-21-22
Newscast: David Traylor Zoo Director Lisa Keith promotes Happy Holidaze. Newsmaker: Emporia Church of Christ Pastor Neil Taylor previews the Church’s Annual Free Thanksgiving Meal. Newsmaker 2: Angela Anderson and Katie Goff of the Kansas Water Office review the Governor’s Annual Conference on the Future of Water. Newsmaker...
KVOE
Emporia Police clarifies AMBER Alert policy after incident involving pair of missing juveniles last week
After two Emporia children went missing briefly late last week, Emporia Police are clarifying policies when it comes to using AMBER Alerts — and officers are considering a new method of communicating when missing child cases don’t reach AMBER Alert levels. Officers announced separate searches Friday afternoon and...
KVOE
Fentanyl distribution suspect set for arraignment in Lyon County District Court
A man accused of transporting fentanyl across Lyon County earlier this year has an arraignment hearing Tuesday afternoon. Terry Don Cummings was arrested early this year after a traffic stop on the Kansas Turnpike, allegedly with around 200 counterfeit oxycontin pills in his possession. Cummings failed to appear at a preliminary hearing in September and a second hearing last month, but information posted on the state’s court portal indicates Cummings was incarcerated elsewhere when those hearings were planned.
KVOE
Capital improvement conversations to continue for Emporia Recreation Commission
The Emporia Recreation Commission will continue discussions on capital improvement projects with its monthly meeting Monday. Board members have been discussing upgrades to several different facilities, including Santa Fe and Whittier parks, the DeBauge Family Sports Complex and the Lee Beran Recreation Center. Prior conversations have involved the potential project order, but there are also ongoing conversations about potential costs with the total price tag possibly north of $40 million. Rec Commission Director Tom McEvoy has already said the Rec Commission will have to consider outside funding to handle the full project list.
KVOE
Rec Commission continues talks about facility enhancements, priorities, payment methods
With a ton of potential projects at several locations across town, the Emporia Recreation Commission is trying to decide how best to make the enhancements — and which projects take priority. The Rec Commission continued discussions on projects, priorities and payment methods as part of its monthly meeting Monday....
KVOE
Tower Foundation grant aimed at helping CrossWinds provide services to area veterans
As CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness consolidates most of its services into two nearby locations in north-central Emporia, the mental health agency has received a five-digit grant to continue the transition to a new service model. CrossWinds has been working for almost a year to shift to what’s called a certified...
Comments / 0