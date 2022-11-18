Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
DSP on scene of serious crash in Laurel
LAUREL, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently at the scene of a serious crash in Laurel. The crash occurred a short time ago on Horsey Church Road, in the area of Chandler Road. As a result, the road will be closed for an extended period of time. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes of travel.
WMDT.com
Millsboro crash leads to recovery of stolen handgun
MILLSBORO, Del. – Two Millsboro men have been arrested on weapons charges following a crash Monday night. At around 9 p.m., police say a 2016 Hyundai Accent, driven by 22-year-old Evan Briscoe, was traveling eastbound on John J. Williams Highway, east of Long Neck Road, at a high rate of speed. At the same time, a 2022 Lexus RX, driven by a 35-year-old Lewes man, was also traveling eastbound on John J. Williams Highway, in front of the Hyundai. As the Hyundai quickly approached the Lexus, Briscoe reportedly tried to avoid hitting the rear of the Lexus by swerving to the left, but ended up hitting the Lexus. The impact caused the Lexus to spin and hit a guardrail before being redirected into the path of the Hyundai, where the vehicles collided a second time.
WMDT.com
Millsboro shooting under investigation
MILLSBORO, Del. – An investigation is underway following a shooting that happened in the Millsboro area Monday night. At around 8:45 p.m., troopers responded to the 30000 block of Ayers Lane for a reported shooting. On arrival at the scene, troopers found that the residence had been shot numerous times, and the homeowner had sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
WBOC
Updated: Police ID Man Killed in Smyrna Crash
SMYRNA, Del.- Authorities have released the name of who died Friday after the SUV he was driving ran off the road and hit a tree in Smyrna. Delaware State Police identified the victim as 43-year-old Charles Cassidy Jr., 43, of Townsend, Del. Police said that at around 9 a.m. Friday,...
DART bus involved in Wilmington crash, 4 people injured
Two buses collided, injuring the driver of the DART bus and the driver and two passengers of a smaller bus from Saint Francis Hospital.
Cape Gazette
Man found shot following two-car crash near Long Neck
Two Millsboro men – one who police say had been shot in a lower extremity – face charges after a two-car crash Nov. 21 near Long Neck. The crash happened about 9 p.m. in the area of Route 24 and Long Neck Road when a 2016 Hyundai Accent, driven by Evan Briscoe, 22, was speeding eastbound on Route 24 east of Long Neck Road, said Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell of the Delaware State Police.
WMDT.com
Magnolia man arrested for shooting that injured one
DOVER, Del. – A Magnolia man has been charged following a shooting that injured one Monday afternoon. At around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of North West Street. Officers arrived at the scene to find a large crowd and a 24-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his thigh. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
WMDT.com
Shooting in Long Neck
Long Neck, DE- Delaware State Police responded to a shooting in Long Neck near John J. Williams Highway and White Pine Drive Monday night. Detectives are currently on scene investigating the incident, and according to state police there is no threat to the public. We will continue to update this...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Man Shot In Dover Monday, Suspect Released On Unsecured Bond
The Dover Police Department has arrested Aaron Grimes, 22, of Magnolia, following a shooting on North West Street Monday afternoon, according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. The investigation began at 3:31 p.m. when Dover Police received a call for shots fired in the 200 block of North West Street. Officers went to the area and located a large crowd. Officers then found a 24-year-old male victim, who had sustained a gunshot wound to his thigh. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
firststateupdate.com
Fire Marshal Updates Fire That Left Man In Critical Condition
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating this morning’s fire in Dagsboro, Delaware that critically injured a 46-year-old man. The blaze, reported shortly after 3:00 am, occurred in the 32000 block of DuPont Boulevard in. Dagsboro. Firefighters arrived on the scene with a recreational camper engulfed in...
firststateupdate.com
Woman Trapped After Accident In Serious Condition
On Saturday at approximately 6:20 pm, New Castle County Paramedics, Mill Creek Fire Company, Cranston Heights Fire Company, and Delaware State Police Aviation were dispatched to the area of Limestone Road and Greenwood Drive for a motor vehicle collision with reported entrapment. New Castle County Paramedics Senior Sergeant Abigail Haas...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING THEFT SUSPECT
(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police is attempting to identify the suspect in the attached photographs in reference to an unauthorized use of payment card. On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, officers were dispatched to the unit block of Brookside Boulevard in reference to a theft from motor vehicle. A 65-year-old female victim reported that an unknown suspect removed a purse and additional items from her motor vehicle. It was later discovered that credit cards from the victim’s purse were used at multiple businesses.
Delaware County Police investigating deadly double shooting in Yeadon
Police in Delaware County are investigating a deadly double shooting in Yeadon.
Crash With Injuries Reported In South Jersey
There was a serious crash in Camden County, authorities said. The crash occurred after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22 on Route 38 westbound in Cherry Hill Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. There were injuries, 511nj.org reported. The crash occurred near Routes 616 and 627 (Coles...
Suspect arrested for armed robbery at Wilmington Target
WILMINGTON, DE – In connection with robberies that occurred at Target in Wilmington, the Delaware State Police have arrested Allen Locklear, 41, of Wilmington, Delaware. Troopers responded to Target, located at 1050 Brandywine Parkway, for a late reported robbery on November 13th, at approximately 10:37 a.m. According to the investigation, an unknown male suspect entered the store on November 12th and obtained a motorized scooter. He was asked to show his receipt when he attempted to leave the store without paying for the scooter. As the suspect held what appeared to be a knife, he threatened to stab the employee. The post Suspect arrested for armed robbery at Wilmington Target appeared first on Shore News Network.
Male seriously burned in 2-alarm house fire on Eastern Shore
One person suffered serious burns in a two-alarm fire that destroyed a home, in Caroline County on Monday morning.
NBC Philadelphia
Caught on Cam: Gunmen, 1 in Rolling SUV, Ambush Victims in Deadly Shooting
Philadelphia police hope newly released video will help them capture four shooters who killed a man and critically injured another during a daylight ambush earlier this year. The video shows three of the masked men jumping out of a stolen SUV at 17th and Oxford streets, walking around the corner, and ambushing the victims.
WBOC
Two Men Arrested in Dover Following Search Warrant
Dover, Del. - Dover police have arrested two men on weapons and drug dealing charges following a search warrant Thursday. The Dover Police Department say they have arrested Undray Moaney, 46, and Terrell Clark, 43 of Dover. Both men are facing weapon and drug dealing charges. According to Dover police,...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Philadelphia Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 44-year-old Terri Mailey of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Terri was last seen in the Newark area on 11/20/22. Attempts to contact or locate her have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. She is described as...
WMDT.com
Cambridge woman arrested on more than 250 counts of fraud, theft
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – A Cambridge woman arrested earlier this year for fraud is facing additional charges. In September, 22-year-old Jayonna Best was arrested on 120 counts of theft and fraud after it was discovered that she was allegedly photographing credit and debit cards of patients obtaining services at Your Doc’s Inn, located at 300 Sunburst Highway in Cambridge during her employment, as well as her prior employment at Walgreens at 640 Sunburst Highway in Cambridge. The credit/debit cards were allegedly used to purchase items online from various websites. Since this arrest, police say 38 additional victims have come forward with more than $80,000 of merchandise/services stolen from May 2021 through September 2022.
