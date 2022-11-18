Read full article on original website
SEPTA rider struck by stray bullet while riding bus in Frankford, police say
A 35-year-old man was struck in the arm by a stray bullet while riding a SEPTA bus in Frankford early Tuesday morning. The No. 56 bus was driving on Torresdale Avenue near Church Street shortly before 3 a.m. when a bullet hit broke through a window and hit the man, Philadelphia police said. There were eight passengers on the bus, CBS3 reported. No one else was injured.
PennDOT to construct two-way, protected bike lane along stretch of Market Street in Center City
Construction is underway on a series of roadway and traffic safety improvements that PennDOT will implement along Market Street in the months ahead. The complete street safety projects cover stretches of Market Street from from 15th to 20th streets, 20th to 23rd Streets, and 30th to 34th Streets. These areas all appear on the city's Vision Zero High Injury Network, meaning they are among the 12% of Philadelphia streets accounting for 80% of serious and fatal traffic crashes.
Second bus carrying migrants from Texas arrives in Philadelphia
A second bus carrying approximately 46 asylum seekers arrived in Philadelphia on Monday morning, becoming the second chartered vehicle to reach the city from Texas in less than a week, officials said. Like the first bus that arrived last Wednesday morning, the second bus made an early stop at 30th...
Express Edit store on Walnut Street offers personalized shopping experience
Just in time for the holidays, Philadelphians have a new spot to shop for fashionable clothing. An Express Edit store opened in late October at 1521 Walnut Street, near Rittenhouse Square. Express Edit stores are smaller, offering customers more personalized and curated shopping experiences. MORE: Glossier opens storefront near Rittenhouse...
VK Brewing Company opens restaurant at historic Ship Inn in Exton
VK Brewing Co. & Eatery, the veteran-owned business that purchased the historic Ship Inn in Exton last summer, has opened, though its founders are still completing the licensing process to begin selling their own beer. Owners Jason Van Keuren and Najib Abiaad celebrated the grand opening of the restaurant last...
Take a glimpse at the new Disney exhibit coming to the Franklin Institute
The highly-anticipated Disney exhibit coming to the Franklin Institute next year will include 10 galleries and more than 250 "crown jewels" from the Walt Disney Archives – rarely seen original artwork, artifacts, costumes, props and other memorabilia. Tickets are now on sale for Disney100: The Exhibition, which will begins...
Smith Memorial Playground's Winter Wonderland to feature ice carving, s'mores
A historic site in Philadelphia will soon transform for a family-friendly seasonal festival. On Saturday, Dec. 10, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., Smith Memorial Playground and Playhouse will host a Winter Wonderland celebration. MORE: Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular returns to the Philadelphia Fairgrounds with Gritty Claus. The event will include...
Shop for handmade gifts and take pictures with Santa during Roxborough's holiday festival
Those looking to get into the spirit of the season can head over to Roxborough for its annual holiday festival, featuring a tree lighting ceremony, crafts for kids and a brand new holiday market selling handmade gifts. Happy Holidays from Roxborough returns on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 1 to 6...
Broadway's Tina Turner musical opens at the Academy of Music
Tina Turner fans eager to see the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll in concert can catch a glimpse through a very convincing doppelgänger at the Academy of Music on the Kimmel Cultural Campus. "TINA: the Tina Turner Musical" transfers from Broadway to Philadelphia as part of its 24-city national...
