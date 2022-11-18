Read full article on original website
Related
One killed, 2 injured in Johnston County crash
One person is dead and two others are in critical condition following a crash in Johnston County.
KXII.com
One dead, two critically hurt in crash near Mill Creek
MILL CREEK, Okla. (KXII) - One person was killed and two others are critically injured after a crash near Mill Creek Thursday evening. Oklahoma troopers said it happened on State Highway 1 just before 5:30 p.m. near Center Road. According to troopers, Bradley Vineyard, 23, of Davis, was driving northbound...
KTEN.com
Durant police: Warrant sought for former middle school employee
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — A former Durant Middle School employee has been under investigation for having an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student. Durant police said they were notified last week by Durant Independent School District Superintendent that Ryan Capps of Kingston had allegedly been involved in an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old girl.
KXII.com
Hwy 69/75 in Colbert open to two lanes
COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) -For the holiday week, Hwy 75 near exit 2, going northbound, the previous single lane is now open to two lanes. ODOT said to expect the lanes to go back down to one after the Thanksgiving holiday.
KXII.com
Arrest warrant expected tomorrow for former Durant ISD employee
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - An arrest warrant is expected to be issued for a former Durant Independent School District employee. Durant Police Detective Brandon Mitchell confirms that Ryan Capps of Kingston has been under criminal investigation for an alleged improper relationship with a 14-year-old student. Capps was working at Durant...
KXII.com
Gordonville man arrested accused of assaulting neighbor with pole saw
GORDONVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County deputies arrested a Gordonville man Sunday accused of assaulting his neighbor with a pole saw. Capt. Martin Hall said deputies were called to the 500 block of Stone Circle Drive where the victim alleged he was attacked by his neighbor, Joe Andaverde, 56, who witnessed said had been drinking most of the day.
KTEN.com
Davis Police seize over $400,000 worth of drugs in multiple busts
DAVIS, Okla. (KTEN) -- More than 400,000 dollars worth of illegal drugs are off the streets in the city of Davis. DPD K-9 officer Gary Smith says he assisted in two busts equating to the nearly half-million dollars in the seizing of narcotics. One of the busts was a traffic stop, where Smith and his K-9, Miclo, discovered over 100 pounds of marijuana, the largest bust ever within the city of Davis.
KTEN.com
Marshall County convenience store closes after multiple violations
KINGSTON, Okla. (KTEN) -- Her's an update about the recent shutdown of the Willis One Stop in Marshall County. According to Andrew Koester, an attorney for the Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission, the Kingston convenience store had committed 66 violations related to buying alcohol from a business other than a wholesaler.
Train derailment in Davis, Oklahoma
Officials at Everbridge NIXLE and the Murray County Emergency team are reporting a train derailment in the area of Main Street in Davis, Oklahoma.
KXII.com
The highly anticipated Tex-Mex chain opens in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The highly anticipated Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is finally open. The location sits off the intersection of Highway 75 and Texas 91 in Denison. Store hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday. The tex-mex chain is connected to the Texas Best Smokehouse travel plaza...
publicradiotulsa.org
Man sentenced to prison for death of 'swinging pastor'
ADA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to fatally shooting a pastor at the request of the pastor’s wife. Kahlil Square pleaded guilty in September to first-degree murder in the 2021 shooting deathof David Evans in Ada while Evans slept.
‘If you can’t forgive me today, I hope someday you will,’ Gunman sentenced for Ada pastor’s murder
The man accused of killing an Ada pastor at the request of his wife was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, with credit for time already served.
KTEN.com
Sherman-Denison in top rank of manufacturing jobs
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman and Denison are getting some recognition when it comes to manufacturing jobs in the nation. In the area, almost 19 percent of the population works in manufacturing, according to a survey by financial information website SmartAsset. “That means that almost one in five people...
KXII.com
Ardmore’s Grace Center moves to new building
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Volunteers and workers at the Grace Center - Ardmore’s homeless resource center - moved office furniture, lockers and beds to a new building Tuesday morning. Last January the Grace Day Center closed down for two months, citing a need to reevaluate the program. At the...
KTEN.com
Inspiration for a unique Sherman business dies at age 5
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Charlotte Brooks was diagnosed with cerebral palsy after fighting for her life at birth. She passed away on November 7 at the age of five, but her legacy lives on. "Charlotte's life was always surrounded around impacting other people," said Charlotte's father, Kameron Brooks. "If...
Police searching for missing Oklahoma man
Authorities in Murray County are searching for a missing man who hasn't been seen in several days.
KTEN.com
Comic Con comes to Ardmore for first time
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) -- Comic Con is a convention for enthusiasts of all kinds, ranging from comic books to movies and even video games. Usually held in major cities, Ty Randolph, an Ardmore native, helped bring the event to Ardmore for the first time. "Usually they're held in Oklahoma City...
KTEN.com
Texoma gives back with Thanksgiving meals
(KTEN) -- Texoma locals provided free Thanksgiving meals Saturday afternoon. The T&T Youth Organization in Denison as well as the VFW Post of Sherman hosted their annual free Thanksgiving dinner. The organizers opened doors early Saturday afternoon with a kitchen full of volunteers making sure people do not miss a...
Comments / 0