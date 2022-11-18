ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Netflix Top 10: ‘The Crown’ Season 5 Continues to Reign at No. 1, ‘1899’ Debuts at No. 2

“The Crown” Season 5 continues to dominate the Netflix Top 10 chart. During the Nov. 14-20 viewing window, the latest installment of the British royal family drama starring Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce earned 84.3 million hours viewed. The show’s fifth season opened on Nov. 9 to 107.39 million hours viewed within its first five days of availability and ranked in the Top 10 in 88 countries.
International Emmys 2022: The Complete Winners List

23 countries were represented across 15 categories and 60 nominees at the 50th International Emmys, which was hosted by Penn & Teller’s Penn Jillette. The gala took place Monday at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel. More from Variety. Oscar Predictions: Best International Feature - Will Any International Features...

