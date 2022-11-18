ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgeworth, PA

Edgeworth officials plan to hold the line on real estate taxes in next year's budget

By Michael DiVittorio
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
Michael DiVittorio | Tribune-Review

Edgeworth officials hope to stave off a real estate tax hike despite rising costs.

Council voted 6-0 on Nov. 15 to approve and advertise its preliminary 2023 budget.

Councilman Dan Wilson was absent.

The millage rate is projected to remain at 4.15 mills.

Proposed revenues and expenses were listed at about $3.123 million.

Income includes $1.635 million in property taxes, $1.129 million in local enabling taxes including real estate transfers and business privilege taxes, $92,200 in state shared revenues, $40,100 in licenses and permits, $13,500 in fines and $17,500 in interest earnings.

Expenses include about $877,000 for public safety, including police and fire protection; $497,000 for public works and streets; $231,600 for health and sanitation; $214,000 for executive spending, including administrative salaries and supplies; $594,000 for insurances and benefits; $55,500 for legal services; $40,000 for parks and recreation; $24,800 for tax collection and $15,000 for engineering.

Borough manager John Schwend said budget planning began in early September. He cited strong tax collection rates, strategic planning of capital projects and in depth financial analysis as some of the major reasons a tax hike is not necessary.

“We spent more time analyzing each line item this year based on the cost of utilities, fuel and rising costs of contracted services,” he said.

Projects planned for next year include lining the sanitary sewer line along Church Lane and rehabilitating the small stone bridge on Beaver Road that crosses over Little Sewickley Creek.

There are no major purchases such as new police or public works vehicles allocated in the proposed budget.

It has been two decades since Edgeworth raised taxes. Council lowered the millage rate in 2013 from 5.4 mills to 4.15 mills.

“We feel very proud of the fact that we were able to hold the line on taxes and remain that way,” councilman Ivan Hofmann said. “We have a lot of professional people on our council that give back to the community. They take the job very seriously.”

About $175,000 has been allocated for paving next year.

The borough also is entering its third and final year of a major signage replacement project.

Hofmann said street signs and poles were replaced to increase visibility throughout the town. Some areas even integrated stop signs on the poles to declutter intersections. Total project cost was estimated at $68,000.

“As council members, we feel like we should be great stewards of the borough and its infrastructure, and hand it off to the next group of managers in the future in better shape than what we got it,” Hofmann said.

“We try to fix up the borough all the time. The residents expect it they moved to Edgeworth for a reason. We’re a very high service oriented and focused borough.”

A new police car was ordered this year, but it is not expected to be received for several months due to supply chain issues. About $55,000 is in the proposed 2023 budget to cover that purchase.

The preliminary budget is available for review at the borough office, 301 Beaver Road.

It is slated for formal adoption Dec. 20.

