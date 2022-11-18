ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Chick-fil-A distribution center brings $80 million investment and new jobs to Lexington County

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A subsidiary of Chick-fil-A is bringing a multi-million investment and new jobs to Lexington County. Chick-fil-A-Supply announced its newest distribution center will be located at Saxe Gotha Industrial Park in West Columbia. The company says the new service provider will help ensure restaurants have needed supplies and assist in high-volume delivery.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Bond passes Clarendon County Council, $15 million in projects planned

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A multi-million bond passed the Clarendon County Council Monday night. County Administrator David Epperson said the $15 million will be used towards capital improvements at five locations across the area. This includes a new fire station in Turbeville, a new fleet maintenance facility, a new animal...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland County government offices and drop-off sites closed for Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County Government offices are set to close Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. There will be no recycling collection services or curbside waste pickup on Thursday. Materials that are scheduled for Thursday will be picked up Friday and Friday’s pick-up will be collected on Saturday, Nov. 26.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

56th annual Carollighting

Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. every Saturday. Richland County resident alleges racial profiling near popular Columbia mall. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Reducing holiday waste

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday, how to not be so wasteful during the Thanksgiving season. There’s a lot of turkey, trimmings, and trash. Ebonee Gadson is the executive director of Keep the Midlands Beautiful. Ebonee was recently recognized as one of Columbia Business Monthly’s “2022 Best & Brightest Under 35.” She is passionate about making a difference in the community that shaped her. And that includes helping the Midlands stay beautiful.
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

CenterWell Home Health welcomed to Newberry

NEWBERRY — Recently, CenterWell Home Health opened it’s doors with its new name with a ribbon cutting, thanks to the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce. Once Kindred at Home, CenterWell Home Health was re-branded by Humana Inc. in a national rollout and is enjoying their new location at 185 Executive Drive, Newberry.
NEWBERRY, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Local organizations partner for community Friendsgiving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In the spirit to celebrate Thanksgiving a little early?. Several nonprofit organizations are holding a community Friendsgiving dinner in Columbia at the Christ Central Concessions of hope on Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article?...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED: Columbia man arrested for threatening life of public official employee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of 19 year-old Michael Scott for Threatening the Life of a Public Official Employee and their family. Deputies say they responded to the Fairfield County Detention Center (FCDC) after several inmates did not want to return...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

The Holidays in Columbia SC

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Experience Columbia and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Experience Columbia, visit https://www.experiencecolumbiasc.com/. The holiday season has officially returned to Columbia, SC and there’s no better way to spend it...
COLUMBIA, SC
police1.com

Pay for S.C. deputies isn’t about politics. It’s about taking care of those who protect

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — “Northern California Sheriff announces indefinite suspension of daytime patrols citing catastrophic staffing shortage.”. “Philadelphia Police to allow unarmed civilian traffic officers, offer recruitment bonuses to retain staff.”. These are just two of the headlines about the impact of public safety and our citizens. South...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

LIST: Free Thanksgiving dinners scheduled across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Local groups around the Lowcountry are serving Thanksgiving meals for the community throughout the week. *This list may be updated. If you know of another meal giveaway in the area, please let us know! Tuesday, November 22  Local realtors will gather to prepare Thanksgiving meals for the homeless and less fortunate in North […]
CHARLESTON, SC

