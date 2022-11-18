ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Six Astros Players Received AL MVP Votes

By Kade Kistner
Inside The Astros
Inside The Astros
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RMDGa_0jFjizR300

The Houston Astros had six players who landed on the list of players who garnered at least one 2022 American League MVP vote.

The Houston Astros roster was stacked from top to bottom during the 2022 MLB season. Of course it was obvious, the team cruised to a first place finish in the American League and then continued on to win the World Series over the Philadelphia Phillies in six games.

As such, it comes with little surprise that six Astros garnered at least one MVP vote to land on the list that consists of 23 players from across the American League.

The highest finishers were Yordan Álvarez and Jose Altuve , who finished third and fifth, respectively.

Starter Justin Verlander finished tenth, with two fifth place votes, one sixth place, one seventh place, five eighth place, three ninth place, and two tenth place votes.

Other players to land on the list were outfielder Kyle Tucker (15th), third baseman Alex Bregman (19th), and starter Framber Valdez (21st).

Houston had by far the highest number of representatives on the list. The Toronto Blue Jays were a distant second with three.

Of all the Astros players to make the list, all but one, Verlander (barring a new deal), will return to the team for the 2023 MLB season.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
  2. Mariners Fans Inexplicably Outraged Following Houston Astros' Social Media Post About Sweep
  3. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  4. Six Houston Astros Declared Free Agents
  5. Watch: Yordan Álvarez's Home Run Wins Astros World Series
  6. Lucas Giolito Claims All Teams Were Cheating in 2017
  7. Dusty Baker Makes His Thoughts Known on Bonds and Judge Records
  8. Is it Time to Move on From the Houston Astros Cheating Scandal?
  9. Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
  10. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI !

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
POPSUGAR

A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship

Sports Illustrated model and actor Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander have shared a special relationship over the past decade. The pair first met while filming a commercial together back in 2012, and they got together shortly after. Despite their brief split in mid-2013, Upton and Verlander remain closer than ever, with the two tying the knot in November 2017 and having their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.
FanSided

This Tony Gonsolin trade could get Dodgers necessary rotation upgrade

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation, as currently constructed, isn’t strong enough to win a World Series. It’s strong enough to thoroughly dominate the regular season, given the likelihood of an additional Tyler Anderson type joining the fray with a moderate ceiling. But without a high-ceiling alternative to Walker Buehler, it’s unlikely the Dodgers can win a ring without a mega-super-ultra bullpen. The type of bullpen you read about in urban legends, but don’t believe actually exists.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Watch: Astros Starter Javier Receives His Own World Series Parade

If there is one country that loves baseball, it's the Dominican Republic. If there is one player who deserves his own World Series parade, it's Houston Astros starter Cristian Javier. Combine the two and what you get is what happened on Sunday evening when his country threw Javier his very...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Astros Sign Machado to Minor League Contract with Spring Training Invite

The Houston Astros are adding another consideration for a utilityman role in 2023, signing veteran Dixon Machado to a minor league contract. The infielder was also invited to 2023 Major League spring training. Machado played five games in the Major Leagues this season for the San Francisco Giants after not...
HOUSTON, TX
NESN

MLB Free Agency Rumors: Justin Verlander On Red Sox Rival’s Radar

One way or the other, it sounds like there’s a real chance Justin Verlander takes his talents to New York this Major League Baseball offseason. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Verlander last week held a Zoom meeting with the Mets, who reportedly are a “prominent possibility” of a landing spot for the star-right hander if Jacob deGrom leaves Queens. But as the longtime MLB insider explained in a column published Sunday, the Mets hardly are the only big-market ballclub interested in Verlander.
The Crawfish Boxes

Oops! All Astros: Alfredi Jimenez

We’re taking a second look at each player in the Astros system through 2022. Alfredi Jimenez is a six-foot-one, 176 lb. right-handed pitcher from Bani, DR. Born on October 19, 1999, he signed his first professional contract with the Astros on July 2, 2017. He spent the entirety of his first two seasons with various affiliates at the rookie-level, then split 2021 between the Low-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers and the High-A Asheville Tourists. Between the two, he struck out 96 and walked 24 over 95 1⁄3 innings.
HOUSTON, TX
Inside The Astros

Inside The Astros

Houston, TX
1K+
Followers
654
Post
425K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheAstros brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Houston Astros.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/astros

Comments / 0

Community Policy