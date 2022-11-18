Read full article on original website
Related
q13fox.com
WSP cancels Silver Alert for missing Pacific County man
PACIFIC COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) canceled a Silver Alert on Tuesday for a Pacific County man who was considered at-risk. According to the WSP, 78-year-old Robert K. Knieriem was initially reported missing by the South Bend Police Department on Saturday, Nov. 19. Authorities said he was last seen at around 5:30 p.m. in the Adna, Washington area.
gograysharbor.com
Person Injured In Wreck In Grays Harbor
One person was injured in a Crash last week in Grays Harbor. The wreck happened just outside of Cosmopolis when a 71 year old Ocean Park woman hit a man in a SUV while merging from State route 107 to 101. Washington State Patrol said the woman failed to yield to oncoming traffic. She was taken to the hospital and written a ticket. The 65 year old driver of the SUV was not injured.
1 Person Died In A Multi-Vehicle Crash On Interstate 5 (Thurston County, WA)
The Washington State Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Thurston County on Friday on Interstate 5. According to WSP, southbound Martin Way in Thurston County was shut down when a pedestrian carjacked a semi-truck. The suspect vehicle then hit several other vehicles before rolling on the interstate. The suspect...
Chronicle
Police Unable to Help Suicidal Man Who Blocked Thurston County Intersection Saturday
The Olympia Police Department has opened an investigation to determine what led to the suicide of a man in a west Olympia intersection Saturday. Lt. Paul Lower said OPD was made aware of a potentially suicidal man heading into Olympia from Mason County at around 4:15 p.m. He was believed to be armed with a 9mm handgun, and he was on his way to buy ammunition from a store in Olympia.
Chronicle
I-5 Carjacking Suspect Was Fatally Shot at the Scene, Thurston Coroner Says
The man at the center of a Friday carjacking on southbound I-5 in Lacey that delayed all lanes of traffic for hours was shot and killed at the scene, the Thurston County Coroner said. Coroner Gary Warnock reached out to The Olympian on Sunday because he was puzzled by Seattle-area...
Chronicle
Sirens: Assault; DUI; Unlawful Weapon Display; Theft ; Malicious Mischief
• A Centralia man was cited for fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, in the 400 block of South Silver Street just after 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 17. • Cristian Ramirez-Dado, 24, of Centralia, was arrested in the 800 block of North Gold Street at 12:15 a.m. on Nov. 18 and was booked into the Lewis County Jail for allegedly driving unde the influence.
Chronicle
Sirens: Crash Occurs After Yew and Mellen Intersection Mistaken for Roundabout; Unlawful Possession of Firearm; DUI Arrest
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported at the intersection of Yew and Mellen streets when one driver reportedly “thought the intersection was a roundabout” and started to drive back around to the left, into the path of another vehicle. The at-fault driver was issued an infraction. •...
Chronicle
Man Pursued and Fatally Shot by Law Enforcement Near Tenino Nov. 14 Identified
A man who was pursued and later fatally shot in a confrontation with law enforcement near Tenino on Nov. 14 has been identified, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office. Phymor Tenry, 21, of Gresham, Oregon, died at the scene of multiple gunshot wounds, Coroner Gary Warnock said Sunday.
KXRO.com
Chinook Complex fire grows in size over weekend
The Department of Natural Resources shared an update regarding the ongoing fires in the county. The Chinook and Brix Fires make up the Chinook Complex in Pacific County. The fires are burning in logging slash, steep previously harvest slopes, as well as in young timber stands and small pockets of mature timber on private land.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia’s Legion Way SE closed all next week
Legion Way SE from Jefferson Street SE to Cherry Street SE in Olympia will be closed all week next week from Monday, November 28 to Friday, December 2. From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on those days, city crews will be working on the utility installation for the new building being constructed at 500 Legion Way.
q13fox.com
Deputies: 'All clear' after threat investigation at Rochester High School
ROCHESTER, Wash. - Deputies are investigating a threat at Rochester High School in Thurston County on Tuesday morning. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said law enforcement is clearing the school. The Rochester School District said the school was placed lockdown and messages have been sent to parents. By 9:30 a.m.,...
Chronicle
I-5 Remains Closed Following Officer-Involved Shooting in Thurston County
There is no estimated time frame for reopening Interstate 5 near Martin Way in Lacey as what began as a standoff with a pedestrian who hijacked and rolled over a semi-truck turned into an officer-involved shooting Friday evening. Southbound lanes closed when the hijacking occurred at 2 p.m. on Friday...
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Monday, November 21, 2022
On 11/21/22 at 3:46 p.m. in the 900 block of Plum St SE, police arrested Michael Jordan Johnson, 32, on suspicion of third-degree assault. On 11/21/22 at 11:27 a.m. in the 900 block of Plum St SE, police arrested Tyler Charles Puhl, 39, on suspicion of violation of a protection order.
Chronicle
Man Shot at His Residence Near Brooklyn in Pacific County, Possibly by Elk Hunter
On Thursday, Nov. 10, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) officers, along with Pacific County deputies, were alerted to an incident that involved a man being shot at his residence near Brooklyn, located about 10 miles northeast of Raymond. An 80-year-old man was injured in the arm by a...
KXRO.com
Hoquiam Police and Fire warn of increase in opioid overdoses; urge Narcan awareness
The Hoquiam Police and Fire Departments issued a statement that they have recently noted a significant increase in the number of overdoses due to the use of opioid drugs, particularly Fentanyl and/or one of its analogs, such as Carfentanil. This includes a local case. Carfentanil is a synthetic opioid approximately...
q13fox.com
Prosecutor considers 'special inquiry' to compel witness testimony in unsolved murder
The parents of an Auburn man who was beaten to death while visiting Pacific County in 2015 say they can't sit back and wait for justice anymore. No arrests have been made, requests for information have been denied, and they say the sheriff's office has misled them, lied to them and even misplaced evidence—they say they're the victims now.
Chronicle
Man Who Jumped Into Bay in Thurston County to Elude Police and Drowned Has Been Identified
A man who drowned in East Bay while trying to elude police has been identified, according to the Thurston County Coroner. The body of Austin J. McKoy, 26, of Thurston County washed ashore about 2:45 p.m. Saturday after he had jumped into the body of water near Swantown Marina on Nov. 6.
gograysharbor.com
Aberdeen Police Release An Update On Fatal Pedestrian Hit & Run
Aberdeen police have released an update to the fatal pedestrian hit and run. Grays Harbor Scanner reports that the suspect in that hit and run has been found dead with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The hit and run happened Wednesday night just after 9pm and police were in search of the truck involved. Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s deputies found the owner of the truck early Thursday morning dead. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the police.
KATU.com
Deputies capture wanted suspect at the center of days-long manhunt in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Deputies say they arrested a wanted man who was considered armed and dangerous after several days of searching for him in the Rainier, Oregon area. The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that Kevin J. Reynolds was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in the town of Westport.
ghscanner.com
Canadian Visitors Get a Not So Welcome To Aberdeen, Electric Bikes Stolen Off Vehicle
A couple of visitors to the Aberdeen area didn't get the Welcome one would expect, as they were dining someone stole their electric bikes from their hitch attached to their vehicle. Lt. Snodgrass with the Aberdeen Police Department says that On November 16th, 2022 at approximately, 1828hrs, officers responded to...
Comments / 0