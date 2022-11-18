Read full article on original website
Man arrested for DUI with 7-year-old in car, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Georgia man was arrested in Knoxville Sunday for driving under the influence with a 7-year-old in the car, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. The arrest happened around 1:00 a.m. on Westland Drive. According to the report, officers were dispatched to check out...
ACSO: Man arrested and charged with robbery after holding two employees at gunpoint
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a 21-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after an armed robbery at a gas station on Lake City Highway. They said Carlos Hernandez, from Oak Ridge, was seen on video holding two gas station employees at gunpoint while taking the till from the cash register. Deputies learned the description of the vehicle he used to drive away and went to work tracking him down.
Sevierville Police search for suspect in ‘multiple’ vehicle burglaries
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement in Sevier County are looking for a suspect whom they believe was involved in a string of vehicle burglaries in Sevierville. According to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers, the suspect was seen in several cameras walking from house to house on front porches and carports on Caton Road and Riverview Circle.
1 dead after hit-and-run crash; Knoxville police investigating
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man is dead after a pedestrian-involved hit-and-run crash on Magnolia Avenue Saturday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department. On Saturday, Nov. 19, at around 8:20 p.m., KPD officials responded to the 2800 block of Magnolia Avenue to find a man who was reportedly struck while crossing the road by a vehicle that fled the scene, according to a release.
ORT: Man sentenced after plea in fatal O.R. hit-and-run
According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, a 31-year-old man received a two-year sentence and was placed on supervised probation after pleading guilty Friday to charges stemming from a fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian on the Oak Ridge Turnpike in 2020. Christian Ariel Ordonez-Alvarenga, entered his plea in...
Knoxville man convicted of voluntary manslaughter in 2018 death of father
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man was convicted Tuesday night of voluntary manslaughter in the 2018 death of his father. Josh Dozier was charged with murder after authorities said that 29-year-old Josh Dozier killed his father during a fight, Dean Dozier. Instead of the original murder charge, he was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter.
Sevierville police warn residents of phone scam
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department is warning residents of an ongoing phone scam. The scam involves a caller claiming to represent a law enforcement officer and demanding payment for fines over the phone, according to SPD. Neither the SPD, the Sevier County court system or the...
SCSO: Blount Co. man indicted for murder in woman's overdose death
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A Blount County man was indicted for second-degree murder in a woman's overdose death, according to a release from the Sevier County Sheriff's Office. Officials said a 41-year-old woman died as a result of a drug overdose involving Fentanyl on Feb. 19, 2021, and the Sevier County Street Crimes/Narcotics Unit (Sevierville Police Department, Pigeon Forge Police Department, Gatlinburg Police Department, SCSO), as well as investigators from the SCSO Criminal Investigations Division, worked to identify the person that provided the victim with the fatal dose of Fentanyl.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Knoxville Police Department is looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian Saturday night. According to a police spokesperson, crews were called to the 2800 block of Magnolia Avenue around 8:20 p.m. on November 19. A car reportedly hit...
Oneida man arrested after allegedly shoplifting and fleeing from police
ONEIDA | An Oneida man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a crossbow from Walmart and subsequently fleeing from police. McKinley Moore, 20, of a Paint Rock Road address, has been apprehended and faces several charges in connection with the incident that allegedly occurred on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 16.
McAlister's responds after KCSO said a deputy was refused service at independently-owned location
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said that on Monday, three deputies arrived at a McAlister's on Schaad Road. They said a cashier there refused to take the order of one deputy, and they left after speaking to a manager. "This incident, unfortunate as it was, is...
Investigation underway after hit-and-run kills man on Magnolia Avenue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A hit-and-run crash left one person dead Saturday night on Magnolia Avenue, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland. Knoxville police responded to the 2800 block of Magnolia Avenue around 8:20 p.m. after a man was reportedly hit by a vehicle. The victim was...
TBI: Former Union Co. deputy indicted on charge of official oppression for unlawfully arresting woman
UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that a former Union County deputy was indicted on a charge of official oppression. They said that in September, TBI special agents started investigating allegations involving a woman who was unlawfully arrested. They Joey Lynn McBee, 40, approached the woman who was visiting a home in Luttrell and unlawfully arrested her for trespassing.
Three Officers with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office are Refused Service at a North Knoxville Restaurant
Three Officers working a retail task force to help curb crime during the holiday season are refused service at McAlister’s on Schaad Road. It happened yesterday and Captain Aaron Yarnell with KCSO says he tried to contact the store’s manager but hasn’t heard back. He says this will not affect the way the department does their job. He says if this restaurant calls 9-1-1 they will respond and do everything they can to serve and protect them without prejudice.
Driver charged with vehicular homicide after fatal wrong-way crash
Fatal wrong-way crash on Pellissippi Parkway kills 1, injures 2 others
KPD: Investigation underway after fatal hit-and-run
Knoxville Police said a man was struck on Magnolia Ave. while crossing the road. He was then transported to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
FBI agents at West Knox County home amid IRS investigation
FBI were seen at a home in Farragut.
FBI arrives at Farragut home as part of IRS investigation
FARRAGUT, Tenn. — The FBI said its agents and others responded to a home in West Knox County Tuesday afternoon as part of an IRS investigation. Evidence technicians with the FBI, Knox County Major Crimes Unit and others were spotted at a home on the 400 block of Wyndham Hall Lane in Farragut.
Knox County issues 150 violations for littering a year since hiring environmental officer
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Around a year ago, Knox County hired an environmental officer. They were tasked with investigating large illegal dumping sites and tracking that litter back to its owners. Since they started, they said 150 violations have been issued. They also said eight businesses were taken to court...
Monroe County escapee found in Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An escaped inmate worker from Monroe County is back in custody, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Ricky Lynn Burnette was found in Knox County around 10:15 Saturday morning after escaping on Friday, MCSO said. Burnette was assigned to the Monroe County Maintenance Department as...
