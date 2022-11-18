Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Steuben County I-69 Welcome Center to open Wednesday
ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) A rest area and welcome center closed since September on I-69 in Steuben County will open on Wednesday in time for the Thanksgiving travel rush. The Pigeon Creek Welcome Center is located near mile marker 345 south of Angola and is accessible to southbound traffic. The main facility with public restrooms will open by noon Wednesday, November 23, however the new private restroom facility will remain closed for the time being.
wfft.com
Union Street Market opens to the public
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A major part of the electric works campus is now open to the public. The Union Street Market celebrated its opening Tuesday. Several local shops offered food and drink to anyone who stopped by, with more than a dozen businesses part of the market. Owners...
inkfreenews.com
Fire Damages Hoffman Lake Home and Shed
WARSAW — Fire damaged a home and a nearby shed along Hoffman Lake on Monday morning, Nov. 21. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at 2865 N. Lakeview Drive, Warsaw, on the west side of Hoffman Lake. Firefighters parked two firetrucks in a neighbor’s driveway between the homes...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne city offices to be closed Thanksgiving
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The City of Fort Wayne's offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Garbage and recycling collection will be delayed by a day; Thursday's collection will be on Friday, and Friday's collection will be on Saturday. There will not be any leaf...
WANE-TV
Exurban addresses lawsuit over proposed recycling plant
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In response to a lawsuit attempting to halt plans for Exurban’s proposed recycling plant in southeast Fort Wayne, Exurban confirmed its plans to build the plant in that area. The plant, which has been met with opposition from environmental groups and concerned citizens,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Penguin Point Announces 7 Closures
Penguin Point is closing seven of its locations, effective immediately, including one of three Warsaw locations. According to a public post on Penguin Point’s Facebook page on Monday, these locations include the Warsaw location on Lake Street, Plymouth, Elkhart on Bristol, Elkhart on Luster, Fort Wayne, Marion and Goshen.
Paulding County Progress
Possible future for Paulding County outlined in water regionalization study
Communities across Paulding County must solve the riddle of how to replace aging infrastructure so their residents can access quality drinking water. One possible solution is a regional water system, and that answer took center stage Monday morning. Leaders from across the county came together to hear the results of...
WISH-TV
Silver Alert canceled for woman missing from northern Indiana since Nov. 10
ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — A 32-year-old missing from northern Indiana is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical help, says an Indiana Silver Alert issued Tuesday afternoon. Nancy Brown was last seen at 10 p.m. Nov. 10 in Elkhart, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office....
WANE-TV
Starbucks opens new location in south Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne has a new Starbucks. The location at 7755 N. Southtown Crossing, in the Southtown Centre at East Tillman Road and South Anthony Boulevard in south Fort Wayne, opened Monday. The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division partnered with The Elia Group,...
wfft.com
Citilink to offer free rides on Saturdays during Days of Holly Shopping
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Citilink will provide free rides on Saturdays during Days of Holly Shopping in December. Free Fare Saturdays will take place on December 3, 10, 17, and 24. Fares will be free for all services, including FlexLink, fixed route buses, MedLink, and Access services. Citilink General...
wfft.com
Union Street Market businesses prepare to feed Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Inside the Union Street Market, businesses clip tags off new chairs and unpack boxes, making final preparations before they feed Tuesday’s anticipated crowd. “It’s a great space. People should be very proud of their community to have a market and really an experience so...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Police investigating shots fired on Holton Avenue
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police are looking for two people who they say fired shots near the 3000 block of Holton Ave. They say the call came in around 7:43 p.m. They did not have information about conditions of any victims. Upon arriving on the scene, authorities...
railpace.com
Fort Wayne RR Historical Society Acquires Park Series Dome
The Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society has acquired the Riding Mountain Park, a vintage streamlined dome-lounge-observation car built in 1954 for transcontinental passenger train service on the Canadian Pacific. The acquisition was made possible by a private donor. Plans call for the car to undergo a significant multi-year mechanical overhaul...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Morning crash knocks crossing guard out of chair
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne police responded to a traffic accident at the intersection of Third St. and Sherman Blvd. on Friday, Nov. 18, around 8:30 a.m. An SUV struck a crossing guard, knocking her out of her chair. Officials say no serious injuries were...
WOWO News
Early morning standoff ends with arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Officers arrested a man after a standoff with police early Sunday morning. It started around 2:36 AM when Fort Wayne dispatch received a call from a woman saying she was in a domestic dispute with her boyfriend who had been drinking. She indicated that 30 minutes prior to the call, her boyfriend threatened to shoot her. Her boyfriend then went outside of the residence and shot his gun, went back inside the residence, and hit her. The woman went to a gas station that was close by and called the police.
wfft.com
Huntington Coroner identifies two teens killed in SR 124 crash
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) - The Huntington County Coroner's Office has identified the two teens who died in a Saturday morning crash on SR 124. 16-year-old Landon Eden and 15-year-old Braydan Noland of Anderson, Indiana died when their car crashed into a grain trailer on SR 124 at CR 300 West in Jefferson Township.
wfft.com
Warming trend continues midweek
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — High pressure remains in control through the middle of the workweek, paving the way to another mostly sunny day. Wednesday afternoon highs reach into the middle 50s with a light breeze. It’s dry and chilly for the lightning festivities Wednesday evening. Temperatures should...
WNDU
Man dead after six hour police standoff in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a police standoff in Elkhart. According to Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to reports that a man had been shot at* by his brother in the 5700 block of Keltner Road on Saturday around 4:18 p.m. The man,...
WOWO News
Two dead, two injured in morning crash
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people are dead and two were injured after a crash in Huntington County Saturday morning. The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at the intersection of State Road 124 and County Road 300 West in Jefferson Township.
2 killed, 2 critically wounded in crash with semi in Huntington County
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Indiana — Two people died and two others were critically injured in a crash with a semi-truck in Huntington County on Saturday morning. The crash happened just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of State Road 124 and County Road 300 West, which is about 10 miles south of Huntington, Indiana.
