FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Montana Paperboy Loses His Job Right Before the Holidays?
Did you deliver newspapers as a kid? I did. I stuffed newspapers for the Glasgow Courier in Glasgow, Montana as far back as at least 4th grade. That's how I made money to go play video games at the Pizza Hut, and get some nacho cheese ole's at Taco Johns in Glasgow! I then delivered the Chicago Tribune south of Chicago in my junior high years. It was a great way to earn money as a kid and not have to wear the fake Jordan's again.
Montana Reacts To Brawl Of The Wild 2022
The 121st Brawl Of The Wild ended up exactly as expected, for half of Montana's football fans. For the other half, it was a disappointing rout that left fans reeling. In front of a national audience, the Bobcats beat the Griz 55-21 to host the Great Divide Trophy until next year. It was the 42nd time Montana State had beat the Griz in their storied rivalry (the 2011 game was won by Montana, though the win was vacated after NCAA sanctions.)
Missoula vs Bozeman Weather: Brawl Of The Wild History
With the biggest yearly football game in Montana due for kickoff on Saturday at noon (listen live HERE) the Missoula/Bozeman rivalry continues to be egged on. There's trash-talking, whataboutism, Twitter and Reddit spats galore. For Griz fans, they have a legitimate reason to be upset that ESPN Gameday is covering Brawl Of The Wild this year, especially after all the lobbying and ruckus we raised last year trying to get them to cover the game in Missoula.
This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter
Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
Don’t Fuel Around, Montana Gas Prices Even for “Brawl of the Wild” Fans
We've already seen how the Brawl of the Wild game is driving up hotel and food prices for fans flocking to Bozeman for the annual Cat-Griz showdown. A lot of that has been driven by the additional hype generated when ESPN decided to make the annual rivalry match its College Game Day broadcast on Saturday.
Missoula To Bozeman: Must Stop Places On The Way To A Griz Win
So you're heading over from Missoula to Bozeman to catch the brawl of The Wild and the ESPN college game of the week. Well, you should probably take your time and check out some of the "must-visit" Montana places on the way. Whether you are taking the quick interstate route...
The Best of ESPN’s GameDay Coverage from Cat Griz Bozeman
Did you miss the ESPN College GameDay Broadcast from Bozeman for Cat-Griz? Don't worry... The Best Highlights from ESPN College GameDay in Bozeman. It took me a little while to get it all set up. First, I had to pay for some stupid TV service so I could watch the Season 5 opener of the show Yellowstone last weekend. Then, I tried to download ESPN Plus so I could watch College GameDay LIVE from Cat Griz in Bozeman. That didn't work. So I had to buy the upgraded TV package. But it was worth it.
Montana to Host First Round FCS Playoff Game on Saturday
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The 7-4 University of Montana Grizzlies, who were crushed 55-21 in Bozeman on Saturday, were granted new life by the FCS Selection Committee with a first-round home game this Saturday against 9-2 Southeast Missouri State. The game will start at 8:00 p.m. inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium....
