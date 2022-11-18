ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FAA investigating after plane door falls into Nevada business parking lot

HENDERSON, Nevada — The Federal Aviation Administration said they are investigating after a plane door fell from an aircraft departing a Nevada airport on Friday. It happened just before 8 a.m. on Friday in the parking lot of a busy business complex on St. Rose Parkway that includes Hobby Lobby and Costco.
