ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Man arrested for DUI with 7-year-old in car, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Georgia man was arrested in Knoxville Sunday for driving under the influence with a 7-year-old in the car, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. The arrest happened around 1:00 a.m. on Westland Drive. According to the report, officers were dispatched to check out...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

ACSO: Man arrested and charged with robbery after holding two employees at gunpoint

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a 21-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after an armed robbery at a gas station on Lake City Highway. They said Carlos Hernandez, from Oak Ridge, was seen on video holding two gas station employees at gunpoint while taking the till from the cash register. Deputies learned the description of the vehicle he used to drive away and went to work tracking him down.
CLINTON, TN
WATE

Sevierville Police search for suspect in ‘multiple’ vehicle burglaries

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement in Sevier County are looking for a suspect whom they believe was involved in a string of vehicle burglaries in Sevierville. According to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers, the suspect was seen in several cameras walking from house to house on front porches and carports on Caton Road and Riverview Circle.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

1 dead after hit-and-run crash; Knoxville police investigating

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man is dead after a pedestrian-involved hit-and-run crash on Magnolia Avenue Saturday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department. On Saturday, Nov. 19, at around 8:20 p.m., KPD officials responded to the 2800 block of Magnolia Avenue to find a man who was reportedly struck while crossing the road by a vehicle that fled the scene, according to a release.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

ORT: Man sentenced after plea in fatal O.R. hit-and-run

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, a 31-year-old man received a two-year sentence and was placed on supervised probation after pleading guilty Friday to charges stemming from a fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian on the Oak Ridge Turnpike in 2020. Christian Ariel Ordonez-Alvarenga, entered his plea in...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WBIR

Knoxville man convicted of voluntary manslaughter in 2018 death of father

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man was convicted Tuesday night of voluntary manslaughter in the 2018 death of his father. Josh Dozier was charged with murder after authorities said that 29-year-old Josh Dozier killed his father during a fight, Dean Dozier. Instead of the original murder charge, he was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Sevierville police warn residents of phone scam

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department is warning residents of an ongoing phone scam. The scam involves a caller claiming to represent a law enforcement officer and demanding payment for fines over the phone, according to SPD. Neither the SPD, the Sevier County court system or the...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WBIR

SCSO: Blount Co. man indicted for murder in woman's overdose death

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A Blount County man was indicted for second-degree murder in a woman's overdose death, according to a release from the Sevier County Sheriff's Office. Officials said a 41-year-old woman died as a result of a drug overdose involving Fentanyl on Feb. 19, 2021, and the Sevier County Street Crimes/Narcotics Unit (Sevierville Police Department, Pigeon Forge Police Department, Gatlinburg Police Department, SCSO), as well as investigators from the SCSO Criminal Investigations Division, worked to identify the person that provided the victim with the fatal dose of Fentanyl.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Knoxville Police Department is looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian Saturday night. According to a police spokesperson, crews were called to the 2800 block of Magnolia Avenue around 8:20 p.m. on November 19. A car reportedly hit...
KNOXVILLE, TN
indherald.com

Oneida man arrested after allegedly shoplifting and fleeing from police

ONEIDA | An Oneida man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a crossbow from Walmart and subsequently fleeing from police. McKinley Moore, 20, of a Paint Rock Road address, has been apprehended and faces several charges in connection with the incident that allegedly occurred on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 16.
ONEIDA, TN
WATE

Investigation underway after hit-and-run kills man on Magnolia Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A hit-and-run crash left one person dead Saturday night on Magnolia Avenue, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland. Knoxville police responded to the 2800 block of Magnolia Avenue around 8:20 p.m. after a man was reportedly hit by a vehicle. The victim was...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

TBI: Former Union Co. deputy indicted on charge of official oppression for unlawfully arresting woman

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that a former Union County deputy was indicted on a charge of official oppression. They said that in September, TBI special agents started investigating allegations involving a woman who was unlawfully arrested. They Joey Lynn McBee, 40, approached the woman who was visiting a home in Luttrell and unlawfully arrested her for trespassing.
UNION COUNTY, TN
wivk.com

Three Officers with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office are Refused Service at a North Knoxville Restaurant

Three Officers working a retail task force to help curb crime during the holiday season are refused service at McAlister’s on Schaad Road. It happened yesterday and Captain Aaron Yarnell with KCSO says he tried to contact the store’s manager but hasn’t heard back. He says this will not affect the way the department does their job. He says if this restaurant calls 9-1-1 they will respond and do everything they can to serve and protect them without prejudice.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

FBI arrives at Farragut home as part of IRS investigation

FARRAGUT, Tenn. — The FBI said its agents and others responded to a home in West Knox County Tuesday afternoon as part of an IRS investigation. Evidence technicians with the FBI, Knox County Major Crimes Unit and others were spotted at a home on the 400 block of Wyndham Hall Lane in Farragut.
FARRAGUT, TN
WBIR

Monroe County escapee found in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An escaped inmate worker from Monroe County is back in custody, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Ricky Lynn Burnette was found in Knox County around 10:15 Saturday morning after escaping on Friday, MCSO said. Burnette was assigned to the Monroe County Maintenance Department as...
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy