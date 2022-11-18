Construction is underway on a series of roadway and traffic safety improvements that PennDOT will implement along Market Street in the months ahead. The complete street safety projects cover stretches of Market Street from from 15th to 20th streets, 20th to 23rd Streets, and 30th to 34th Streets. These areas all appear on the city's Vision Zero High Injury Network, meaning they are among the 12% of Philadelphia streets accounting for 80% of serious and fatal traffic crashes.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO