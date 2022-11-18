Read full article on original website
Sassypants
4d ago
THIS is why we need tighter GUN LAWS .. Killings in road rage.. NO ONE NEEDS A DAMN GUN EVERYWHERE THEY GO.. PERIOD ! All for our right to BARE arms.. BUT ITS NOW INSANITY..
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of an assault with injuries on Madonna Drive in Edgewood
EDGEWOOD, Ky. — Police responding to reports of an assault with injuries on Madonna Drive in Edgewood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WKRC
911 call reveals teens may be facing life in prison over AirPods
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The shooting that has three local teens facing life in prison was apparently over a set of AirPods. A grand jury Tuesday indicted the young men, and Local 12 obtained the 911 call placed by one of the alleged victims. The grand jury’s indictments numbered...
Fox 19
Shots fired at Hamilton County assistant prosecutor’s home, Deters says
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating gunshots fired near a Hamilton County prosecutor’s home in Green Township. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters confirms someone is believed to have shot at an assistant prosecutor’s home just after midnight last Friday. Details are limited. We are not naming...
Dayton man killed in accidental shooting identified
DAYTON — A Dayton man has been identified as the person killed in a shooting that police believe to have been accidental. Keyton Woods, 20, was identified as the person found shot and deceased, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Officers were dispatched to the 3700 block...
WKRC
Man suspected of East Price Hill murder appears in court
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man arrested in Kentucky for a deadly shooting in East Price Hill faced a judge in Hamilton County. Devin Ratliff faces a murder charge. Police say Ratliff shot and killed Anthony Jamison at an apartment building on Elberon Avenue near West 8th Street on Oct. 23.
WKRC
Caught on camera: Woman confronts porch pirate, gets apology
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – A Covington woman’s doorbell camera was recording Sunday as she confronted the young girl who had just stolen a package off her porch. Bethany Dodd said she and her boyfriend just happened to be at the window of their Latonia home when the thief approached.
Fox 19
3 teens charged with aggravated murder after shots fired in Goshen, court records show
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -Three teenagers have been charged with aggravated murder after police say they fired shots into a residential area in Goshen Township on Nov. 10. Courts records show that Daniel Colegate, 18, Vinay Julious, 19, and Joshua Marks, 19, were arrested following the incident. According to Goshen...
WKRC
911 call says fatal shooting of 18-year-old was an accident
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - Police say an 18-year-old who was killed in Fairfield was shot by a family member during an argument, but a caller told 911 the shooting was an accident. Caller: "I accidentally shot him with a gun." Dispatcher: "Where'd you shoot him?" Caller: "He's shot in his...
WKRC
'Dumb luck' kept men from ending up charged with murder, they still face life in prison
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The prosecution says “dumb luck” is the only thing that kept three men from ending up with homicide charges after an incident in Clermont County. Police say it was supposed to be a fist fight, but turned into something much more serious. On...
Students aboard an Ohio school bus dial 911, accuse driver of crime that never occurred, police say
DAYTON, Ohio — Students aboard a bus for a charter school ignited a police investigation and a reaction from their school when one of the riders dialed 911, and another texted 911, to accuse the driver of a crime that never occurred. Last week, the Dayton school bus driver...
WLWT 5
Police: 18-year-old shot, killed by family member in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Police are releasing more details surrounding a fatal shooting that occurred last week in Fairfield. According to police, 18-year-old Chase Williams was shot and killed during an altercation with a family member. Police said on Nov. 17 just after 12 p.m., officers responded to the 5000...
Mother indicted for vehicular homicide of 3-year-old
“This defendant should not have been driving without a valid license, but worse, she was speeding with her three young children in the vehicle without any car seats and they were not buckled in," Prosecutor Heck said. "Tragically, the defendant’s innocent daughter lost her life due to her mother’s actions.”
200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested
HAMILTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men and one woman have been arrested after a large amount of drugs, vehicles, guns, and cash were seized during a search in Hamilton, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Officials with the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) taskforce went to two residences in Hamilton Sunday, one on Carlton […]
Mother charged in connection to death of 3-year-old daughter
DAYTON — A Dayton woman has been charged in connection to her 3-year-old daughter’s death earlier this year. Kristin Walls, 29, was indicted Monday by a Montgomery County grand jury on a single count of vehicular homicide, according to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
WKRC
Man flown to the hospital after Indiana stabbing, 1 in custody
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - One man is in the hospital and another is in jail after a stabbing in Franklin County, Indiana. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said emergency crews were called to Stacy Road off of SR 229 at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. They found a man in his 20s suffering from a stab wound.
Fox 19
Cincinnati woman fears for her life after run-in with murder suspect downtown
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman says she lives in fear days after getting into a car crash with a murder suspect in Downtown Cincinnati. It happened last Wednesday. Police say Jvonnie Chandler, 26, crashed into the woman’s car at 5th Street and Central Avenue and then ran toward a parking garage north of the Duke Energy Convention Center.
Fox 19
Woman wanted on warrants out of Texas leads Mason police on chase: VIDEO
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Newly released dashcam video shows a suspect with warrants out of Texas leading Mason police on a chase involving not one, but two stolen vehicles. Samantha Balderrama, 31, allegedly led police on a vehicle and foot chase that lasted nearly four hours in broad daylight...
Huber Heights police asking for help identifying theft suspect
HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights police are asking the public for help identifying a theft suspect. Police responding to Once Upon A Child located at 8256 Old Troy Pike in reference to a theft, according to a social media post from the police division. The suspect was seen on...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man sentenced to 21 years in prison for drug trafficking
COVINGTON, Ky. — A Cincinnati man was sentenced Tuesday to 262 months in federal prison, for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 400 grams or more of fentanyl, as well as aiding and abetting the distribution of 50 grams of methamphetamine. According to his plea...
WKRC
Wanted suspect leads police on a chase that ends in a crash in Clermont County
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A man wanted on outstanding warrants led officers on a police chase, according to Bethel Police. Officers spotted Austin Burdine driving near Starling Road and Plane Street at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said they tried to pull Burdine over but he took off. Bethel...
