(Photos) Man Utd Star Antony Poses With New Car After Buying Lamborghini Worth $498,258

Manchester United forward Antony has invested in a new car worth almost half a billion dollars.

Antony added a 2022 Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae to his collection shortly before jetting off to the World Cup to represent Brazil.

Earlier this year, Forbes reported that this model of car was worth $498,258.

Antony sourced his new ride via VIP car and watch supplier Riccardo Leighton, who received a signed United shirt as a thank you gift.

The car was delivered to Antony's home in Cheshire, England earlier this month.

Antony in currently in Qatar preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Brazil will begin their Group G campaign with a game against Serbia on November 24.

Switzerland and Cameroon are also in Group G.

