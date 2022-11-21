Women's college basketball Feast Week Viewer's Guide 2022-23

College basketball is too often in the background during a busy sports calendar in November, but other than the last couple of weeks in February and early March, there is perhaps no more crucial time in the season.

The tournaments and events over the next week from the Caribbean to Portland, Oregon, contain enough quality matchups to make, and sometimes even break, NCAA tournament résumés. The opportunities are massive for programs whose best nonconference games come over Thanksgiving.

With UConn and Iowa as the headliners, the Phil Knight Legacy and Invitational events in Portland will get a lot of the spotlight wrapping up the holiday weekend.

But the second-annual Battle 4 Atlantis -- which UCLA won Monday with a 66-58 overtime victory over Marquette -- had top-10 matchups and NCAA tournament-quality games.

Here is your guide to the best games of the week and how to watch them.

Monday, Nov. 21

No. 14 Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky

Pink Flamingo Championship (Bahamas), noon ET, FloHoops

Take the day off from work, and get out your secondary viewing device for this one. With the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis being played at the same time, this game might slip under the radar. This will be a big step up for the Wildcats, who are off to a 4-0 start but have yet to face a top-200 team. It will be interesting to see how a Kentucky team built around its backcourt will try to neutralize Elizabeth Kitley , Virginia Tech's 6-foot-4 All-American candidate.

Battle 4 Atlantis third-place game

2:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU/ESPN App

Even a matchup of Sunday's losing semifinalists will look like an NCAA tournament game.

No. 25 Utah vs. Alabama

Pink Flamingo Championship (Bahamas), 2:30 p.m. ET, FloHoops

There will be plenty of chances to see Brittany Davis , perhaps the SEC's most underrated player, later in the season, but this offers a chance to catch her against teams not as familiar with her game as her conference foes. The same could be said for Utah's outstanding sophomore trio of Jenna Johnson , Kennady McQueen and Gianna Kneepkens , who were a big part of the 124 points the Utes hung on Oklahoma on Wednesday night.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Missouri vs. No. 14 Virginia Tech

Pink Flamingo Championship (Bahamas), 1:30 p.m. ET, FloHoops

The Hokies get two solid opponents in Nassau, but two games they should win. This is another in which Kitley could put up big numbers, and that could be the case for Taylor Soule as well. The Tigers don't have much size and will rely on spreading the floor and making jumpers. Of course, that strategy worked against a much taller South Carolina team when Missouri upset the Gamecocks last season.

Ole Miss vs. No. 25 Utah

Pink Flamingo Championship (Bahamas), 7 p.m. ET, FloHoops

The Utes face their second SEC team in three days, and both Alabama and Ole Miss are potential NCAA tournament teams. If Utah is a true Pac-12 contender, and if the Utes want to rise to the level coach Lynne Roberts has in mind, these are the games they have to win. The same could be said for Ole Miss, and since Oklahoma is the Rebels' only other quality nonconference game on the schedule, this one could be vital.

Thursday, Nov. 24

North Carolina vs. No. 21 Oregon

Phil Knight Invitational (Portland, Oregon), 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU/ESPN App

The Tar Heels should be ready for some upgraded competition by the time they reach Portland, and the Ducks are exactly that. The game within the game is the matchup between two of the country's best point guards -- North Carolina's Deja Kelly and Oregon's Te-Hina Paopao . The winner of that battle likely decides the game, which should have significant NCAA tournament seeding implications.

No. 7 Iowa State vs. Michigan State

Phil Knight Invitational (Portland, Oregon), 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU/ESPN App

The Cyclones are the clear favorite, but the Spartans are off to a solid start, enough to enter into the NCAA tournament discussion. An upset would have a huge impact moving that forward. Ashley Joens is the star for Iowa State, but this is the kind of game that will give a more accurate depiction of how much of an impact 6-6 NAIA transfer Stephanie Soares will make for the Cyclones.

Friday, Nov. 25

Belmont vs. Villanova

Gulf Coast Showcase (Estero, Fla.), 1:30 p.m. ET, FloHoops

Featuring two of the sport's most underrated players in the country, this game could easily be an 8-9 NCAA tournament matchup. Villanova's Maddy Siegrist is the best scorer in the country not named Caitlin Clark , and Destinee Wells , who averaged 16.7 PPG and 4.5 APG last year, is also on the watchlist for every major postseason award. The winner will likely face a Baylor team that is dealing with multiple injuries.

Florida State vs. Purdue

Cancun Challenge (Cancun, Mexico), 1:30 p.m. ET, FloHoops

The tournament tips off Thanksgiving Day in Cancun, but Friday represents the best of the schedule. The Boilermakers and Seminoles underwent significant personnel changes in the offseason, but have achieved early chemistry, each averaging better than 80 points per game in their first three contests. Florida State freshman Ta'Niya Latson is among the best scorers in the country over the first two weeks of the season, and Bradley and Rutgers transfer Lasha Petree has settled in seamlessly in West Lafayette.

No. 10 NC State vs. West Virginia

Cancun Challenge (Cancun, Mexico), 4 p.m. ET, FloHoops

This is the most important and intriguing matchup in the three-day event. West Virginia figures to be in the bubble conversation all season under first-year coach Dawn Plitzuweit. With sophomore JJ Quinerly and senior Madisen Smith , the Mountaineers have talent and experience in the backcourt that could challenge the veteran NC State backcourt of Diamond Johnson and Madison Hayes . The Wolfpack are sandwiching this trip to Mexico in between games at UConn and at Iowa Hawkeyes. This might be a chance for West Virginia to grab a résumé-building upset.

No. 5 UConn vs. Duke

Phil Knight Legacy (Portland, Oregon), 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2 or ESPNU/ESPN App

These two historic programs haven't met since 2018, and that might be a good thing for Duke. The Huskies have won the past games against the Blue Devils by an average of nearly 27 points. The good news for Duke is that none of the current players on either team have anything to do with that streak. This is a big opportunity for the Blue Devils, who haven't been to the NCAA tournament since 2018. Including this game, UConn will play three ACC opponents in two weeks (NC State and Notre Dame are the others).

South Florida vs. Georgia Tech

Gulf Coast Showcase (Estero, Fla.), 7:30 p.m. ET, FloHoops

Two big-time shooters in Georgia Tech's Cameron Swartz and Sammie Puisis of the Bulls have gotten comfortable quickly in their new homes. Both will be invaluable in a matchup of notoriously outstanding defensive programs. This game and their performance in this tournament will be more important to the Yellow Jackets, who face big challenges in the ACC and will need a marquee win or two to solidify their NCAA tournament résumé. That Michigan is the next likely opponent could help even more.

Iowa vs. Oregon State

Phil Knight Legacy (Portland, Oregon), 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU/ESPN App

The Hawkeyes have all five starters back. The Beavers have one. Iowa has its sights set on March, while Oregon State is still searching for its identity. The Beavers are capable of reaching the NCAA tournament, but these programs are in distinctly different places. Unsurprisingly, Clark and Monika Czinano are the highest scoring duo in the country. If the Beavers are to pull the upset, controlling the pace will be imperative. That job will fall to sophomore guards Talia von Oelhoffen and AJ Marotte .

Colorado State vs. Mercer

Las Vegas Invitational, 11 p.m. ET, FloHoops

The Bears, the winner of the last four Southern Conference tournaments, have already pulled off one mid-major upset, beating Middle Tennessee at the buzzer in the season opener. A pair of highly productive small guards highlight this one. Mercer's 5-6 Amoria Neal-Tysor already has a 32-point game this season, and 5-5 McKenna Hofschild of the Rams handed out 11 assists against Montana and scored 20 points a game later. Colorado State figures to be the biggest challenger to UNLV in the Mountain West.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Seton Hall vs. Georgia

Paradise Jam (St. Thomas, Virgin Islands), 5:15 p.m. ET, ESPN3

After falling in a close game at home to Princeton, the Pirates might need this game for their résumé. In what should be a fun individual matchup, Lauren Park-Lane is a big-time scorer and playmaker for Seton Hall, while Georgia's Diamond Battles is a big-time defender.

Kansas State vs. Arkansas

Paradise Jam (St. Thomas, Virgin Islands), 10 p.m. ET, ESPN3

Perhaps these games should be labeled Bubble Teams vs. the SEC. The Wildcats are figuring out life without star center Ayoka Lee , sidelined this season with a knee injury, but Oklahoma transfer Gabby Gregory has been a revelation. Erynn Barnum , a 6-2 senior, has been even better for the Razorbacks.

Sunday, Nov. 27

Phil Knight Legacy championship game

1 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN App

The anticipation of a UConn-Iowa title game will be high even without Paige Bueckers on the floor to go toe-to-toe with Caitlin Clark. An Azzi Fudd -Clark shootout seems pretty fun, too. Regardless of the individual matchups, this game would be the filet mignon of this Thanksgiving week basketball smorgasbord. Both teams should be vying for No. 1 seeds all season, and a win here is a significant steppingstone toward that goal.

Phil Knight Invitational third-place game

1 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN App

This is another time to use that second television as you eat the last of the leftovers since the third-place game and the Phil Knight Legacy title game will be played at the same time.

Phil Knight Invitational championship game

7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN App

North Carolina and Iowa State are the favorites to get here, but an appearance by the Ducks would add more local flavor.

Gulf Coast Showcase championship game

7:30 p.m. ET, FloHoops

The field is wide open. Baylor would have been considered the favorite in this event had the injury bug not hit the Bears so hard. Baylor could still make it this far, but now something like a Villanova-Michigan final is a stronger possibility. Belmont and South Florida will also be in the mix.

Phil Knight Legacy third-place game

10 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN App

Oregon State and Duke will have something to say about who end up in the title game, but for whichever teams end up here, the game will still have large enough ramifications that it could be costly to let the disappointment of losing Friday linger.