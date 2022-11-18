Three Officers working a retail task force to help curb crime during the holiday season are refused service at McAlister’s on Schaad Road. It happened yesterday and Captain Aaron Yarnell with KCSO says he tried to contact the store’s manager but hasn’t heard back. He says this will not affect the way the department does their job. He says if this restaurant calls 9-1-1 they will respond and do everything they can to serve and protect them without prejudice.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO