FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 top plays: England routs Iran, 6-2
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday with England opening up the day with a dominating 6-2 victory over Iran to get three points in Group B. You can watch every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi.
FOX Sports
Expert picks for USMNT XI: Will Josh Sargent, DeAndre Yedlin start vs. Wales?
McIntyre: 4-3-3 Goalkeeper: Matt Turner. Defenders: Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Walker Zimmerman, DeAndre Yedlin. Midfielders: Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson, Yunus Musah. Forwards: Christian Pulisic, Josh Sargent, Tim Weah. DeAndre Yedlin fills in for Sergino Dest and Brenden Aaronson slides from right wing to central midfield, where he has played often...
FOX Sports
FIFA World Cup™ on FOX Programming Highlights: Sunday, Nov. 20
Ecuador def. Qatar, 2-0 (90 IN 90 HIGHLIGHTS | REPLAY: Qatar vs. Ecuador) “It’s 64 Super Bowls in 29 days.” – Secretary General of the Supreme Committee Hassan Al-Thawadi WATCH. “That is a call that you would not have seen whistled before this technology.” – Stu Holden...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Belgium vs. Canada, pick
Group F features a matchup between Belgium and Canada. Belgium is 20-19-9 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. This is the team's 14th tournament appearance and third consecutive one as well. They currently sit at +1200 to win the World Cup at FOX Bet, the eighth-best out of qualifying teams.
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: 3 takeaways from Mexico's heroic draw vs. Poland
Memo Ochoa lived up to his legend in Mexico's matchup with Robert Lewandowski and Poland at Stadium 974 on Tuesday. FOX Sports soccer analysts and former United States men's national team players Jimmy Conrad and Sacha Kljestan gave their takeaways from the game and discussed what the result means for the rest of the group on "World Cup Now."
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Uruguay vs. South Korea, pick
Group H features a matchup between Uruguay and South Korea on Thursday. Uruguay is 24-20-12 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. This is the team's 14th tournament appearance, having won it all twice – in 1930 as the host nation and then in 1950. Uruguay will be led by former Barcelona star Luis Suárez, who has scored seven goals across three previous World Cups.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Denmark vs. Tunisia, pick
Group D will feature a matchup between Denmark and Tunisia at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday on FS1 and the FOX Sports App. Denmark is currently +2200 at FOX Bet to win the World Cup, the 10th best out of qualifying teams. They are 9-6-5 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. This is Denmark’s second consecutive tournament appearance and sixth overall.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Switzerland vs. Cameroon, pick
Group G features a matchup between Switzerland and Cameroon. Switzerland is 12-17-8 all-time in the World Cup. This is the team's 12th tournament appearance and fifth consecutive one as well. The Swiss roster features former Liverpool star and current Chicago Fire winger Xherdan Shaqiri, who has scored four goals across...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Spain vs. Costa Rica, pick
Group E features a matchup between Spain and Costa Rica. Spain is 30-15-18 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. This is the team's 16th tournament appearance, winning it all in 2010. They currently sit at +750 at FOX Bet to win the World Cup, the eighth-best out of qualifying teams.
FOX Sports
Wales star Gareth Bale gets long-awaited shot on World Cup stage
AL RAYYAN, Qatar – Gareth Bale's earliest World Cup memory goes back to when he was 8 years old. It was 1998, the tournament was hosted by France, and he had a pencil case with the logo on it. But in terms of fond memories from actually watching the...
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: 3 takeaways from France's decisive win over Australia
The defending World Cup champions looked the part in their opening match of the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday. France controlled the action throughout its 4-1 win over Australia to pick up three points and lead Group D through the first set of matches. "World Cup Today" analysts Jimmy Conrad,...
FOX Sports
Mexico-Poland: Social media reacts to Guillermo Ochoa huge save
Mexico and Poland finished their Tuesday match in a 0-0 tie, but everyone couldn't stop talking about one particular highlight. At the 57-minute mark, Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa pulled off a highlight-reel save on a penalty kick from Poland forward Robert Lewandowski, keeping the score nodded at zero apiece. [3...
FOX Sports
World Cup Daily: Argentina upset flips Group C on its head
Going into Tuesday's slate of games, most people had Argentina and Poland penciled into the round of 16 because of their superstar forwards, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski. By the end of the day, Argentina and Poland had just a point between them. Here's everything that happened in the 2022...
FOX Sports
All Walker Zimmerman and USMNT can do now is shrug off painful penalty
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — This probably wasn’t how Walker Zimmerman envisioned his World Cup debut going. It looked like the United States was going to get three points in its opening group stage match against Wales on Monday as it held a 1-0 lead for close to 50 minutes. But a hard tackle by starting center back Zimmerman on Welsh star Gareth Bale in the penalty box in the 82nd minute ultimately doomed the Americans.
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: 3 takeaways from Saudi Arabia's massive upset
Lionel Messi and Argentina were stunned by Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday. "World Cup Now" analysts Jimmy Conrad, Maurice Edu and Melissa Ortiz discuss their three takeaways from the biggest upset of the tournament so far and one of the biggest in World Cup history.
FOX Sports
Seven European teams say they won't wear 'One Love' arm bands
Seven European teams that wear the "One Love" arm band released a joint statement Monday saying they will not do so at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Facing the threat of having their captains receive a yellow card before the first whistle of the match, England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland decided to not wear the arm bands for their matches in Qatar.
FOX Sports
Australia reaches Davis Cup semis by beating the Netherlands
MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Alex de Minaur and Jordan Thompson won their singles matches to help Australia qualify for the Davis Cup semifinals for the first time since 2017 at the expense of the Netherlands. De Minaur beat Botic van de Zandschulp 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 to clinch the series...
FOX Sports
The 2022 World Cup is underway, and it's already a high-pressure street fight
AL BAYT, Qatar - The World Cup is designed to gleam and shine, and so is its opening ceremony, unfailingly full of glitz and sparkle every four years, a bedazzling start to a dazzling feast of soccer. So it was on Sunday, yet don’t be fooled by the show and...
