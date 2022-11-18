“The Crown” Season 5 continues to dominate the Netflix Top 10 chart. During the Nov. 14-20 viewing window, the latest installment of the British royal family drama starring Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce earned 84.3 million hours viewed. The show’s fifth season opened on Nov. 9 to 107.39 million hours viewed within its first five days of availability and ranked in the Top 10 in 88 countries.

