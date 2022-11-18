Read full article on original website
Bloomsburg Fairgrounds transforming into winter wonderland
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Nope, that's not Santa and his reindeer on top of the roof. That's Angela Speaks putting the finishing touches on her coffee stand. She's one of about 180 vendors taking part in this weekend's Winterfest at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. "We have a hot chocolate bar with...
wkok.com
Rusty Rail Hosting Rally for Gilson Snow Following Fire
MIFFLINBURG – Gilson Snow says it got knocked down, but it’s getting back up and rebuilding, and now it will receive some community support. Rusty Rail Brewing Co., a longtime partner of Gilson, is inviting the community to a rally at its establishment this Sunday from 2-6 p.m.
Victorian Christmas house and buildings tour ushers in holiday spirit in Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — For 23 years now, the tour of historic homes at Millionaire's Row and the Vallamont section has been a Williamsport holiday tradition that has drawn crowds. This year was no different, as crowds made their way through 12 historic homes and buildings on Saturday, Nov. 19. The homes were adorned with holiday decor and Christmas trees were up, as tour guides and owners at each destination told...
therecord-online.com
The holiday season is upon us
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Don’t look now, but it will be a headlong rush through the holidays and into the New Year. Events began Sunday in downtown Lock Haven. They included a large and enthusiastic turnout at the Covenant United Methodist Church for the first Lock Haven Community Chorus holiday concert in three years; the annual event falling victim to the pandemic. The program under the direction of conductor Kay E. Knarr-Fisher even included an audience sing-a-long to favorite holiday songs.
therecord-online.com
Two Lock Haven fire companies looking at merger
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Two of Lock Haven’s three volunteer fire companies are looking at merging. City council is to vote at its Monday night meeting to ask the state for assistance with the merger of the Hand-in-Hand and Hope Hose Fire Companies. Lock Haven Fire Chief Bob...
Centre County residents face food insecurity this holiday season. Here’s how to help
Directors of the State College Food Bank and the YMCA’s Anti-Hunger Program said that demand is increasing for assistance in Centre County.
therecord-online.com
City council okays study help for Lock Haven fire company merger
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Two of Lock Haven’s three volunteer fire companies are looking at merging. City council voted Monday night to ask the state for assistance with the merger of the Hand-in-Hand and Hope Hose Fire Companies. Lock Haven Fire Chief Bob Neff spoke before council and...
A Centre County farm is bringing baby goats to local events and we’re not kid-ding around
With help from a Happy Valley Adventure Bureau grant, the farm has come up with a new way to bring the joy of baby goats to events across the county.
Centre County area EMS to disband after decades of service
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Centre County emergency medical service announced that they will soon be disbanded, citing a lack of staffing which has been affecting many others in the area. Port Matilda EMS posted to Facebook Monday, that the choice to disband services was “not made easily and not without a lot of regret.” […]
More than $20,000 raised for Amish family in Centre County after tragic farming accidents
The Beiler family in Potter Township lost a father and three teenage sons in two separate tragedies earlier this year.
PennDOT roadwork winding down for season
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Sullivan County A lane restriction begins Tuesday on Route 42 in Davidson Township for a soil remediation project due to a previous crash. Starting at 8 a.m., the contractor will be working on Route 42 in the southbound lane...
Lane restrictions on interstates in Northumberland County
TURBOT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation advised drivers Tuesday of lane restrictions on two major roadways, due to a maintenance project. According to PennDOT, on Tuesday, November 22, PennDOT maintenance crews will be patching up the road on I-80 westbound, near MM 212, and on the on-ramp for Interstate 180 […]
abc27.com
Pennsylvania farmer, 97, recognized for lifelong agriculture dedication
WESTFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – A Northern Tier veteran, teacher, and lifelong farmer has been recognized by the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau for his dedication to agriculture. Edward Heyler is 97 years old and still runs his family beef farm in Westfield, Pa. Heyler was awarded the 2022 Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award at the Pa. Farm Bureau’s 72nd Annual Meeting on Nov. 14-16.
More than 3,000 homes, businesses lose power in the State College area
The outage happened after a tree fell on a utility pole.
$50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery winners sold at multiple Sheetz stores
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Check your tickets because the Pennsylvania Lottery announced two $50,000 weekly drawing winners were sold at a Sheetz in Centre County and a Sheetz in Somerset County. The winning numbers are the first two $50,000 weekly drawing prizes that are part of the New Year’s Millionaire raffle. The game features eight […]
A winning lottery ticket for $50,000 was sold at Sheetz in Centre County. Is it yours?
A second winning ticket was sold in Somerset County.
wkok.com
$2 Million Grant Given to DRIVE for Sunbury Hospital Revitalization
SUNBURY – More resources are being put into revitalizing the former Sunbury Community Hospital. State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) announced Friday a $2 million grant was awarded to DRIVE, the valley’s economic development entity. The funds will go toward DRIVE’s revitalization of the former hospital, which was donated to DRIVE by UPMC last May.
Minor put in coma after falling off moving car, Philipsburg woman charged
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A child trying to ride on the trunk of a car led to them being rushed to Pittsburgh Children’s hospital and a Philipsburg woman facing charges. According to state police, Brandi Vaughn, 45, was in her car with a group of kids in Decatur Township on Oct. 8 when they […]
therecord-online.com
Thomas R. Banfill
Thomas R. Banfill, 71, of Lock Haven passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport. Born January 17, 1951 in Lock Haven, he was a son of the late Robert E. and Patricia A. McCoy Banfill, Sr. Tom was a 1968 graduate of Lock Haven High School and...
explorejeffersonpa.com
BREAKING NEWS: Coroner Identifies Woman Killed in Crash on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Clearfield County Coroner has released the identity of a woman who was killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80. According to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder, the victim has been identified as Brandi Lynn Rapp, 33, of Clarion. Rapp was...
