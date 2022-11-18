Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Prediction: SEC West Rivals Meet in Fayetteville

Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Ole Miss Rebels vs. Arkansas Razorbacks SEC game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.

On a weekend where most of the SEC steps out of conference play to take on a bit of a cupcake, Ole Miss and Arkansas will be squaring off in an SEC West battle with plenty riding on it. For Arkansas (5-5, 2-4 SEC), a chance to become bowl eligible after an up-and-down season at home on a senior day is there for the taking. For Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2), it's all about bowl positioning coming down the final stretch of the regular season.

Both teams are looking to get back in the win column after losing last weekend, and the Razorbacks are looking to snap a two-game losing skid. Here is what you need to know about this weekend's showdown between Arkansas and Ole Miss.

No. 14 Ole Miss at Arkansas

Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Spread : Ole Miss -2.5

When Ole Miss Has the Ball

The Ole Miss offense is typically one of the more entertaining to watch in the SEC. With a quarterback like Jaxson Dart capable of making plays with his arm or his legs and running back Quinshon Judkins already with more than 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns this season as a freshman, the Rebels appear to be in good shape moving forward with the offense under head coach Lane Kiffin.

Only two teams in the SEC have an offense producing more yards per game than Ole Miss this season, and those two schools are Georgia and Tennessee. Considering the Arkansas defense ranks 13th in the 14-team SEC in yards allowed per game, odds are probably pretty good the Rebs will be able to move the football with ease this week.

When Arkansas Has the Ball

Arkansas may get a lift on offense with the possible return of star quarterback KJ Jefferson. Jefferson missed last week's game against LSU with a shoulder injury but head coach Sam Pittman said this week he anticipates having his top quarterback back on the field. Jefferson is a difference-maker for the Razorbacks when he is healthy and on top of his game. He has thrown for 17 touchdowns with just three interceptions this season, although two of those came in his last game played, a loss to Liberty.

Running back Raheim Sanders has been limited to fewer than 100 rushing yards in each of the last two games, but he is capable of racking up some big yards, as evidenced by going over 150 yards four times this season.

Final Analysis

If Arkansas has KJ Jefferson back on the field, that would give the Razorbacks more than a puncher's chance to score a big win over Ole Miss. But the lack of defense by Arkansas is a major concern against one of the SEC's top offensive units. Arkansas does keep things interesting at home, but the Ole Miss offense is too much to contain.

Prediction: Ole Miss 34, Arkansas 26

— Written by Kevin McGuire, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network.

