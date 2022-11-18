ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Park, WA

q13fox.com

WSP cancels Silver Alert for missing Pacific County man

PACIFIC COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) canceled a Silver Alert on Tuesday for a Pacific County man who was considered at-risk. According to the WSP, 78-year-old Robert K. Knieriem was initially reported missing by the South Bend Police Department on Saturday, Nov. 19. Authorities said he was last seen at around 5:30 p.m. in the Adna, Washington area.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
gograysharbor.com

Person Injured In Wreck In Grays Harbor

One person was injured in a Crash last week in Grays Harbor. The wreck happened just outside of Cosmopolis when a 71 year old Ocean Park woman hit a man in a SUV while merging from State route 107 to 101. Washington State Patrol said the woman failed to yield to oncoming traffic. She was taken to the hospital and written a ticket. The 65 year old driver of the SUV was not injured.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Police Unable to Help Suicidal Man Who Blocked Thurston County Intersection Saturday

The Olympia Police Department has opened an investigation to determine what led to the suicide of a man in a west Olympia intersection Saturday. Lt. Paul Lower said OPD was made aware of a potentially suicidal man heading into Olympia from Mason County at around 4:15 p.m. He was believed to be armed with a 9mm handgun, and he was on his way to buy ammunition from a store in Olympia.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Sirens: Assault; DUI; Unlawful Weapon Display; Theft ; Malicious Mischief

• A Centralia man was cited for fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, in the 400 block of South Silver Street just after 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 17. • Cristian Ramirez-Dado, 24, of Centralia, was arrested in the 800 block of North Gold Street at 12:15 a.m. on Nov. 18 and was booked into the Lewis County Jail for allegedly driving unde the influence.
CENTRALIA, WA
KXRO.com

Chinook Complex fire grows in size over weekend

The Department of Natural Resources shared an update regarding the ongoing fires in the county. The Chinook and Brix Fires make up the Chinook Complex in Pacific County. The fires are burning in logging slash, steep previously harvest slopes, as well as in young timber stands and small pockets of mature timber on private land.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia’s Legion Way SE closed all next week

Legion Way SE from Jefferson Street SE to Cherry Street SE in Olympia will be closed all week next week from Monday, November 28 to Friday, December 2. From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on those days, city crews will be working on the utility installation for the new building being constructed at 500 Legion Way.
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies: 'All clear' after threat investigation at Rochester High School

ROCHESTER, Wash. - Deputies are investigating a threat at Rochester High School in Thurston County on Tuesday morning. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said law enforcement is clearing the school. The Rochester School District said the school was placed lockdown and messages have been sent to parents. By 9:30 a.m.,...
ROCHESTER, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Monday, November 21, 2022

On 11/21/22 at 3:46 p.m. in the 900 block of Plum St SE, police arrested Michael Jordan Johnson, 32, on suspicion of third-degree assault. On 11/21/22 at 11:27 a.m. in the 900 block of Plum St SE, police arrested Tyler Charles Puhl, 39, on suspicion of violation of a protection order.
OLYMPIA, WA
KXRO.com

Hoquiam Police and Fire warn of increase in opioid overdoses; urge Narcan awareness

The Hoquiam Police and Fire Departments issued a statement that they have recently noted a significant increase in the number of overdoses due to the use of opioid drugs, particularly Fentanyl and/or one of its analogs, such as Carfentanil. This includes a local case. Carfentanil is a synthetic opioid approximately...
gograysharbor.com

Aberdeen Police Release An Update On Fatal Pedestrian Hit & Run

Aberdeen police have released an update to the fatal pedestrian hit and run. Grays Harbor Scanner reports that the suspect in that hit and run has been found dead with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The hit and run happened Wednesday night just after 9pm and police were in search of the truck involved. Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s deputies found the owner of the truck early Thursday morning dead. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the police.
ABERDEEN, WA
KATU.com

Deputies capture wanted suspect at the center of days-long manhunt in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Deputies say they arrested a wanted man who was considered armed and dangerous after several days of searching for him in the Rainier, Oregon area. The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that Kevin J. Reynolds was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in the town of Westport.
RAINIER, OR

