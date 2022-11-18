Six Astros Players Received AL MVP Votes

The Houston Astros had six players who landed on the list of players who garnered at least one 2022 American League MVP vote.

The Houston Astros roster was stacked from top to bottom during the 2022 MLB season. Of course it was obvious, the team cruised to a first place finish in the American League and then continued on to win the World Series over the Philadelphia Phillies in six games.

As such, it comes with little surprise that six Astros garnered at least one MVP vote to land on the list that consists of 23 players from across the American League.

The highest finishers were Yordan Álvarez and Jose Altuve , who finished third and fifth, respectively.

Starter Justin Verlander finished tenth, with two fifth place votes, one sixth place, one seventh place, five eighth place, three ninth place, and two tenth place votes.

Other players to land on the list were outfielder Kyle Tucker (15th), third baseman Alex Bregman (19th), and starter Framber Valdez (21st).

Houston had by far the highest number of representatives on the list. The Toronto Blue Jays were a distant second with three.

Of all the Astros players to make the list, all but one, Verlander (barring a new deal), will return to the team for the 2023 MLB season.

