ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 6

Sassypants
4d ago

THIS is why we need tighter GUN LAWS .. Killings in road rage.. NO ONE NEEDS A DAMN GUN EVERYWHERE THEY GO.. PERIOD ! All for our right to BARE arms.. BUT ITS NOW INSANITY..

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

911 call reveals teens may be facing life in prison over AirPods

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The shooting that has three local teens facing life in prison was apparently over a set of AirPods. A grand jury Tuesday indicted the young men, and Local 12 obtained the 911 call placed by one of the alleged victims. The grand jury’s indictments numbered...
LOVELAND, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton man killed in accidental shooting identified

DAYTON — A Dayton man has been identified as the person killed in a shooting that police believe to have been accidental. Keyton Woods, 20, was identified as the person found shot and deceased, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Officers were dispatched to the 3700 block...
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Man suspected of East Price Hill murder appears in court

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man arrested in Kentucky for a deadly shooting in East Price Hill faced a judge in Hamilton County. Devin Ratliff faces a murder charge. Police say Ratliff shot and killed Anthony Jamison at an apartment building on Elberon Avenue near West 8th Street on Oct. 23.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Caught on camera: Woman confronts porch pirate, gets apology

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – A Covington woman’s doorbell camera was recording Sunday as she confronted the young girl who had just stolen a package off her porch. Bethany Dodd said she and her boyfriend just happened to be at the window of their Latonia home when the thief approached.
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

911 call says fatal shooting of 18-year-old was an accident

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - Police say an 18-year-old who was killed in Fairfield was shot by a family member during an argument, but a caller told 911 the shooting was an accident. Caller: "I accidentally shot him with a gun." Dispatcher: "Where'd you shoot him?" Caller: "He's shot in his...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 18-year-old shot, killed by family member in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Police are releasing more details surrounding a fatal shooting that occurred last week in Fairfield. According to police, 18-year-old Chase Williams was shot and killed during an altercation with a family member. Police said on Nov. 17 just after 12 p.m., officers responded to the 5000...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WDTN

Mother indicted for vehicular homicide of 3-year-old

“This defendant should not have been driving without a valid license, but worse, she was speeding with her three young children in the vehicle without any car seats and they were not buckled in," Prosecutor Heck said. "Tragically, the defendant’s innocent daughter lost her life due to her mother’s actions.”
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested

HAMILTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men and one woman have been arrested after a large amount of drugs, vehicles, guns, and cash were seized during a search in Hamilton, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Officials with the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) taskforce went to two residences in Hamilton Sunday, one on Carlton […]
HAMILTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Mother charged in connection to death of 3-year-old daughter

DAYTON — A Dayton woman has been charged in connection to her 3-year-old daughter’s death earlier this year. Kristin Walls, 29, was indicted Monday by a Montgomery County grand jury on a single count of vehicular homicide, according to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Man flown to the hospital after Indiana stabbing, 1 in custody

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - One man is in the hospital and another is in jail after a stabbing in Franklin County, Indiana. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said emergency crews were called to Stacy Road off of SR 229 at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. They found a man in his 20s suffering from a stab wound.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Cincinnati woman fears for her life after run-in with murder suspect downtown

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman says she lives in fear days after getting into a car crash with a murder suspect in Downtown Cincinnati. It happened last Wednesday. Police say Jvonnie Chandler, 26, crashed into the woman’s car at 5th Street and Central Avenue and then ran toward a parking garage north of the Duke Energy Convention Center.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Woman wanted on warrants out of Texas leads Mason police on chase: VIDEO

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Newly released dashcam video shows a suspect with warrants out of Texas leading Mason police on a chase involving not one, but two stolen vehicles. Samantha Balderrama, 31, allegedly led police on a vehicle and foot chase that lasted nearly four hours in broad daylight...
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati man sentenced to 21 years in prison for drug trafficking

COVINGTON, Ky. — A Cincinnati man was sentenced Tuesday to 262 months in federal prison, for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 400 grams or more of fentanyl, as well as aiding and abetting the distribution of 50 grams of methamphetamine. According to his plea...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy